Bainée-Keay, V., Bigot, C., Alexoe-Zagni, N, Genty, S, Bazin, C., Text and Image in Women’s Life Writing: Picturing the Female Self
- Palgrave Macmillan, coll. "Life Writing Series", 2021
- EAN: 9783030848743
- 295 pages
- Prix : 116,04
- Date de publication : 16 Janvier 2022
Explores the relationship between words and images in women’s life writing
Argues for the importance of images in life writing as part of self-representation
Chapters include a wide range of life-writing works, from page to screen and other artistic media
Contents:
1. Introduction (Valérie Baisnée-Keay)
Part I Imaging Identity
2. Thinking through the Book and Reimagining the Page: Julie Chen’s Artists’ Books and Faith Ringgold’s Story Quilts ( Hertha D. Wong)
3. ‘[Un]systematic, even with the image’: Text-image Blurring, Self-Inquiry and Ontological Anxiety in Theresa Hak Kyung Cha’s works (Marie-Agnès Gay )
4. Womanhood 2.0: A Visual-Verbal-Virtual Redefinition of Womanhood by Janet Mock (Aurelia Mouzet )
5. Authoritatively Her/Self: Georgia O’Keeffe’s Life Writing (Edyta Frelik )
Part II Reframing memories
6. Fun Homes and Queer Houses of Memory in Alison Bechdel’s Graphic Memoirs ( Heloïse Thomas)
7. Framing herself then and now: Shirley Geok-lin Lim and the Evolving Practice of Photo Albums (Nicoleta Alexoae-Zagni)
8. Nostalgic Albums or Alternative Lieux de mémoire? The interplay between stories, photographs, and recipes in ethnic culinary memoirs (Corinne Bigot)
Part III Elusive textual/visual referentiality
9. Zelda Fitzgerald’s Self-Portraiture: A Strenuous Performance from Ink to Gouache (Elisabeth Bouzonviller)
10. Isabella Bird-Bishop’s 1897 journey up the Yangtze Valley and Beyond: Beyond the Writing/ Photographing Divide ( Floriane Reviron-Piégay)
11. A Woman’s Life of War Pictures: Elizabeth Butler (1846-1933) ( Nathalie Saudo-Welby)
12 Whistler’s (Mother’s) Daughter: Image-Text Relations in Marilyn French’s Fictionalized (Auto)biography (Stephanie Genty )
Part IV Visual/textual embodiment
13. “It Is Difficult to Find the Words”: The Image-Text Interface in Lynn Kohlman’s Cancer Auto/biography(Marta Fernández-Morales)
14. “Creating Together an ‘Unexpected Home’: Navigating the Matrixial Borderspace through Text and Image in Mary Kelly’s Post-Partum Document (1973–79) (Justyna Wierzchowska).
https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-030-84875-0