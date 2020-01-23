CFP «Ticontre. Teoria Testo Traduzione», XIV, 2020

sections "Essay" and "Theory and practice of Translation"

The new CFP regarding the sections Essays and Theory and practice of Translation of «Ticontre. Teoria Testo Traduzione» is now available. Authors interested in submitting a proposal for «Ticontre», XIV (November 2020) may send an abstract composed of 800-1200 words, together with a a bibliography and a bio-bibliographical profile (max 150 words) at proposal@ticontre.org by March 3rd 2020. Research methods and/or critical approach must be specified in the abstract.

The Editorial Staff will give a feedback about the selection by March 19th 2020. Full articles must be submitted before May 10th 2020.

More informations are available here:

http://www.ticontre.org/ojs/index.php/t3/announcement/view/26