Chercheur/se postdoctorant/e dans l'école doctorale et le groupe de recherches international et interdisiplinaire

sur "Etudes de contradiction - Constellations, heuristiques et concepts du contradictoire"

à l'Université de Brême en Allemagne

Postdoctoral Researcher (f/m/d) within the Research Training Group

"Contradiction Studies - Constellations, Heuristics and Concepts of the Contradictory", Bremen University



Within the Research Training Group 2686 "Contradiction Studies - Constellations, Heuristics and Concepts of the Contradictory", funded by the German Research Foundation (DFG), a position is available at the University of Bremen – subject to approval – as a Postdoctoral Researcher (f/m/d), salary group 13 TV-L / 100%.

The positions are to commence on June 1, 2022 with a duration up to four years.

The employment is fixed-term and governed by the Act of Academic Fixed-Term Contract, §2 (1) (Wissenschaftszeitvertragsgesetz – WissZeitVG). Therefore, candidates may only be considered for appointment if they still have the respective qualification periods available in accordance with § 2 (1) WissZeitVG.



Job description

The newly established interdisciplinary research training group comprises Empirical Cultural Studies, Social and Cultural Anthropology, German and Interdisciplinary Linguistics, Literary and Cultural Romance Studies, North American and Postcolonial Literary and Cultural Studies, Medieval and Early Modern German Literary Studies, Jurisprudence, Human Geography, Political Science, East European History, Philosophy, and Religious Studies.



We invite applications related to one or more of the above subjects.



About the Research Training Group

The Research Training Group (RTG) “Contradiction Studies” brings a variety of academic fields into dialogue. We seek to develop new interdisciplinary perspectives that investigate how people, groups, institutions and states negotiate concepts of contradiction and demands for non-contradiction, and how they might develop ways of dealing with the contradictions of coexistence.



The underlying assumption of the RTG is that the demand to resolve contradictions often is in tension with our everyday lives, where the contradictory remains unresolved. The RTG asks how and under which conditions concepts of the contradictory emerge, when and where they become visible as such and sometimes are even tolerated, and when they are made invisible and/or considered unacceptable. In this context, it is also important to unearth where the imperative of freedom from contradiction has its limits.



Constellations of contradiction, avoidance of contradiction, contradictoriness and practices of dissent are explored systematically from the perspectives of the humanities, social sciences and law, and in dialogue with postcolonially oriented discussions of the cosmopolitization of knowledge production.



We offer our fellows an intellectually stimulating place for further academic qualification and mutual exchange. We understand ourselves as a laboratory of cooperative forms of work in academia with flat hierarchies. In addition to the principles of good scientific practice and an ethos of responsible research, the RTG supports the compatibility of research, family and care, as well as a diversity of perspectives on the basis of respect, mutual recognition and cooperation. Fostering diversity and international exchange are core concerns of the RTG.

As postdoctoral fellow of the RTG, you are invited to participate in any module and event in our qualification program that might be of use to you. For more information, please visit www.contradictionstudies.uni-bremen.de/qualificationprogram. At U Bremen, you can furthermore take advantage of a wide range of training opportunities, individual coaching and workshops specifically designed for postdoctoral researchers.

The RTG provides travel funds for (international) workshops and conferences as well as for individual research stays. As a postdoctoral fellow, you can invite international scholars to the RTG to consult with them, organize workshops, or develop joint publication projects. Funds for native-language editing as well as open access grants are available upon application.

For further information on our research program and on the researchers involved in the Research Training Group who are available as mentors to you, please visit

https://contradictionstudies.uni-bremen.de/en/the-research-training-group/research-program/

and https://contradictionstudies.uni-bremen.de/en/faculty-en/

The Research Training Group is part of the interdisciplinary research platform "Worlds of Contradiction" (WoC) at the University of Bremen: www.woc.uni-bremen.de

Who are we looking for?

We are looking for a dynamic researcher with a research project in one of the disciplines participating in the Research Training Group (RTG). The RTG is open for diverse theoretical and methodological approaches. The researcher should systematically contribute to the development of the profile of Contradiction Studies and make a central contribution to the formation of theory in CS. For example, a historical-genealogical project on contradiction or one with a typological-classificatory dimension would be of interest Contradiction is to be understood broadly, ranging from relational concepts of contradiction via mutual forms of exclusion to questions of tolerance of ambiguity or to field-bound practices of contradicting.

An outstanding doctorate and an excellent curriculum vitae commensurate with academic age are required. We expect well above average developed methodological and theoretical skills and a strong ability and enthusiasm for developing disciplinary methodologies, knowledge, and research designs in interdisciplinary exchange.



Requirements

Doctorate with above-average grades (at least "magna cum laude" or equivalent) in one of the subjects of the RTG or in a related subject

Interested in conducting research with interdisciplinary methods

High communicative and social competence

Interested in and able to work in research groups and teams

Excellent command of English and, in the case of international applicants with no prior knowledge of German, the willingness to learn German at least to the level of everyday use within the first year of the fellowship

General hints

Application form (available to download here: https://contradictionstudies.uni-bremen.de/en/application/)



Please send your application with the reference number A343/21 by February 15th, 2022 (date of receipt) to :

University of Bremen, FB9, Graduiertenkolleg Contradiction Studies, Attn: Prof. Dr. Michi Knecht/Prof. Dr. Ingo H. Warnke, Postfach 33 04 40, 28334 Bremen, Germany.

or in electronic form (PDF), by e-mail to the spokespersons of the Research Training Group, Prof. Dr. Michi Knecht and Prof. Dr. Ingo H. Warnke.