The Department of French in the Faculty of Arts & Science at the University of Toronto invites applications for a full-time tenure stream position in the area of French Experimental Linguistics. The appointment will be at the rank of Associate Professor, with an anticipated start date of July 1, 2021, or shortly thereafter.

Applicants must have earned a PhD in Linguistics or French Linguistics, with a clearly demonstrated exceptional record of excellence in research and teaching. The successful applicant must have native or near-native competence in French and at least near-native competence in English.

We seek candidates whose research and teaching interests complement and strengthen our existing departmental strengths. The successful candidate must have strong demonstrated expertise in French Linguistics, with a focus on Experimental and Quantitative Methodologies which may include areas such as: application of experimental methodologies to linguistic theory, behavioral experiments, quantitative and statistical approaches to observational study data, and computational modelling of empirical data. Candidates must also have demonstrated expertise in at least one of the following areas of linguistics: bilingualism/multilingualism, L2 acquisition, morphology, semantics, or variationist sociolinguistics. French must be a main language of research focus. The successful candidate will have an established international reputation and will be expected to sustain and lead innovative and independent research at the highest international level and to maintain an outstanding, competitive, and externally funded research program.

Candidates must have a demonstrated ability to teach, in French, quantitative methods courses and core theoretical courses in French linguistics, as well as French as a Second Language courses as the need arises. Duties will include teaching at both the graduate and undergraduate levels.

Candidates must provide evidence of research excellence, which will be demonstrated by a record of sustained high-impact contributions and publications in top-ranked and field relevant academic journals, the submitted research statement, presentations at significant conferences, invited lectures, distinguished awards and accolades, research grants, and other noteworthy activities that contribute to the visibility and prominence of the discipline, as well as, strong endorsements by referees of high standing.

Evidence of excellence in teaching will be demonstrated through teaching accomplishments, awards and accolades, strong endorsements of teaching in the letters of reference, and the teaching dossier (containing a teaching statement, sample course materials and teaching evaluations) submitted as part of the application.

Candidates are also expected to show evidence of a commitment to equity, diversity, inclusion, and the promotion of a respectful and collegial learning and working environment demonstrated through the application materials.

Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

This position will be held at the University of Toronto, St. George campus in downtown Toronto. More information on the University of Toronto www.utoronto.ca and the Department of French www.french.utoronto.ca can be found on their respective websites.

All qualified candidates are invited to apply online by clicking the link below. Applicants must submit a cover letter (no more than 2 pages); a current curriculum vitae; a research statement outlining current and future research interests; a recent writing sample such as an article, chapter of a book, or conference paper (no more than 30 pages); as well as a teaching dossier to include a teaching statement, sample course materials, and teaching evaluations.

Equity and diversity are essential to academic excellence. We seek candidates who value diversity and whose research, teaching and service bear out our commitment to equity. Candidates are therefore also asked to submit a 1‐2 page statement of contributions to equity and diversity, which might cover topics such as (but not limited to): research or teaching that incorporates a focus on underrepresented communities, the development of inclusive pedagogies, or the mentoring of students from underrepresented groups.

Applicants must arrange to have three letters of reference sent directly by the referee to the hiring unit via email at french.assistanttothechair@utoronto.ca by the closing date (on letterhead, dated and signed). PLEASE NOTE: this search is not using the University’s automatic solicitation and collection functionality for reference letters.

Submission guidelines can be found at http://uoft.me/how-to-apply. If you have any questions about this position, please contact M. Rolando, Assistant to the Chair, at french.assistanttothechair@utoronto.ca with the subject line: “French Experimental Linguistics Position - (your full name)”.

All application materials, including reference letters, must be received by the closing date of January 4, 2021.

All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, Canadians and permanent residents will be given priority.

Diversity Statement

The University of Toronto is strongly committed to diversity within its community and especially welcomes applications from racialized persons/persons of colour, women, Indigenous/Aboriginal People of North America, persons with disabilities, LGBTQ persons, and others who may contribute to the further diversification of ideas.

As part of your application, you will be asked to complete a brief Diversity Survey. This survey is voluntary. Any information directly related to you is confidential and cannot be accessed by search committees or human resources staff. Results will be aggregated for institutional planning purposes. For more information, please see http://uoft.me/UP.

Accessibility Statement

The University strives to be an equitable and inclusive community, and proactively seeks to increase diversity among its community members. Our values regarding equity and diversity are linked with our unwavering commitment to excellence in the pursuit of our academic mission.

The University is committed to the principles of the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA). As such, we strive to make our recruitment, assessment and selection processes as accessible as possible and provide accommodation as required for applicants with disabilities.

If you require accommodation at any point during the application and hiring process, please contact

uoft.careers@utoronto.ca.

Apply at:

https://jobs.utoronto.ca/job/Toronto-Associate-Professor-French-Experimental-Linguistics-ON/542908417/