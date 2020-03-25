Université Grenoble Alpes

Colloque : Littérature de jeunesse et écologie

Organisé par ILCEA4 et LITT&ARTS (Université Grenoble Alpes)

Mercredi 31 mars et jeudi 1er avril 2021

SCROLL DOWN FOR ENGLISH

Dès le XVIIIe siècle, les œuvres de la littérature de jeunesse ont présenté la nature comme un cadre privilégié. En effet, les enfants, tant les lecteurs que les personnages, ont très tôt été considérés comme ayant une relation plus spontanée avec celle-ci. De nombreux ouvrages de la période qui court jusqu’à la fin du XIXe siècle mettent l’accent sur ce lien particulier, parmi lesquels nous pouvons citer les traductions d’Arnaud Berquin, voire Robinson Crusoé de Daniel Defoe (1719) ou Paul et Virginie de Jacques-Henri Bernardin de Saint-Pierre (1788), Black Beauty d’Anna Seawell (1877), Heidi de Johanna Spyri (1880), ou encore Les Livres de la jungle de Rudyard Kipling (1894-1895). Au début du XXe siècle, d’autres, comme Le Vent dans les Saules de Kenneth Grahame (1908), Maya l’Abeille de Waldemar Bonsels (1912) ou Winnie l’Ourson de A. A. Milne (1924-1928) abordent la nature sous l’angle de la fantasy animalière.

La fin du XXe siècle et le début du siècle suivant représentent un tournant dans le rapport de l’homme au monde naturel, et la prise de conscience de son impact sur l’environnement marque les esprits des citoyens, lecteurs tout autant qu’auteurs. Depuis les années 1960, avec une amplification importante à partir des années 1990, le développement dynamique de l’écocritique (cf. Lawrence Buell 1995, Serenella Iovino 2006, Alain Suberchicot 2012) et de l’écopoétique (cf. Pierre Schoentjes 2015, Stéphanie Posthumus 2016) correspond à une découverte plus globale des effets néfastes du développement humain sur la planète : pollution des terres, des mers et des rivières, montée des eaux, feux destructeurs, modification du climat, diminution de la biodiversité, etc.

La littérature de jeunesse de la fin du XXe et du début du XXIe siècle a été fortement bouleversée par ces modifications environnementales ainsi que la prise de conscience de leur effet néfaste, et les thèmes qu’elle aborde le reflètent. En parallèle, les études sur la littérature de jeunesse et l’écologie se développent, avec notamment une journée d’étude en France en 2015 [1] et quelques ouvrages, dont le plus connu et récent est celui de Nathalie Prince et Sebastian Thiltges, Éco-graphies, écologie et littératures pour la jeunesse, paru en 2018. Notre colloque souhaite poursuivre cette réflexion en questionnant les représentations de l’écologie et du désastre écologique présent et futur dans la littérature de jeunesse, et en tissant des liens avec les recherches actuelles sur les relations entre la littérature et l’écologie (cf. Caterina Salabé 2013, Nicolò Scaffai 2017, Christian Chelebourg 2019). Ce thème, au centre également d’autres colloques qui auront lieu en 2020 (Université de Vienne, Université Clermont Auvergne), se situe à présent parmi les priorités sociales et politiques au niveau international (cf. Fridays for future, Division for Sustainable Development Goals in the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs).

On distingue aujourd’hui de grandes tendances thématiques telles que la préservation de la nature grâce au recyclage (L’incroyable histoire de l’orchestre recyclé de Michel Piquemal et Lionel Le Néouanic, ainsi que Qui a pillé les poubelles de Luan Alban et Grégoire Mabire, ou les nombreux albums et livres documentaires adressés aux enfants), ou un message de respect envers elle (Tobie Lolness de Timothée de Fombelle ou Ecoland de Christian Grenier), mais aussi la désignation de la pollution (Voyage à poubelle plage de Elisabeth Brami et Bernard Jeunet, ainsi que Sur mon île de Myung-Ae Lee), de la déforestation (Mama Miti, la mère des arbres, Claire A. Nivola) ou de la catastrophe écologique (La dernière marée de Aylin Manço, dans une tradition inaugurée en 1987 par Le Nuage de Gudrun Pausewang).

