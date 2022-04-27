CompLit. Journal of European Literature, Arts and Society. 2022 – 1, n° 3 varia
sous la direction de Chiara Lombardi
Revue de la Société Européenne de Littérature Comparée, CompLit: Journal of European Literature, Arts and Society accueille des articles de Littérature comparée, écrits en anglais ou en français, essentiellement centrés sur des perspectives européennes. Elle comprend des varia et des numéros spéciaux.
Pages 13 à 26
Introduction
What Do We Talk About When We Talk About Origins?
Lombardi (Chiara)
ARTICLES
Pages 29 à 43
From Creation to Use
Some Echoes of Correspondence Between Forms of Thought and Forms of Language in Ancient Indo-European Languages
Pozza (Marianna)
Pages 45 à 66
Babel, ou l’origine de la parole dispersée
Mythe, hypermythe et mythe littéraire
Swiggers (Pierre)
Pages 67 à 87
The Day after the Seventh Day
The Origins of Western Architecture and its Changing Narratives
Pace (Sergio)
Pages 89 à 105
Imagining the Naked Body
Winckelmann, the Origin of Art, and the Cultural History of Nudity in the Eighteenth Century
Immisch (Quintus)
Pages 107 à 121
“Grateful digressions” and Conflictual Conceptualisations in Milton’s Eden
Borgogni (Daniele)
Pages 123 à 136
Solving the Mystery of “Angelica Farfalla”
Primo Levi and the Origin of Life
Giansiracusa (Nicola)
Pages 137 à 150
Qui n’a pas son Minotaure ? de Marguerite Yourcenar
À l’origine d’une civilisation de monstres
Codena (Serena)
Pages 151 à 163
Porporino ou les mystères de Naples de Dominique Fernandez comme récit originel
Derouiche (Maroua)
Pages 165 à 179
La parole poétique dans L’Arbre à dires de Mohamed Dib, ou comment se perpétue l’originaire
Saïm (Voussad)
Pages 181 à 188
Fictionnaliser l’origine
Le Quatrième Siècle d’Édouard Glissant et Texaco de Patrick Chamoiseau
Pellegrino (Isabella)
Pages 189 à 203
“We Make Still by the Law in Which We’re Made”
Creation and Subcreation in Tolkien’s Ainulindalë
Burgio (Davide)
Pages 205 à 217
An Apocalypse, a Genesis – or Both?
Gaze and Transposition in Alan Weisman’s The World Without Us
Bomholt (Marius)
Pages 219 à 236
On the Origins of Globalisation
Cosmic Origins and Epic Totality in Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey
Stelzer (Philipp)
MPTES RENDUS / BOOK REVIEWS
PRIX D’EXCELLENCE DE LA SELC /
2021 ESCL EXCELLENCE AWARD
Pages 239 à 251
Comptes rendus
Varga (Zsuzsanna), García (Patricia), Calvete (Ana), Zupančič (Metka)