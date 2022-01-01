The Department of Modern Languages and Cultures at Baylor University seeks a dynamic colleague who will conduct research, teach French language and literature (as needed by the French & Italian Division), and seek external funding to support research and/or teaching. The successful candidate will be able to demonstrate a research and teaching agenda appropriate for an R-1 institution and will be encouraged to seek external funding (which could include fellowships, grants, and other forms). Salary is commensurate with experience and qualifications.

About Baylor University: Located in Waco, Texas, Baylor University is the oldest college in Texas. With a population of 21,000 students, Baylor is one of the top universities in the nation, having just been named an R1 institution by the Carnegie Classification in 2022. Baylor is also on the honor roll of the "Great Colleges to Work For" from The Chronicle of Higher Education; Baylor offers competitive salaries and benefits while giving faculty and staff the chance to live in one of the fastest-growing parts of the state. Our strategic plan, Illuminate, guides the University as we continue to live up to Baylor's mission of educating men and women for worldwide leadership and service by integrating academic excellence and Christian commitment within a caring community.