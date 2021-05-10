The Department of French at Dalhousie University invites applications from junior academics for a 50% Limited Term

Appointment (10-month term) at the Assistant Professor level in the area of Medieval and Early Modern French Literature, effective August 1, 2021. This position is subject to budgetary approval.

Open Date 05/07/2021

Close Date 06/06/2021

All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, Canadians and permanent residents will be given priority.

Dalhousie University is committed to fostering a collegial culture grounded in diversity and inclusiveness. The university encourages applications from Indigenous persons, persons with a disability, racially visible persons, women, persons of a minority sexual orientation and/or gender identity, and all candidates who would contribute to the diversity of our community. For more information, please visit https://www.dal.ca/hiringfordiversity.

Primary responsibilities will include :

- teaching French language classes at the undergraduate level,

- teaching literature courses at the undergraduate level,

- serving on departmental committees

Necessary qualifications, experience and skills:

- Doctorate in hand at the time of appointment

- Experience teaching French as a second language

- Native or near-native fluency in French.

Applications should include :

- Complete Résumé / Curriculum vitae

- Cover letter

- Statement of research and teaching interests and philosophies

- Teaching dossier

- List of reference (three)

Please apply for this position directly via PeopleAdmin. The posting can be found at

http://dal.peopleadmin.ca/postings/6024

Established in 1818, Dalhousie is a leading research-intensive university offering more than 180 degree programs across 13 faculties. It is the largest university in Atlantic Canada and is located in the heart of Halifax, a scenic coastal city and capital of Nova Scotia, which is home to 13 Mi’kmaq First Nations, a deeply rooted historical African Canadian community, and an increasingly diverse population. The Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences is a dynamic body of students, faculty, and staff arranged into upwards of twenty programs and departments, many offering graduate degrees. Further information about the Department and the University can be obtained at http://www.dal.ca/french.

Documents Needed to Apply:

