Conference support officers (hourly-paid, 13 months)



The ASMCF is looking for two Conference support officers working closely with our Conference Officer.

The posts are open to PG students.



The hourly rate is £12/hour, and we expect each support officer to work 110 hours in total over the year (paid as £100 per month over the year). It is expected that some months will be busier than others.



Main duties of the posts:



A key responsibility of this role is to support the organisation and delivery of our annual conference in September 2023 taking place both online and in-person.



You will need to have some experience in event organisation.



Although you will be able to work remotely most of the year, the work will require you to stay in London just before and during the conference.



Conference organisation:

- Propose a conference theme for the 2023 ASMCF Annual Conference and draft the call for paper during Summer 2022

- Publicise the call for paper

- Manage the ASMSCF account for the conference

- Manage the proposals

- Find sponsors

- Organise the panels

- Organise the online- sessions

- Manage the online registration process, including attendee communication and financial processing

- Update event web listings and assist with promoting events

- Produce any materials required for attendees

- Be responsible for organising and managing the evening social events at the conference

- Attend the conference when required to ensure its smooth running

- Provide technical support for online events



For enquiries about the posts and to submit an application, please email: nf11@le.ac.uk