The Pennsylvania State University, College of the Liberal Arts, invites applications and nominations for the position of Head of the Department of French and Francophone Studies. The position is to be filled at the rank of tenured Associate or Professor, with an anticipated start date of fall 2022. Our faculty includes literary specialists, historians, linguists, and a creative writer/filmmaker. We are a vibrant interdisciplinary department with faculty strengths in francophone studies (Indian Ocean, the Caribbean, sub-Saharan Africa), cultural history, visual studies, and women’s, gender, and sexuality studies. The ideal candidate should conduct research that is interdisciplinary in nature. Possible areas of contribution include those of our dual doctoral degrees (with Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies, African Studies, Visual Studies), ecocriticism, interarts studies, and critical race studies. We also have a particular need for candidates with scholarship on early modern or 20/21st century French literature and culture. A Ph.D. is required at time of appointment date. Successful candidates must either have demonstrated a commitment to building an inclusive, equitable, and diverse campus community, or describe one or more ways they would envision doing so, given the opportunity.

Candidates for Professor should have an outstanding publication record, a commitment to securing external funding, and a track record of excellence in teaching and mentoring students. Duties will involve leading the Department of French and Francophone Studies, which includes a combination of administrative duties, teaching and research, based on the candidate’s qualifications. Candidates for Associate Professor should have a significant publication record, a commitment to securing external funding, and a track record of excellence in teaching and mentoring students. Duties will involve leading the Department of French and Francophone Studies, which includes a combination of administrative duties, teaching and research, based on the candidate’s qualifications, and having a commitment to securing external funding.

Additional Notes: Interested parties should submit a formal letter of application, current curriculum vitae, and the names and contact information for three to five references as part of their application.

Review of applications will begin October 1, 2021 and will continue until the position is filled. For more information about our department, please visit our website at french.la.psu.edu.

For additional information please contact the Chair of the Search Committee: Lisa Reed, Professor of French and Linguistics, The Pennsylvania State University, 344 Burrowes Building, University Park, PA, 16802, or email lar13@psu.edu.

