Coup de Théâtre, HS 2019 : "Crossing Borders: Anglophone Theatre in Europe"
Crossing Borders: Anglophone Theatre in Europe, Hors-série, 2019
Sous la direction de Susan Blattès et Christine Kiehl
RADAC (Recherches sur les Arts Dramatiques Anglophones Contemporains), 2020
EAN13 : 9782955191163.
Sommaire
Foreword: Claire Hélie
Introduction: Susan Blattès et Christine Kiehl
Part One: Across Languages/Cultures
Peter Boenisch : Directing Across Borders: English Mise en Scène on the Continental Stage
Maggie Rose : The Delights and Sorrows of being a Translator and Cultural Mediator 3r)
Serena Guarracino : « Nicks of time » in the Italian Translation and Staging of Caryl Churchill’s Cloud Nine/Settimo cielo
Sara Soncini : Theatre-making with Sarah Kane: 4.48 Psychosis on the Italian Stage
Maria Elena Capitani : An English Playwright on the ltalian Stage: Exporting, Translating and Staging Martin Crimp’s Drama
Giuseppe Sofo : « Qu’on entende la langue officielle »: Translation and Self-Translation of the French-based Creole of Saint Lucia
Isabel Milkovich : Round Table of translators, editors and publishers
Part Two: National Stages
Elisabeth Angel-Perez : The “Devenir-French” of the Play: Contemporary British Theatre in France and in French
Vicki Ann Cremona : Maltese Audiences and Theatre in English: Choice and Controversy
Marta Tirado : On Rebentas (TNC, 2018), the First Catalan Production of Sarah Kane’s Blasted: Construction and Audience of Catalan National Theatre
Elizabeth Sakellaridou : Echoes ol Contemporarv Anglophone Theatre on the Greek Stage
Vesna Tripkovic-Samardzic : Contemporary Anglophone Theatre on Montenegrin Stages from 2000 to 2015
Clare Wallace : Transpositional Exchanges: Contemporary Anglophone Drama on the Czech National Stage
Xavier Lemoine : Angels in America: Performing American Border-Crossing on the French Stage?
Séverine Badin : Round Table of Theatre Practitioners
