Université de Caen Normandie, France

Journées Doctorant.e.s et Jeunes Chercheurs/Chercheuses 2021 de la SEAA17-18, en partenariat avec la Société d’étude du XVIIe siècle et la Société Française d’Étude du XVIIIe siècle (SFEDS)

21 et 22 octobre 2021

Université de Caen Normandie

Meriel Cordier, Alix Desnain, Juliette Misset et Mickaël Popelard (SEAA1718), Marie-Gabrielle Lallemand (Société d’étude du XVIIe siècle) et Alain Sandrier (SFEDS)

« Écrire la Nation en France, dans les îles britanniques et dans les Treize Colonies aux XVIIe et XVIIIe siècles »

Ces Journées Jeunes Chercheurs porteront sur l’écriture de la nation aux XVIIe et XVIIIe siècles, en France, dans les îles britanniques et dans les Treize Colonies, et notamment sur la façon dont un individu peut participer à la construction d’une identité nationale, et donc collective. La France et la Grande-Bretagne, puis l’Europe et l’Amérique, s’étant souvent définies en opposition l’une à l’autre, le rapport à la nation y est d'autant plus complexe qu'il s’inscrit dans un dialogue entre identité et altérité, singularité et pluralité. Comment, dans le contexte politique, social et religieux de la première modernité, marqué par la dissension et la coexistence de diverses « communautés imaginées » (Anderson 1983), ce sentiment national a-t-il pu se développer ?

L’objet du colloque est donc d’établir des liens entre l’essor d’une conscience et d’une écriture nationales. Dès la fin du XIIe siècle, le mot « nacion » en vieux français faisait référence à un peuple uni par une origine, une langue et une culture communes (CNRTL 1b), et l’on retrouve ce terme dans des textes anglais dès le XIVe siècle grâce à l’influence anglo-normande. Le cas de l’Angleterre (puis de la Grande-Bretagne) et de ses colonies américaines, ainsi que celui de la France, sont de ce point de vue particulièrement complexes du fait de la pluralité des origines ethniques et des mythes fondateurs qui mettent en question la possibilité d’une identité propre à chaque pays. Alors que la place à accorder au « roman national » dans nos sociétés fait débat aujourd’hui, les XVIIe et XVIIIe siècles voient déjà émerger une littérature qui façonne peu à peu une identité collective, notamment par l’appropriation ou la réappropriation de formes et de genres littéraires. Les écrivains de cette période réinventent un rapport au territoire par le biais de l’écriture, alors même que l’on observe une porosité culturelle entre les pays.

Cependant, l’identification à la nation n’est pas pensée, ressentie et représentée par tous de la même manière. Selon Richard Helgerson (1992), une identité commune passe par un langage commun ; de même, la construction de la nation passe par la construction parallèle de la figure de l’écrivain. Comment les dynamiques de rivalité et d’émulation entre des identités nationales naissantes peuvent-elles favoriser l’émergence d’une conscience collective ? Peut-on concilier la pluralité des textes (chroniques, poésie, théâtre, essais…) avec l’unicité a priori inhérente à l’idée de nation ? Comment l’individu peut-il s’identifier à la nation ou, au contraire, s’en distancier ? Et quel rôle jouent les conflits religieux et politiques—et, au premier chef, les Révolutions anglaises et américaines—dans l'affirmation et l'écriture de ce sentiment d'appartenance nationale?

Les participant.e.s sont invité.e.s à réfléchir, entre autres, aux axes suivants :

Inclusion ou exclusion de communautés ou d’individus dans les textes ; rapport à l’étranger (questions irlandaise et écossaise pour l’Angleterre, mais aussi statut particulier des Treize Colonies) ;

Dialectique de l'identité et de l'altérité ; tension entre ce qui est pensé comme un « centre » et ce qui est posé comme une « marge » ou une « périphérie », tant sur le Continent, que dans les îles britanniques (« Celtic fringes » vs « Home Counties », crises politiques et culturelles nées des deux Actes d'Union, etc.) et dans les Treize Colonies ; réversibilité des points de vue et construction dialectique des identités ;

Réappropriation de formes et de genres littéraires continentaux ; tension entre traditions continentales, anglaises ou propres aux espaces « coloniaux » ; poésie aristocratique et théâtre populaire ;

Recherche de liens avec un passé mythique ; caractère sacré de la nation ;

Insularité et frontières ; rapport entre territoire et individu ; relations entre territoire réel et territoires imaginaires ;

Sentiment belliqueux et « littérature engagée » ; sentiment national et velléités impérialistes ; textes de combat politique et d'émancipation nationale ;

Rôle du récit de voyage dans l’émergence de la nation ;

L’émergence d’une nation entre mère patrie et colonies, entre ancien monde et nouveau monde.

