The Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures (https://www.dllc.udel.edu) in the College of Arts and Sciences seeks an Assistant Professor of French to teach French language courses and serve as Course Coordinator in our elementary French language sequence, managing curriculum, coordinating with instructors, and supervising teaching assistants. The ability to teach intermediate to advanced courses in French film, literature, or culture is a plus. The position is a terminal appointment that is renewable for up to 3 years, with a start date of February 1, 2022. It includes full benefits.



QUALIFICATIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES: The successful candidate will have a PhD in hand in French Language, Literature, or Cultural Studies; native or near-native fluency in French and English; and a minimum of one year of college-level teaching experience as the instructor of record. Experience with course supervision and/or the supervision of Graduate Teaching Assistants is desirable. Experience with directing study abroad programs is welcome.



The core responsibilities of this position (12 credits per semester or equivalent) involve service as the Course Coordinator and Instructor for one course in our introductory sequence, as well as teaching at the intermediate and/or advanced levels as necessary.





TO APPLY: https://careers.udel.edu/cw/en-us/job/496882/assistant-professor-of-french-college-of-arts-and-sciences

Review of applications will begin on October 22, 2021, and will continue until the position is filled. Applicants should upload the following materials: a letter of application that includes a description of their teaching philosophy; a curriculum vitae; evidence of teaching effectiveness (such as student or peer course evaluations or reports, teaching prizes, and/or a video sample of teaching); and contact information for three references willing to provide letters of recommendation. At least one of these recommenders must be a person with direct knowledge of the candidate’s effectiveness as a teacher.



For additional information, please contact Dr. Deborah Steinberger, Chair of the Search Committee, at steind@udel.edu.