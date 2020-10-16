Assistant Professor of Teaching - French (Vancouver, Canada)

The Department of French, Hispanic and Italian Studies at The University of British Columbia (Vancouver) invites applications for a tenure-track teaching and educational leadership position in French at the rank of Assistant Professor of Teaching. The anticipated start date is July 1, 2021.

The successful candidate will be expected to teach language courses in French at all levels of the undergraduate curriculum. The position also involves a significant educational leadership role that includes, among other things, academic planning, curriculum and program development, and innovation. The position entails a teaching load of 6 courses per year (18 credits).

Requirements: Ph.D. degree in French (or a relevant field) and post-secondary teaching experience. Candidates must have native or near-native fluency in French, as well as an excellent command of English. In addition to a comprehensive knowledge of French grammar, the successful candidate must be able to demonstrate established competence in foreign language pedagogy, technology-assisted instruction, and knowledge of current issues and methods in teaching French as a second language. The successful candidate will have a strong commitment to teaching and curriculum development, and show promise of pedagogical innovation and educational leadership. They will be expected to participate in departmental events and initiatives, to maintain an excellent record of teaching and service, and to play an active role in the growth of the Centre de la francophonie de UBC.

This is a tenure-track position and the successful candidate will be reviewed for reappointment, tenure, and promotion in subsequent years, in accordance with the Collective Agreement. For a description of the rank of Assistant Professor of Teaching and criteria for reappointment and promotion, visit: http://www.hr.ubc.ca/faculty-relations/collective-agreements/appointment-faculty/.

Additional information about the UBC Department of French, Hispanic and Italian Studies may be found at https://fhis.ubc.ca.

Applications are to be submitted via this online form:

https://fhis.air.arts.ubc.ca/application-assistant-professor-of-teaching-french-2021/

Applicants should be prepared to upload in the following order and in a single PDF (max size 15MB): a letter of application, a curriculum vitae, a statement of teaching philosophy and potential contributions to educational leadership, and evidence of teaching effectiveness at the post-secondary level (student evaluations, peer assessments, sample course syllabi, etc.). Applicants should also provide a one-page statement about their experience working with a diverse student body and their contributions or potential contributions to creating/advancing a culture of equity and inclusion. Only completed applications will be considered by the search committee.

In addition, applicants should arrange to have three confidential letters of reference sent directly by their referees, by the application deadline, via email to fhis.search@ubc.ca with the subject line “Assistant Professor of Teaching in French”. Applicants should ensure that referees are aware that this is a position in the Educational Leadership stream and should accordingly provide evidence with a focus on teaching and educational leadership. Enquiries may be made to the Head of the Department of FHIS at fhis.search@ubc.ca.

Review of applications will begin soon after December 2 and will continue until the position is filled.

This position is subject to final budgetary approval. Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Equity and diversity are essential to academic excellence. An open and diverse community fosters the inclusion of voices that have been underrepresented or discouraged. We encourage applications from members of groups that have been marginalized on any grounds enumerated under the B.C. Human Rights Code, including sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, racialization, disability, political belief, religion, marital or family status, age, and/or status as a First Nation, Metis, Inuit, or Indigenous person.

UBC hires on the basis of merit and is committed to employment equity. We encourage all qualified persons to apply. Canadians and permanent residents of Canada will be given priority.

Given the uncertainty caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, applicants must be prepared to conduct interviews remotely if circumstances require. A successful applicant may be asked to consider an offer containing a deadline without having been able to make an in-person visit to campus if travel and other restrictions are still in place.