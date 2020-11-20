revue| Nouvelle parution
Coup de Théâtre, n° 34 : "Verse Drama on the Anglophone Stage in the 20th-21st Centuries" (C. Hélie, X. Lemoine, dir.)
Coup de Théâtre, n° 34 :
"Verse Drama on the Anglophone Stage in the 20th-21st Centuries"
Sous la direction de Claire Hélie et Xavier Lemoine
RADAC, 2020.
EAN13 : 9782955191170.
Sommaire / Table of contents
Susan Blattès : Foreword
I – Verse Drama on the Anglophone Stage
Claire Hélie : Verse Drama on the Anglophone Stage in the 20th-21st Centuries: An Introduction
Pierre Longuenesse : Du vers à la vision, entre musique et imagination : le poème dramatique selon W.B. Yeats
Patrick Le Boeuf : Gordon Craig and English Verse
Rowland Cotterill : Poetic Drama, Worldliness, and the Anti-Poetic in Plays by Charles Williams, T.S. Eliot, David Hare and Mike Bartlett
Estelle Rivier-Arnaud : Sound and Sense in the Adaptation of the Classics on the Anglophone Stage – Bolt’s Cyrano, Ives’s Liar and Kane’s Phaedra: Three Radically Different Poetics
Cécile Marshall : “Clear[ing] a Space for a New Verse Drama”: Harrison, Prosody, and Theatricality
Richard O’Brien : “We are folk / Who understand unhampered language best”: Peter Oswald, T. S. Eliot, and The Possibilities of (Contemporary) Poetic Drama at Shakespeare’s Globe
Kerry-Jane Wallart : Reimagined Historiographies on a Mnemonic Stage: Derek Walcott’s Drums and Colours
Kasia Lech : The “Roughening Up of the Utterance” or “It’s Not All Mountains and Sheep and Emily Dickinson”: How Contemporary Practitioners Test Boundaries of Verse Drama
Patxo Tellería : Verse Drama Elsewhere: Páncreas
II – Glyn Maxwell
Claire Hélie : Glyn Maxwell and The Rhythm of Theatre
Best Man Speech / Les Vœux du témoin de Glyn Maxwell – Translation by Claire Hélie, Clara Mallier and Cécile Marshall
III – Prix Master
Saraé Durest : La Vocifère. Translating Caryl Churchill’s The Skriker
http://radac.fr/