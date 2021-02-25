Assistant Professor of French (Atlanta)

The School of Modern Languages at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta invites applications for a tenure-track position at the rank of Assistant Professor of French to begin on August 1, 2021. We are seeking a specialization in (Applied) Linguistics and/or Language for the Professions. This position is full-time with an expected teaching load of two courses per semester (four per academic year).

The successful candidate will have (1) a PhD in French, linguistics (especially oriented toward applied and sociolinguistics), second language acquisition, or a related field earned by the appointment start date of August 1, 2021; (2) native or near native proficiency in French; (3) an active research and publication agenda; and (4) documented evidence of successful instruction and teaching of French, from introductory to advanced levels (undergraduate and graduate). An earned doctorate is required by the start of the appointment, and a background check must be completed prior to employment.

An ideal candidate for this position will be committed to holistic and experiential content-based language pedagogy and bring expertise in French linguistics and/or language for the professions (business, global development, sustainability, technology, translation, etc). Interest or expertise in one or more of the following areas is recommended: inter- and cross-cultural studies; multilingualism; and digital humanities. The candidate will be eligible for consideration for a leadership opportunity to lead and develop graduate programming as part of the M.S. in Applied Languages & Intercultural Studies and the M.S. in Global Media & Cultures.

We seek candidates who bring an ambitious and entrepreneurial scholarly agenda and who have demonstrated experience with innovative curriculum development in French Studies. Interest or experience in teaching in an immersive faculty-led study-abroad program oriented toward business, technology, culture, and sustainability is highly recommended.

We seek colleagues with a dynamic research agenda, a commitment to excellence in teaching, collegiality, to the enhancement and expansion of the program as a whole and graduate studies in particular, and to extracurricular activities that serve our diverse student body. We encourage inter-disciplinary collaborations with colleagues in science, engineering and social sciences. Experience or interest in teaching and developing online courses is recommended, but not required.

Required Qualifications

Application Link

https://careers.hprod.onehcm.usg.edu/psp/careers/CAREERS/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM_FL.HRS_CG_SEARCH_FL.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST_FL&Action=U&FOCUS=Applicant&SiteId=3000&JobOpeningId=223881&PostingSeq=1

Applications must be submitted through OneUSG Connect.

For technical support, please contact the Shared Services Center at (877) 251-2644 or oneusgsupport@usg.edu.

Apply Before Date

Applicants are encouraged to apply by March 17, 2021 for optimal consideration; however, the search will continue until the position is filled. Application review will begin on March 19, 2021. Virtual semi-finalist interviews are expected to be conducted last week of March 2021, with finalist interviews planned for the month of April 2021.

About Us

The School of Modern Languages (www.modlangs.gatech.edu) emphasizes interactive learning and interdisciplinary study of languages and cultures. We offer an innovative B.S. degree in Applied Languages and Intercultural Studies (ALIS) as well as joint bachelor degrees in Global Economics and Modern Languages (GEML) and International Affairs and Modern Languages (IAML). We also offer graduate programs: an M.S. in Global Media and Cultures (jointly with the School of Literature, Media and Communication) and an M.S. in Applied Languages and Intercultural Studies. The school is home to approximately 60 full-time and part-time faculty members. The Ivan Allen College of Liberal Arts is recognized nationally and internationally for teaching and research examining the human and social context of engineering, business, science, and technology.



Georgia Tech is a top-ranked public research university situated in the heart of Atlanta, a diverse and vibrant city with great economic and cultural strengths. The Institute is a member of the University System of Georgia, the Georgia Research Alliance, and the Association of American Universities. Georgia Tech prides itself on its technology resources, collaborations, high-quality student body, and its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Georgia Tech is an equal education/employment opportunity institution dedicated to building a diverse community. We strongly encourage applications from women, underrepresented minorities, individuals with disabilities, and veterans. Georgia Tech has policies to promote a healthy work-life balance and is aware that attracting faculty may require meeting the needs of two careers.

Location

Atlanta, Georgia

Contact Information

Requests for information may be directed to the chair of the search committee, Dr. Chris Ippolito at cippolito6@gatech.edu.

Equal Employment Opportunity

Georgia Tech provides equal opportunity to all faculty, staff, students, and all other members of the Georgia Tech community, including applicants for admission and/or employment, contractors, volunteers, and participants in institutional programs, activities, or services. Georgia Tech complies with all applicable laws and regulations governing equal opportunity in the workplace and in educational activities. Georgia Tech prohibits discrimination, including discriminatory harassment, on the basis of race, ethnicity, ancestry, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy), sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability, genetics, or veteran status in its programs, activities, employment, and admissions. This prohibition applies to faculty, staff, students, and all other members of the Georgia Tech community, including affiliates, invitees, and guests.