Les œuvres pour la jeunesse se voient fréquemment assigner une finalité didactique et édifiante. Il n’est donc pas surprenant qu’elles soient utilisées pour véhiculer un message écologiste, manifestant ainsi une forme d’engagement. Cela implique nécessairement le déploiement de stratégies narratives et éditoriales diverses :

- Retrouve-t-on dans ce corpus les genres favoris de la littérature engagée (voyages littéraires, science-fiction, contre-utopie…) ? Cette littérature a-t-elle donné naissance à de nouvelles formes littéraires ?

- Quelles formes la promotion de l’écocitoyenneté auprès des enfants adopte-t-elle ?

- N’y a-t-il pas ici instrumentalisation de la littérature ? Ne peut-on pas parler d’empowerment de l’enfant grâce à ces œuvres qui le placent souvent comme futur éducateur des adultes ? Quelle place leur est accordée dans les programmes et les pratiques scolaires ? Quelles perspectives didactiques peut-on dégager ?

- Cette littérature véhicule-t-elle l’inquiétude écologiste, le sentiment d’urgence, d’angoisse, de peur ? Ou préfère-t-elle un discours ludique considéré comme moins traumatisant ou plus persuasif ?

- Quelles articulations sont ménagées entre cette veine de la littérature engagée et les enjeux marketing et politiques ?

*

Les organisateurs sont intéressés par toutes les communications qui viendraient apporter des éclairages sur ces questions et thématiques à travers l’étude d’œuvres littéraires (francophones ou internationales), tant pour les enfants que pour les adolescents, qui véhiculent un message écologiste.

Langues de travail: français, anglais

Les propositions (titre, résumé de 2 000 caractères maximum, mots clés, et références bibliographiques) seront accompagnées d’une brève biobibliographie de 1 500 caractères maximum comprenant statut, établissement et unité de recherche ainsi que les publications significatives.

Celles-ci sont à envoyer avant le lundi 7 septembre 2020.

Un retour sera donné courant décembre.

*

Lieu du colloque :

Université Grenoble Alpes, Amphithéâtre MSH-Alpes,

1221 avenue centrale, 38400 Saint-Martin-d’Hères.

Comité d’organisation :

Éléonore Cartellier, Sylvie Martin-Mercier, Anne-Marie Monluçon, Chiara Ramero, Natacha Rimasson-Fertin, Laure Thibonnier

Comité scientifique :

Éléonore Cartellier (PRAG), François Genton (PR), Serenella Iovino (PR), Sylvie Martin-Mercier (MCF), Jean-François Massol (PR émérite), Nathalie Prince (PR), Chiara Ramero (PRCE), Natacha Rimasson-Fertin (MCF), Sébastian Thiltges (post-doctorant)

Informations et ressources sur https://ldjgrenoble.hypotheses.org/colloque-2021.

Colloquium: Children’s literature and ecology



Organized by ILCEA4 and LITT&ARTS (University Grenoble Alpes)



Wednesday 31 March and Thursday 1 April 2021



As early as the 18th century, children’s literature considered nature as a privileged setting. Indeed, children, both readers and characters, were thought to have a more spontaneous relationship with nature. Numerous works from the period up to the end of the 19th century emphasise this particular link, such as Arnaud Berquin’s translations, or even Robinson Crusoe by Daniel Defoe (1719), Paul and Virginia by Jacques-Henri Bernardin de Saint-Pierre (1788), Black Beauty by Anna Seawell (1877), Heidi by Johanna Spyri (1880), or The Jungle Books by Rudyard Kipling (1894-1895). Others, later on, such as Kenneth Grahame’s The Wind in the Willows (1908), Waldemar Bonsels’ The Adventures of Maya the Bee (1912) or A. A. Milne’s Winnie the Pooh (1924-1928) consider nature from the perspective of the animal world.



The end of the twentieth century and the beginning of the following century marked a turning point in the relationship between man and the natural world. The awareness of the impact of the former on the environment left its mark on citizens, readers and authors alike. Since the 1960s, with a significant increase from the 1990s onwards, the dynamic development of ecocriticism (see Lawrence Buell 1995, Serenella Iovino 2006, Alain Suberchicot 2012) and ecopoetics (see Pierre Schoentjes 2015, Stéphanie Posthumus 2016) corresponds to a more global discovery of the harmful effects of human development on the planet: pollution of land, seas and rivers, rising water levels, destructive fires, climate change, loss of biodiversity, among others.



