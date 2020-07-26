The academic Journal Ticontre. Teoria Testo Traduzione has opened a new call for paper for its three permanent sections: Essays, a miscellaneous collection of academic articles on different topics; Translation Theory and Practice, devoted to papers on Translation Studies as well as to the publication of original translations of literary texts (both poetry and prose), accompanied by a critical commentary; Reprints, presenting works that, however pivotal for the scientific community and the history of Literary Studies, have never been translated into Italian or are no longer available in their first printed editions.

Authors interested in submitting a proposal for «Ticontre» XV (May 2021) may send a bio-bibliographical note (max 150 words) and an abstract of 800-1200 words accompanied by a selected bibliography at proposal@ticontre.org by September 27th, 2020.

The abstract must describe the critical research method which will be adopted in the paper. Interested scholars are invited to verify the pertinence of their proposal by consulting the presentation page on the journal’s website, in which all areas of interest are detailed.

The Editorial Staff will give feedback about the selection by October 10th, 2020. Full articles will be expected not later than November 22nd, 2020 and will undergo the peer review process after approval by the Editorial Staff.

Further information here: http://www.ticontre.org/ojs/index.php/t3/announcement/view/29

Responsable : Alessandra Elisa Visinoni