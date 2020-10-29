BOURSES DE MASTER ET DE Ph.D., FRENCH AND FRANCOPHONE WORLD STUDIES,

DÉPARTEMENT DE FRANÇAIS, UNIVERSITÉ d’IOWA, IOWA CITY, USA

The Department of French and Italian at the University of Iowa invites excellent and motivated students interested in pursuing graduate studies in French to apply for a Master of Arts and a Ph.D. in French and Francophone World Studies. The international reputation and strength of our program was acknowledged when it earned its new name of French and Francophone World Studies in 2008, accurately reflecting its innovative cross-disciplinary nature with related units across campus and within the area of French and Francophone Studies. Our alumni and current students represent a variety of cultural backgrounds, from the Caribbean to the Indian Ocean, from Europe to North America, North and sub-Saharan Africa, and the Middle East.

Areas of Study: Graduate students in French and Francophone Studies benefit from the expertise of a nationally and internationally known faculty. Courses are available in the traditionally recognized historical periods of French literature, as well as in various literary genres, critical theories, and cultural studies. The Department provides a wide variety of courses in Francophone literatures and cultures from the Caribbean, the Indian Ocean, North and sub-Saharan Africa, Québec, the literatures of immigration in France as well as in Cinematic Arts and Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies. We have specific strengths in Interdisciplinary studies in the areas of Early Modern Studies, Ecological criticism, Cinema, Francophone and Postcolonial Studies, History, and Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies. The recent inclusion of courses in Arabic and Swahili reflects the dynamism of our program and brings new strengths in cross-cultural and cross-disciplinary research and teaching. For example, our Ph.D. students may create their own individual program of interdisciplinary studies by forming an Ad Hoc committee with members from other departments on campus. In recent years, students’ Ad Hoc committees have included faculty from the departments of Art and Art History, Cinema and Comparative Literature, English, History, Journalism, Religious Studies, Women’s Studies and the Law School. We regularly collaborate with the Department of Cinematic Arts on an Ad Hoc Ph.D. program in Film/French that allows students to take advantage of The University of Iowa’s outstanding resources in Film Studies.

Teaching: Teaching assistantships are available for two years for MA-level students and for four years for Ph.D.-level students. Graduate students teach First- and second-year French language classes and participate in a pedagogically sophisticated program providing support for novice teachers. The University of Iowa is well-known for its cutting-edge use of technology in second language teaching. Classes are taught in fully equipped, web-connected technology classrooms and the use of new technology (video, multi-media materials, web-based material) is part of the curriculum. In their last year Ph.D. students teach Third-Year courses in our vibrant undergraduate program. There may be an opportunity for qualified students to teach Arabic, Italian or Swahili within the Department.

Exchange Programs: Every year, two graduate students have the opportunity to teach English for the academic year in our exchange programs with Université de Poitiers, and Université de Pau et des Pays de l’Adour.

Financial Support: Students receive financial support through Departmental teaching assistantships and other University fellowships. Half-time teaching assistants receive a tuition scholarship and are paid a stipend of $20,041 for the academic year. Other fellowships are available for dissertation research and writing as well as travel to conferences. Special minority fellowships exist, and minorities are strongly encouraged to apply.

Interdisciplinary Research and Activities: In addition to course offerings in several departments, students are encouraged to present their research in vibrant interdisciplinary research groups housed in International Programs such as the African Studies Program, the Caribbean Diaspora and Atlantic Studies Program, the European Studies Group, the Middle East and Muslim World Studies Group, and the 18th and 19th Century Interdisciplinary Colloquium. The French and Italian Forum, our lecture series, is another venue for graduate students to hear presentations by national and international scholars, and meet writers from the world-renowned University of Iowa International Writing Program. The Forum also gives ABDs the opportunity to prepare for conferences and job interviews. We also encourage advanced graduate students to publish articles and book reviews in respected journals.

Placement: The Department’s strong placement record for our graduate students in French and Francophone World Studies reflects our commitment to professional training and career planning. Extensive one-on-one contact between faculty and graduate students, our required course on pre-professional acculturation, and training for interviews prepare them for success on a national and international level. Training workshops are also provided for grant writing and effective searches for career opportunities. https://french-italian.uiowa.edu/french-italian/people/alumni

For further information on our graduate program and how to apply, go to

http://clas.uiowa.edu/dwllc/french-italian/graduate

*

Contact :

Roxanna Curto

Associate Professor of French and Spanish

Director of Graduate Studies, French and Francophone World Studies

Department of French & Italian

University of Iowa

573 Phillips Hall

Iowa City, IA 52242 USA

roxanna-curto@uiowa.edu