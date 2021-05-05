Theatre Pedagogy in the Era of Climate Crisis

Conrad Alexandrowicz, David Fancy (ed.)

ISBN 9780367541545

Routledge

226 Pages

£120.00

PRESENTATION

This volume explores whether theatre pedagogy can and should be transformed in response to the global climate crisis.

Conrad Alexandrowicz and David Fancy present an innovative re-imagining of the ways in which the art of theatre, and the pedagogical apparatus that feeds and supports it, might contribute to global efforts in climate protest and action. Comprised of contributions from a broad range of scholars and practitioners, the volume explores whether an adherence to aesthetic values can be preserved when art is instrumentalized as protest and considers theatre as a tool to be employed by the School Strike for Climate movement. Considering perspectives from areas including performance, directing, production, design, theory and history, this book will prompt vital discussions which could transform curricular design and implementation in the light of the climate crisis.

Theatre Pedagogy in the Era of Climate Crisis will be of great interest to students, scholars and practitioners of climate change and theatre and performance studies.

Table of Contents:

Introduction: In the Midst of a Pandemic and a Reckoning on Racial Injustice

Conrad Alexandrowicz and David Fancy

Part 1: Applied Theatre/Drama in Education

1. Nurturing Hopeful Agency: Applied Theatre Pedagogy in Collaboration with Social Movements

Rachel Rhoades

2. Strategies for Climate Crisis Adaptation: Bringing Indigenous and Western Knowledge Systems Together through Theatre

Lara Aysal

3. Voices We Carry within Us: A Trialogue about Climate Change, Indigenous Ways of Knowing and Activism

Lara Aysal and Dennis D. Gupa in Conversation with Kirsten Sadeghi-Yekta

4. Voicing Student Perspectives in the Transformation of Theatre Pedagogy for Climate Justice

Alexandra (Sasha) Kovacs

Part 2: Playwriting and Collective Storytelling

5. Conrad Alexandrowicz and David Fancy in Conversation with Caridad Svich

Conrad Alexandrowicz and David Fancy

6. Devising in the Era of Climate Crisis: Staging the "Eco-Performative"

Conrad Alexandrowicz

7. Anthropogenic Anxiety and the Pedagogy of Climate Crisis in Wake Up Everyone

Gloria Akayi Asoloko and Soji Cole

8. "Can We Talk?" Forum Theatre as Rehearsal for Climate Change Interventions

Derek Davidson

Part 3: Actor Training

9. "Eco-Atonement": Performing the Nonhuman

Conrad Alexandrowicz

10. The Actor as Geoartist

David Fancy

Part 4: Theatre and Performance Studies/Praxis

11. Drawing What You Can’t See: Meditations on Theatre and Derangement

Mary Anderson

12. Coproducing Mimesis

Katrina Dunn and Malus Fusca

Part 5: Design and Production

13. Eco-Scenography and Sustainable Theatre Production

David Fancy in Conversation with Tanja Beer and David Vivian

Epilogue: Theatre Pedagogy and the Climate Crisis--a Manifesto

Conrad Alexandrowicz, Mary Anderson, Gloria Akayi Asoloko, Lara Aysal, Tanja Beer, Soji Cole, Derek Davidson, Katrina Dunn, David Fancy, Dennis D. Gupa, Alexandra (Sasha) Kovacs, Rachel Rhoades, Kirsten Sadeghi-Yekta, Caridad Svich, and David Vivian