Les propositions de communication, en français ou en anglais, d'une longueur de 300 à 500 mots, ainsi qu'une courte bio-bibliographie sont à adresser conjointement à Meriel Cordier (meriel.cordier@outlook.fr), Alix Desnain (alix.desnain@outlook.fr) et Mickaël Popelard (mickael.popelard@unicaen.fr) avant le 31 mai 2021. Les notifications d’acceptation seront envoyées aux participants autour du 15 juin 2021.

***

Post-Graduate Study Days 2021 organized by the SEAA17-18,

the Société d’étude du XVIIe siècle, and the Société Française d’Étude du XVIIIe siècle (SFEDS)

21-22 October 2021

Université de Caen Normandie

Advisory Board : Meriel Cordier (Université Clermont Auvergne), Alix Desnain (Université Clermont Auvergne), Marie-Gabrielle Lallemand (Université de Caen-Normandie), Juliette Misset (Université de Strasbourg), Mickaël Popelard (Université de Caen-Normandie), et Alain Sandrier (Université de Caen-Normandie)

Writing the Nation in France, the British Isles, and the Thirteen Colonies in the 17th and 18th centuries

These post-graduate study days will focus on the idea of writing the nation during the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries in France, the British Isles, and the Thirteen Colonies, with particular attention paid to the ways in which an individual can participate in the construction of a national, and therefore collective, identity. Seeing as France and Great Britain— followed by Europe and North America— have traditionally defined themselves in opposition to one another, their understanding of the concept of nation is particularly complex in that it is rooted in a dialogue between identity and alterity, singularity and plurality. How then was this national feeling able to develop, given the political, social, and religious context of the early modern period, marked as it was by dissent and the coexistence of various "imagined communities" (Anderson 1983)?

The aim of these study days is therefore to establish links between the rise of a national consciousness and national writing. As early as the end of the twelfth century, the word "nacion" in Old French referred to a people united by a common origin, language, and culture (CNTRL 1b), and this term can be found in English texts as early as the fourteenth century, thanks to Anglo-Norman influence. The cases of England (and later Great Britain), its American colonies, and France are thus particularly complex due to the plurality of ethnic origins and foundational myths that challenge the very possibility for each country to forge its own identity. While the place and function of "national literature" in our societies is heavily debated today, the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries saw the emergence of a body of works which gradually constructed a sense of collective identity through the appropriation or reappropriation of literary forms and genres. For writers of that period, writing was a way of reinventing the relation to territorial space, even as there was cultural porosity between the countries.

Nonetheless, identification to the nation was thought, felt, and represented in myriad ways. According to Richard Helgerson (1992), a common identity stems from a common language; similarly, the construction of the nation hinges on and coincides with the construction of the figure of the writer. How then might the dynamics of rivalry and emulation between burgeoning national identities foster the emergence of a collective consciousness? Is it possible to reconcile such a plurality of texts (chronicles, poetry, drama, essays…) with unity, given that unity might be seen as inherent to the concept of nation? How can individuals identify with the nation, or, conversely, distance themselves from it? And what role do religious and political conflicts—notably the English and American revolutions—play in the affirmation and writing of the feeling of national affiliation?

Contributions may address, but are not limited to, the following topics:

The inclusion or exclusion of communities or individuals in texts; the relationship to foreign lands (which includes the cases of Ireland and Scotland for England, but also the specific status of the Thirteen Colonies);

The dialectic of identity and alterity; the tension between what is conceived of as the "centre" and what is posited as part of the "margins" or "periphery," on the Continent, in the British Isles ("Celtic fringes" vs. "Home Counties," political and cultural crises arising out of the two Acts of Union, etc.), and in the Thirteen Colonies; the reversibility of points of view and dialectical construction of identities;

The reappropriation of continental literary forms and genres; the tensions between continental, English, and/or specifically "colonial" traditions; aristocratic poetry and popular theatre;

The search for links with a mythical past; the nation as sacred;

Insularity and borders; the relationship between individuals and territory; the relation between real and imagined territories;

Belligerent tendencies and "political literature"; national feeling and imperialist inclination; political and polemical texts and texts of national emancipation;

The role of travel writing in the emergence of the nation;

The emergence of a nation divided between the motherland and the colonies, between the Old World and the New World.

Abstracts (300-500 words) in English or in French, along with a short biographical note, should be sent to Meriel Cordier (meriel.cordier@outlook.fr), Alix Desnain (alix.desnain@outlook.fr) and Mickaël Popelard (mickael.popelard@unicaen.fr) by 31 May 2021. Notification will be sent by mid-June 2021.