Chimères 2020-21 : "Intersectionality and intertextuality as found within the French and Francophone world of literature, cinema, culture, and history"

The Department of French, Francophone & Italian Studies of the University of Kansas invites researchers to submit proposals for the 2021 publication of Chimères, a peer-reviewed Journal of French & Francophone Literatures and Cultures.

Chimères is a graduate-run journal that is MLA-listed and has been in publication since 1967. Our entire archive is digitized and articles from our journal have been downloaded over 200,000 times in 2019, and over 25,000 times to date this year. The most recent edition of our journal may be viewed here: https://journals.ku.edu/chimeres/issue/archive

We invite articles that explore notions of intersectionality and intertextuality as found within the French and Francophone world of literature, cinema, culture, and history.

Possible topics could include, but are not limited to:

Appropriation

Colonialism, post colonialism and decolonization

Identity and identity politics

Translations, transliteration and transmissions

Geo- and Ecocriticism

Texts, contexts, subtexts

Indigenous Futurisms

Language

Literary genre

Papers are invited from any area of French and Francophone studies and may be in English or French. Articles must be submitted by September 1, 2020.

All submissions should be made via our website https://journals.ku.edu/chimeres.

Please upload your submission in Word format and include your abstract, name, institution, and email address.

All queries should be sent to chimeres@ku.edu.

Please note that response time may vary (7-10 days starting June 1).