FACULTY OF HUMANITIES

DEPARTMENT OF FRENCH

ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR IN FRENCH

VACANCY NO: FH/FRE 1 /2021



Duties: the successful candidate will be responsible for: (i) teaching in the area of French as a Foreign Language, cultures and civilizations of the French Speaking world; (ii) supervise undergraduate and postgraduate research projects; (iii) engage in research and publication and governance activities; (iv) participate in all academic and professional activities of the Department; (v) carry out any other responsibilities as and when assigned by the Head of Department; (vi) the following will be an added advantage; knowledge of new and emerging trends in teaching and learning of foreign languages programming relevant to information visualization, data mining, content representation and classification.

Requirements: the candidate should have: (i) a PhD in French Studies, French Literature or any other related field; (ii) at least 6 years relevant teaching experience at a university or comparable institution; (iii) a minimum of 12 pieces of research products (e.g. articles, book chapters, peer reviewed conference proceedings, etc.) published by recognized publishers. 8 of these must be articles in refereed/accredited journals in internationally recognized indexing databases. The remaining 4 publications could be journal articles, book chapters, peer reviewed conference proceedings, etc. published by recognized publishers. An academic book may be equivalent to a maximum of 4 articles in refereed/accredited journals, depending on the quality and standing of the publisher; (iv) sustained research output: a minimum of 2 peer reviewed publications every 3 years; (v) sustained research activity; ongoing externally supported research (e.g funded or commissioned); (vi) regular paper/poster presentations at national but also increasingly at international conferences; (vii) be lead and/or single author in at least one-third of the required journal publications. There should also be evidence of mentorship of early career scholars/graduate students; (viii) publications should be spread nationally and/or internationally and across journals; (viii) recognizable research impact, including but not limited to citations, the h-index, patents, policy applications, peer reviews, publications that are prescribed texts in other institutions etc. (required in at least 2 of the these); (ix) recognized as being of national but increasingly international research standing (e.g. peer reviewing of new research proposals; reference in research committees; editor/guest editor/reviewer of refereed/accredited national and international publishers; editorial board member of an international publisher in a relevant field; invitations as keynote speaker at national and international conferences (required in at least 2 of the these); (x) evidence of governance and social engagement; (xi) research collaborations with other institutions or organisations; (xii) research collaboration with cognate disciplines in the University; (xiii) external examiner for Masters and/or PhD theses nationally and/or internationally. The following will be added advantages: (i) research awards and other forms of research recognition, where appropriate will be an added advantage.



NB: The curriculum vitae should contain a detailed list of published works, clearly specifying titles of publications, ISBN numbers (for books, book chapters and conference proceedings), dates of publications, names of publishers, name/s of co-authors if any and number of pages. The works should be categorized into books, book chapters, refereed journals, nonrefereed works, consultancies and practical media projects.



Remuneration: the University offers a competitive salary and benefits commensurate with experience and qualifications. For more information on the University, please visit our website: www.ub.bw



How to Apply: Applicants are to address the stated qualifications and provide other information to assist the University determine their suitability for the position. They should also provide current CVs (including telephone, telefax and e-mail), certified copies of academic certificates and transcripts, evidence of research, names and addresses of three referees, and send complete documentation to: The Human Resource Manager, Faculty of Humanities, Private Bag 00703, University of Botswana, Gaborone-Botswana; Telephone: (267) 355 2641; Fax (267) 318 5098; E-mail: nkangana@ub.ac.bw.

Applicants should inform their referees to: i) Quote the Vacancy number and position applied for and ii) submit their references directly to the above address before the stipulated closing date. Please note that applications with incomplete information shall not be acknowledged.

Hand delivered applications should be submitted to Office No: 123 at Block 239 (239/123).

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

Closing date: 6 August 2021

