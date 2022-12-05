Paris, Sorbonne

Appel à contribution

Congrès international de la Rousseau Association

organisé par Johanna Lenne-Cornuez et Louis Guerpillon

à Paris, en Sorbonne, du 1er au 3 juin 2023

Le réel, le possible et l’idéal chez Rousseau

(English below)

Ce colloque interdisciplinaire aura pour but d’explorer toutes les dimensions littéraires, politiques, et philosophiques des catégories du réel, du possible et de l’idéal dans les œuvres de Jean‑Jacques Rousseau. Plusieurs pistes de réflexion peuvent être envisagées :

Il pourra s’agir d’aborder ce qui existe à partir de détours qui sont de l’ordre de la fiction. On pourra se confronter au paradoxe selon lequel comprendre ce qui est suppose de savoir mettre les faits à distance. Les conjectures d’une généalogie socio-politique, le roman d’amour, la fiction pédagogique, et même l’hypothèse complotiste contribuent paradoxalement à l’effort pour comprendre ce qui est tel qu’il est.

Un des enjeux pour Rousseau est d’élargir notre sens du possible : restituer à l’histoire sa contingence, contre toutes les illusions rétrospectives qui tendent à éprouver comme nécessaire le parcours une fois celui-ci effectué ; symétriquement, refuser la fixation idéologique qui tend à légitimer par principe ce qui existe.

On pourra réfléchir à la manière dont Rousseau entend fonder la possibilité d’un discours critique, à sa fonction transgressive, ainsi qu’au positionnement singulier de l’auteur au sein de la tradition de l’utopie.

Rousseau développe une pensée attentive aux évolutions, tendances ou révolutions, c’est-à-dire aux virtualités que contient en lui le présent. Cela pourra également permettre d’articuler différentes figures du possible : l’éventualité, la puissance, la tendance...

Plus généralement, il peut s’agir de rendre compte d’une sorte de tendance narrative de la pensée rousseauiste. Pourquoi le possible se donne-t-il par la narration ? Qu’est-ce qui atteste la vérité du possible dans la fiction ?

L’idéal permet de juger du réel. L’élève idéal, la constitution la meilleure, les notions sublimes, le parfait amour : ces figures de la perfection sont porteuses d’un sens irréductible.

sont porteuses d’un sens irréductible. On pourra s’attacher à cerner les ambivalences du chimérique. Rousseau critique la rationalité abstraite – l’esprit de système. Mais il revalorise le « pays des chimères ».

En outre, l’articulation entre réel, possible et idéal engage une articulation entre les facultés de l’esprit – l’articulation entre perception, imagination, raison. L’imaginaire tient lieu de refuge, et se présente parfois comme la condition d’un bonheur plus vrai que celui qu’offre la réalité.

On pourra envisager les différentes figures de l’héroïsation, qui traversent l’œuvre littéraire et philosophique de Rousseau, et dont il faut s’attacher à déterminer les fonctions – dessiner un idéal, imaginer un possible, figurer le réel...

Le congrès de l’Association est bilingue (français/anglais). Toutes les sessions seront plénières.

Toutes les propositions de contributions en français ou en anglais sont à envoyer à racolloquiumparis2023@gmail.com

Merci de nous adresser un titre et un résumé (max. 300 mots) ainsi qu’une mini-bio (max. 150 mots) avant le 5 décembre 2022.

Merci de les envoyer dans un seul document nommé nom_prénom_RA2023_proposal.pdf

—

Call for papers

International Congress of the Rousseau Association

organized by Johanna Lenne-Cornuez and Louis Guerpillon

in Paris, at the Sorbonne, June 1-3, 2023

The Real, the Possible and the Ideal in Rousseau

This interdisciplinary colloquium proposes to explore the categories of the real, the possible and the ideal in the works of Jean‑Jacques Rousseau, in all their literary, political, and philosophical aspects. Several approaches may be considered:

Discussions of the real from the perspective of detours through fiction; confrontations of the paradox according to which understanding what is real supposes knowing how to distance oneself from facts. Paradoxically, conjectures concerning socio-political genealogies, love stories in romance novels, pedagogical fictions, and even conspiracy theories contribute to the effort of understanding what is as it is.

Among the stakes of Rousseau work is to broaden our sense of the possible, to restitute to history its contingency against those retrospective illusions that tend to present a trajectory as necessary once it is chosen; symmetrically, to refuse those ideological fixations that tend in principle to legitimate what exists.

Reflections on how Rousseau aims to found the possibility of critical discourse, on its transgressive function, as well as Rousseau’s singular position within the tradition of utopian thought.

Rousseau’s thought pays attention to evolutions, tendencies and revolutions—that is to say to the virtualities that the present holds within itself. Different figures of the possible may thus be articulated: eventuality, potentiality, tendency…

More generally, analyses of the narrative tendency in Rousseau’s thought. Why does the possible present itself through narration? What guarantees the truth of the possible in fiction?

The ideal allows one to judge the real. The ideal student, the best constitution, sublime notions, perfect love: these figures of perfection hold an irreducible meaning.

Delineating the ambivalences of the chimerical. Rousseau criticizes abstract rationality and systematic thinking; he promotes the ‘‘land of chimeras.’’

Moreover, the articulation between the real, the possible, and the ideal engages the articulation of the faculties of mind—that between perception, imagination, and reason. The imaginary may be a refuge and may present itself as the condition for a happiness more real than any afforded by reality.

Examining the different figures of the hero found in Rousseau’s literary and philosophical œuvre: determining its functions; delineating an ideal, imagining a possible, figuring the real…

The Rousseau Association’s meetings are bilingual (French/English). All the sessions will be plenary.

Please send all proposals to racolloquiumparis2023@gmail.com

Thank you for sending a title and an abstract (max. 300 words) as well as a mini-bio (max. 150 mots) before December 5, 2022 in a document titled

name_first name_RA2023_proposal.pdf