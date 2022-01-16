Explores the relationship between words and images in women’s life writing

Argues for the importance of images in life writing as part of self-representation

Chapters include a wide range of life-writing works, from page to screen and other artistic media

Contents:

Contents



1. Introduction (Valérie Baisnée-Keay)



Part I Imaging Identity

2. Thinking through the Book and Reimagining the Page: Julie Chen’s Artists’ Books and Faith Ringgold’s Story Quilts ( Hertha D. Wong)

3. ‘[Un]systematic, even with the image’: Text-image Blurring, Self-Inquiry and Ontological Anxiety in Theresa Hak Kyung Cha’s works (Marie-Agnès Gay )

4. Womanhood 2.0: A Visual-Verbal-Virtual Redefinition of Womanhood by Janet Mock (Aurelia Mouzet )

5. Authoritatively Her/Self: Georgia O’Keeffe’s Life Writing (Edyta Frelik )



Part II Reframing memories

6. Fun Homes and Queer Houses of Memory in Alison Bechdel’s Graphic Memoirs ( Heloïse Thomas)

7. Framing herself then and now: Shirley Geok-lin Lim and the Evolving Practice of Photo Albums (Nicoleta Alexoae-Zagni)

8. Nostalgic Albums or Alternative Lieux de mémoire? The interplay between stories, photographs, and recipes in ethnic culinary memoirs (Corinne Bigot)



Part III Elusive textual/visual referentiality

9. Zelda Fitzgerald’s Self-Portraiture: A Strenuous Performance from Ink to Gouache (Elisabeth Bouzonviller)

10. Isabella Bird-Bishop’s 1897 journey up the Yangtze Valley and Beyond: Beyond the Writing/ Photographing Divide ( Floriane Reviron-Piégay)

11. A Woman’s Life of War Pictures: Elizabeth Butler (1846-1933) ( Nathalie Saudo-Welby)

12 Whistler’s (Mother’s) Daughter: Image-Text Relations in Marilyn French’s Fictionalized (Auto)biography (Stephanie Genty )

Part IV Visual/textual embodiment

13. “It Is Difficult to Find the Words”: The Image-Text Interface in Lynn Kohlman’s Cancer Auto/biography(Marta Fernández-Morales)

14. “Creating Together an ‘Unexpected Home’: Navigating the Matrixial Borderspace through Text and Image in Mary Kelly’s Post-Partum Document (1973–79) (Justyna Wierzchowska).

