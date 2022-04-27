CompLit. Journal of European Literature, Arts and Society. 2022 – 1, n° 3 varia

sous la direction de Chiara Lombardi

Paris, Classiques Garnier, coll. CompLit. Journal of European Literature, Arts and Society, 2022

Revue de la Société Européenne de Littérature Comparée, CompLit: Journal of European Literature, Arts and Society accueille des articles de Littérature comparée, écrits en anglais ou en français, essentiellement centrés sur des perspectives européennes. Elle comprend des varia et des numéros spéciaux.

Sommaire



Pages 13 à 26

Introduction

What Do We Talk About When We Talk About Origins?

Lombardi (Chiara)



ARTICLES

Pages 29 à 43

From Creation to Use

Some Echoes of Correspondence Between Forms of Thought and Forms of Language in Ancient Indo-European Languages

Pozza (Marianna)



Pages 45 à 66

Babel, ou l’origine de la parole dispersée

Mythe, hypermythe et mythe littéraire

Swiggers (Pierre)



Pages 67 à 87

The Day after the Seventh Day

The Origins of Western Architecture and its Changing Narratives

Pace (Sergio)



Pages 89 à 105

Imagining the Naked Body

Winckelmann, the Origin of Art, and the Cultural History of Nudity in the Eighteenth Century

Immisch (Quintus)



Pages 107 à 121

“Grateful digressions” and Conflictual Conceptualisations in Milton’s Eden

Borgogni (Daniele)



Pages 123 à 136

Solving the Mystery of “Angelica Farfalla”

Primo Levi and the Origin of Life

Giansiracusa (Nicola)



Pages 137 à 150

Qui n’a pas son Minotaure ? de Marguerite Yourcenar

À l’origine d’une civilisation de monstres

Codena (Serena)



Pages 151 à 163

Porporino ou les mystères de Naples de Dominique Fernandez comme récit originel

Derouiche (Maroua)



Pages 165 à 179

La parole poétique dans L’Arbre à dires de Mohamed Dib, ou comment se perpétue l’originaire

Saïm (Voussad)



Pages 181 à 188

Fictionnaliser l’origine

Le Quatrième Siècle d’Édouard Glissant et Texaco de Patrick Chamoiseau

Pellegrino (Isabella)



Pages 189 à 203

“We Make Still by the Law in Which We’re Made”

Creation and Subcreation in Tolkien’s Ainulindalë

Burgio (Davide)



Pages 205 à 217

An Apocalypse, a Genesis – or Both?

Gaze and Transposition in Alan Weisman’s The World Without Us

Bomholt (Marius)



Pages 219 à 236

On the Origins of Globalisation

Cosmic Origins and Epic Totality in Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey

Stelzer (Philipp)



MPTES RENDUS / BOOK REVIEWS



PRIX D’EXCELLENCE DE LA SELC /

2021 ESCL EXCELLENCE AWARD

Pages 239 à 251

Comptes rendus

Varga (Zsuzsanna), García (Patricia), Calvete (Ana), Zupančič (Metka)



