Coup de Théâtre, Hors-série 2019

Crossing Borders: Anglophone Theatre in Europe, Hors-série, 2019

Sous la direction de Susan Blattès et Christine Kiehl

RADAC (Recherches sur les Arts Dramatiques Anglophones Contemporains), 2020

EAN13 : 9782955191163.

Sommaire

Foreword: Claire Hélie

Introduction: Susan Blattès et Christine Kiehl

Part One: Across Languages/Cultures

Peter Boenisch : Directing Across Borders: English Mise en Scène on the Continental Stage

Maggie Rose : The Delights and Sorrows of being a Translator and Cultural Mediator 3r)

Serena Guarracino : « Nicks of time » in the Italian Translation and Staging of Caryl Churchill’s Cloud Nine/Settimo cielo

Sara Soncini : Theatre-making with Sarah Kane: 4.48 Psychosis on the Italian Stage

Maria Elena Capitani : An English Playwright on the ltalian Stage: Exporting, Translating and Staging Martin Crimp’s Drama

Giuseppe Sofo : « Qu’on entende la langue officielle »: Translation and Self-Translation of the French-based Creole of Saint Lucia

Isabel Milkovich : Round Table of translators, editors and publishers

Part Two: National Stages

Elisabeth Angel-Perez : The “Devenir-French” of the Play: Contemporary British Theatre in France and in French

Vicki Ann Cremona : Maltese Audiences and Theatre in English: Choice and Controversy

Marta Tirado : On Rebentas (TNC, 2018), the First Catalan Production of Sarah Kane’s Blasted: Construction and Audience of Catalan National Theatre

Elizabeth Sakellaridou : Echoes ol Contemporarv Anglophone Theatre on the Greek Stage

Vesna Tripkovic-Samardzic : Contemporary Anglophone Theatre on Montenegrin Stages from 2000 to 2015

Clare Wallace : Transpositional Exchanges: Contemporary Anglophone Drama on the Czech National Stage

Xavier Lemoine : Angels in America: Performing American Border-Crossing on the French Stage?

Séverine Badin : Round Table of Theatre Practitioners