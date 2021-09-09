The Department of Romance Languages & Literatures at Boston College invites applications for a Tenure-Track Assistant Professor of Literature in French. The area of specialization is open. We are especially interested in scholarship pertinent to the study of francophone works from Africa and the African Diaspora, since this appointment includes the possibility of affiliate faculty status with the African and African Diaspora Studies Program. The successful candidate will be a dynamic teacher of undergraduate and graduate students as well as a scholar with an ambitious research and publication agenda. All candidates must have full working competency in French as well as English and should have a doctorate in hand by the position start date of July 1, 2022.

To apply please go to http://apply.interfolio.com/94103. Applications should include

a cover letter containing a brief research and teaching statement, a curriculum vitae, a writing sample in English or French (article or chapter length, 30 pp. max), and three confidential letters of recommendation. The deadline for applications is November 1, 2021. Initial Interviews will be conducted by Zoom in mid-December.