Children’s literature at the end of the twentieth and the beginning of the twenty-first century has been greatly affected by these environmental changes as well as the awareness of their harmful effects, and the themes they deal with reflect this. At the same time, studies on children’s literature and ecology have been developed, notably with a study day in France in 2015 [1] and with recent publications, the best known of which is that by Nathalie Prince and Sébastian Thiltges, Éco-graphies, écologie et littératures pour la jeunesse, published in 2018. Our conference wishes to continue this reflection by questioning the representations of ecology and of present and future ecological disaster in children’s literature, and by forging links with current research on the relationship between literature and ecology (see Caterina Salabé 2013, Nicolò Scaffai 2017, Christian Chelebourg 2019). This theme, which will also be the focus of further conferences in 2020 (University of Vienna, University of Clermont Auvergne), is now high on the international social and political agenda (see Fridays for future, Division for Sustainable Development Goals in the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs).

Today, major thematic trends can be identified, such as the preservation of nature through recycling (e.g. L’incroyable histoire de l’orchestre recyclé by Michel Piquemal and Lionel Le Néouanic, as well as Qui a pillé les poubelles of Luan Alban and Grégoire Mabire, or the many albums and documentary books aimed at children), or a message of respect for the natural world (Toby Alone by Timothée de Fombelle or Ecoland by Christian Grenier), but also the designation of pollution (Voyage à poubelle plage by Elisabeth Brami and Bernard Jeunet, as well as Plastic Island by Myung-Ae Lee), deforestation (Planting the Trees of Kenya, Claire A. Nivola) or ecological disaster (La dernière marée by Aylin Manço, in a tradition started in 1987 by Gudrun Pausewang’s The Cloud).



Works for young people are frequently assigned a didactic and edifying purpose. It is therefore not surprising that they are used to convey an ecological message, thus demonstrating a form of commitment. This necessarily implies an array of various narrative and editorial strategies:

Do we find in this corpus the favourite genres of committed literature (literary travel, science fiction, counter-utopia...)? Has this literature given rise to new literary forms?

What forms does the promotion of eco-citizenship among children take?

Is this literature being used as a means to an end? Can we speak of the empowerment of children through these works, which often place them as future educators of adults? What place is given to them in school curricula and practices? What didactic perspectives can be identified?

Does this literature convey environmental concern, a sense of urgency, anxiety, fear? Or does it prefer a playful discourse considered less traumatic or more persuasive?

What links are made between this type of committed literature and the marketing as well as the political sphere?

The organizers are interested in all communications that would shed light on these questions and themes through the study of literary works that convey an ecological message (be they francophone or international), for children, teenagers and Young Adults.



Presentations can be given in either French or English.



Proposals (title, abstract of up to 2 000 characters, keywords, and bibliographical references) will be accompanied by a short biography of up to 1 500 characters including status, institution and research unit as well as significant publications.



These must be sent before Monday 7 September 2020. Feedback will be given during December.



Conference venue: Université Grenoble Alpes, Amphithéâtre MSH-Alpes, 1221 avenue centrale, 38400 Saint-Martin-d’Hères.

Organising committee: Éléonore Cartellier, Sylvie Martin-Mercier, Anne-Marie Monluçon, Chiara Ramero, Natacha Rimasson-Fertin, Laure Thibonnier

Scientific committee: Éléonore Cartellier (PRAG), François Genton (Professor), Serenella Iovino (Professor), Sylvie Martin-Mercier (Assistant professor), Jean-François Massol (Emeritus professor), Nathalie Prince (Professor), Chiara Ramero (PRCE), Natacha Rimasson-Fertin (Assistant professor), Sébastian Thiltges (post-doc)

More information can be found at: https://ldjgrenoble.hypotheses.org/colloque-2021

Bibliographie / Bibliography

En français

Chelebourg C., Ecofictions & Cli-Fi : l’environnement dans les fictions de l’imaginaire, Nancy, PUN/Editions universitaires de Lorraine, 2019.

Chelebourg C., Les Ecofictions. Mythologies de la fin du monde, Bruxelles, Les Impressions nouvelles, 2012.

Posthumus S., « Etat des lieux de la pensée écocritique française », Eco-zon@. European Journal of Literature, Culture, Environment, t. 1, 2010, p. 148-154.

Posthumus S., « Penser l’imagination environnementale française sous le signe de la différence », Raison publique, 17, 2012, p. 15-31.

Posthumus S., « Pour une écocritique interdisciplinaire et engagée. Analyse de la nature et de l’environnement dans les sciences humaines », in Formes poétiques contemporaines, 11, 2014, p. 7-30.

