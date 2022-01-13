Assistant(e)s doctoral(e)s / candidat(e)s pour l'école doctorale internationale et interdiscipliniare

"Etudes de contradiction - Constellations, heuristiques et concepts du contradictoire"

à l'Université de Brême en Allemagne

Doctoral Researchers / PhD candidates (f/m/d) within the Research Training Group

"Contradiction Studies - Constellations, Heuristics and Concepts of the Contradictory", Bremen University



Within the Research Training Group 2686 "Contradiction Studies - Constellations, Heuristics and Concepts of the Contradictory", funded by the German Research Foundation (DFG), 12 positions are available at the University of Bremen – subject to approval – as Doctoral Researchers / PhD candidates (f/m/d), Salary group 13 TV-L / 75%.

The positions are to commence on June 1, 2022 with a duration of three years and aimed at obtaining a doctorate degree within this timeframe.



The employment is fixed-term and governed by the Act of Academic Fixed-Term Contract, §2 (1) (Wissenschaftszeitvertragsgesetz – WissZeitVG). Therefore, candidates may only be considered for appointment if they still have the respective qualification periods available in accordance with § 2 (1) WissZeitVG.



Job description

The newly established interdisciplinary research training group comprises Empirical Cultural Studies, Social and Cultural Anthropology, German and Interdisciplinary Linguistics, Literary and Cultural Romance Studies, North American and Postcolonial Literary and Cultural Studies, Medieval and Early Modern German Literary Studies, Jurisprudence, Human Geography, Political Science, East European History, Philosophy, and Religious Studies.

We invite applications related to one or more of the above subjects.



About the Research Training Group

The Research Training Group (RTG) “Contradiction Studies” brings a variety of academic fields into dialogue. We seek to develop new interdisciplinary perspectives that investigate how people, groups, institutions and states negotiate concepts of contradiction and demands for non-contradiction, and how they might develop ways of dealing with the contradictions of coexistence.

The underlying assumption of the RTG is that the demand to resolve contradictions often is in tension with our everyday lives, where the contradictory remains unresolved. The RTG asks how and under which conditions concepts of the contradictory emerge, when and where they become visible as such and sometimes are even tolerated, and when they are made invisible and/or considered unacceptable. In this context, it is also important to unearth where the imperative of freedom from contradiction has its limits.



Constellations of contradiction, avoidance of contradiction, contradictoriness and practices of dissent are explored systematically from the perspectives of the humanities, social sciences and law, and in dialogue with postcolonially oriented discussions of the cosmopolitization of knowledge production.

We offer our fellows an intellectually stimulating place for further academic qualification and mutual exchange. We understand ourselves as a laboratory of cooperative forms of work in academia with flat hierarchies. In addition to the principles of good scientific practice and an ethos of responsible research, the RTG supports the compatibility of research, family and care, as well as a diversity of perspectives on the basis of respect, mutual recognition and cooperation. Fostering diversity and international exchange are core concerns of the RTG.

For further information on our research program and on the researchers involved in the Research Training Group who are available to supervise your doctoral research, please visit



https://contradictionstudies.uni-bremen.de/en/the-research-training-group/research-program/ and

https://contradictionstudies.uni-bremen.de/en/faculty-en/



The Research Training Group is part of the interdisciplinary research platform "Worlds of Contradiction" (WoC) at the University of Bremen: www.woc.uni-bremen.de

Who are we looking for?

We are looking for recent graduates with dissertation projects that fall into one of the academic disciplines participating in the RTG, and that are of interdisciplinary relevance within the framework of Contradiction Studies. Empirical or theoretical projects as well as combined approaches are welcome. Young researchers from overseas or outside Europe are very welcome.

Les langues de travail sont l'anglais et l'allemand, mais les thèses peuvent être écrites en francais, anglais, espanol ou allemand selon les usances dans les disciplines.

Requirements

Above average university degree (usually a 2-year Master's degree) in one of the subjects of the RTG or in a related subject

Interested in conducting research with interdisciplinary methods

High communicative and social competence

Good command of English and/or German

General hints

Application form (available to download here: https://contradictionstudies.uni-bremen.de/en/application/)



Please send your application with the reference number A342/21 by February 15th, 2022 (date of receipt) to:



University of Bremen, FB9, Graduiertenkolleg Contradiction Studies, Attn: Prof. Dr. Michi Knecht/Prof. Dr. Ingo H. Warnke, Postfach 33 04 40, 28334 Bremen, Germany.

or in electronic form (PDF), by e-mail to the spokespersons of the Research Training Group, Prof. Dr. Michi Knecht and Prof. Dr. Ingo H. Warnke.