Coup de Théâtre, n° 34 :

"Verse Drama on the Anglophone Stage in the 20th-21st Centuries"

Sous la direction de Claire Hélie et Xavier Lemoine

RADAC, 2020.

EAN13 : 9782955191170.

Sommaire / Table of contents

Susan Blattès : Foreword

I – Verse Drama on the Anglophone Stage

Claire Hélie : Verse Drama on the Anglophone Stage in the 20th-21st Centuries: An Introduction

Pierre Longuenesse : Du vers à la vision, entre musique et imagination : le poème dramatique selon W.B. Yeats

Patrick Le Boeuf : Gordon Craig and English Verse

Rowland Cotterill : Poetic Drama, Worldliness, and the Anti-Poetic in Plays by Charles Williams, T.S. Eliot, David Hare and Mike Bartlett

Estelle Rivier-Arnaud : Sound and Sense in the Adaptation of the Classics on the Anglophone Stage – Bolt’s Cyrano, Ives’s Liar and Kane’s Phaedra: Three Radically Different Poetics

Cécile Marshall : “Clear[ing] a Space for a New Verse Drama”: Harrison, Prosody, and Theatricality

Richard O’Brien : “We are folk / Who understand unhampered language best”: Peter Oswald, T. S. Eliot, and The Possibilities of (Contemporary) Poetic Drama at Shakespeare’s Globe

Kerry-Jane Wallart : Reimagined Historiographies on a Mnemonic Stage: Derek Walcott’s Drums and Colours

Kasia Lech : The “Roughening Up of the Utterance” or “It’s Not All Mountains and Sheep and Emily Dickinson”: How Contemporary Practitioners Test Boundaries of Verse Drama

Patxo Tellería : Verse Drama Elsewhere: Páncreas

II – Glyn Maxwell

Claire Hélie : Glyn Maxwell and The Rhythm of Theatre

Best Man Speech / Les Vœux du témoin de Glyn Maxwell – Translation by Claire Hélie, Clara Mallier and Cécile Marshall

III – Prix Master

Saraé Durest : La Vocifère. Translating Caryl Churchill’s The Skriker