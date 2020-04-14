CAREER DEVELOPMENT FELLOWSHIP IN FRENCH

The Queen’s College proposes to elect a fixed-term (non-renewable) Career Development Fellowship (CDF) in French for five years. The College intends the start date of the appointment to be no later than 31 July 2020.

The Queen’s College, founded in 1341, is one of the oldest Colleges in the University of Oxford and represents most aspects of the University community and its scientific and scholarly work. There are approximately 45 fellows, about 160 graduate students and about 330 undergraduates.

The CDF will be required (i) to pursue a programme of advanced research; (ii) to teach six hours per week for the College or other colleges, either under an exchange arrangement or in return for tuition fees to be remitted to the College; and (iii) to examine, to play a full part in the admissions process, and to undertake such other duties as the Governing Body may direct. The successful candidate will have a broad competence in two centuries of literature written in French during the modern period: from the nineteenth century to the present.

The Fellowship is open to graduates of any University of postdoctoral or equivalent standing, who are engaged in research. Eligible candidates should normally have submitted their doctoral thesis and have no more than three years of post-doctoral research experience by the closing date.

The basic stipend will be on a scale starting at £32,817 per annum. A personal research allowance of £1,565 per annum is provided by the College for research activities such as conference attendance, research assistance, and the purchase of books and software. The College will provide a non-residential study room on the main site in central Oxford.

Closing Date: midday, Wednesday 13th May 2020

Interviews will be held via video conferencing in the week beginning Monday 8th June 2020.

Further particulars and the application form are available at:

https://www.queens.ox.ac.uk/career-development-fellowship-french