Prince N., La littérature de jeunesse. Pour une théorie littéraire, Paris, Armand Colin, 2015 (2010).

Prince N., Thiltges S. (dir.), Eco-graphies. Ecologie et littérature de jeunesse : nouvelle thématique ou nouveau genre ?, Presses universitaires de Rennes, 2018.

Suberchicot A., Littérature et environnement. Pour une écocritique comparée, Paris, Honoré Champion, 2012.

Schoentjes P., Ce qui a lieu. Essai d’écopoétique, Marseille, Worldproject, 2015.

En anglais

Buell L., The Environmental Imagination: Thoreau, Nature Writing, and the Formation of American Culture, Harvard University Press, 1995.

Clark T., The Cambridge Introduction to Literature and the Environment, Cambridge, Cambridge University Press, 2010.

Greenway B. (dir.), Ecology and the Child, Children’s Literature Association Quarterly, vol. 19, n° 4, 1995.

Iovino S., Opermann S. (dir.), Material Ecocriticism, Bloomington, Indiana University Press, 2014.

Iovino S., Ecocriticism and Italy. Ecology, Resistance, and Liberation, Bloomsbury Academic, 2016.

Posthumus S., French Ecocritique : Reading Contemporary French Theory and Fiction Ecologically, Toronto, University of Toronto Press, 2017.

Posthumus S., Sinclair S., « Reading Environment(s) : Digital Humanities and Ecocriticism », in Green letters : Studies in Ecocriticism, 18.3 (2014), p. 254-273.

Posthumus S., Bouvet R., « Eco- and Geo-Approaches in French and Francophone Literary Studies », in Handbook of Ecocriticism and Cultural Ecology, ed. Hubert Zapf, Berlin / Boston, De Gruyter, 2016, p. 385-412.

Posthumus S., Fich-Race D. (eds.), French Ecocriticism : From the Early Modern Period to the Twenty-First Century, Frankfurt, Peter Lang, 2017.

Rahn S. (dir.), Green Worlds, The Lion and the Unicorn, vol. 7, n° 1, 1995.

En italien

Iovino S., Ecologia letteraria. Una strategia di sopravvivenza, Edizioni Ambiente, 2006.

Iovino S., Filosofie dell’ambiente. Natura, etica, società, Carocci editore, Roma, 2004.

Iovino S., Fargione D. (dir.), ContaminAzioni ecologiche. Cibi, nature e culture, Irene, 2015.

Salabè C. (dir.), Ecocritica. La letteratura e la crisi del pianeta, Donzelli Editore, 2013.

Scaffai N., Letteratura e ecologia. Forme e temi di una relazione narrativa, Carocci, 2017.

En allemand

Ermisch M., Kruse U., Stobbe U., Ökologische Transformationen und literatische Repräsentationen, Universitätsverlag Göttingen, 2010.

Ewers H.-H. (dir.), Lesen für die Umwelt. Natur, Umwelt und Umweltschutz in der Kinder- und Jugendliteratur. Baltmannsweiler: Schneider Verl. Hohengehren, 2013, 193 S., Schriftenreihe der Deutschen Akademie für Kinder- und Jugendliteratur Volkach e.V.

Wanning B. et Stemmann A., « Ökologie in der Kinder- und Jugendliteratur », in : Dürbeck G. et Stobbe U. (dir.), Ecocriticism. Eine Einführung, Böhlau Verlag, 2015, p. 258-270.

Autres ressources

EcoLitt (programme de recherches de l’université d’Angers) : http://ecolitt.univ-angers.fr/fr/index.html

European Association for the Study of Literature, Culture and the Environment (EASLCE) : https://www.easlce.eu/

Ecopoetics Perpignan. Atelier de recherche en écocritique et écopoétique : https://ecopoeticsperpignan.com/

Fahrenheit - Ecocritica : 13/11/2017 http://www.rai.it/dl/portaleRadio/media/ContentItem-4eb574bb-f874-40f7-b0e5-5c464427a7cb.html

Sustainable Development Goals (DSDG) in the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) : https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/sdg15

[1] Journée d’étude au Mans : http://3lam.univ-lemans.fr/fr/agenda/evenements-passes/appel-a-communication-pour-journees-d-etudes-ecologie-et-litterature-pour-la-jeunesse-ecolije.html