Le site/blog DIRE/ACT, créé par les étudiants à la mise en scène au sein du Conservatoire national supérieur d'art dramatique à Prague, DAMU (Academy of Performing Arts), constitue une plateforme ouverte, dédiée aux outils de la mise en scène.

Destiné à recueillir des exercices qui peuvent servir à la création théâtrale, il accueille toutes les contributions.

Le site existe en version tchèque et en version anglaise, et il est traduit dans les deux sens.

Vous pouvez toute fois y soumettre un exercice écrit en français (en utilisant le formulaire anglais) et votre texte sera traduit en anglais et en tchèque.

What is DIRE/ACT ? (May 01, 2020)

The process of theatrical creation is a living occurrence that takes place behind the closed doors of a creative team. The rehearsals are habitually imbued with group tasks based upon exercises that in many ways aim to crank, develop, nudge, move, push, extend, tighten, unfold, calm, articulate, structure, transform, change, embellish, fluff, ruffle, slow down or bring the creative process to a standstill.



This platform is a collection yard of such exercises.



Although the dynamics and creative attitude are different in each and every group, we believe that the here recorded exercises can serve as a good inspiration source. Reciprocally, the exercises from your rehearsals can help other creators.



Behind the formation of the platform stand the following students of Directing-Dramaturgy at The Department of Alternative and Puppet Theatre at The Academy of Performing Arts in Prague: Kristýna Břeská, Marta Hermannová, Markéta Labusová, Valentýna Šatrová, Matyáš Míka. And the director and pedagogue Linda Dušková. Exercises are also illustrated by students of DAMU and our friends.