Assistant Professor of French (Grove City College, USA)

Grove City College’s Department of Modern Languages invites applications for a full-time assistant professor of French beginning in July 2021, pending final budget approval. We seek a generalist excited about teaching all undergraduate levels of language, literature, and culture. Pre-nineteenth-century expertise, ability to teach phonetics, and familiarity with ACTFL guidelines would be an asset. Ph.D. and native or near-native fluency in French and English required. The successful candidate will contribute enthusiastically to the life of the department through excellent course delivery, advising, and participating in campus efforts such as French Table and recruiting.

Candidates must demonstrate a strong potential for excellence in classroom teaching, a record of scholarship within his or her field and a commitment to teaching highly motivated students at a Christian liberal arts institution. Rank and salary are commensurate with qualifications. Faculty members are expected to teach a 4/4 load.



Please send a current curriculum vitae, names and contact information for four references (three professional and one pastoral), and a letter of interest that explains how your Christian faith represents a strong fit with Grove City College’s unique mission as a Christian liberal arts college to: Mrs. Jamie N. Kimble, Associate Director of Human Resources at employment@gcc.edu.

Grove City College is a private educational institution noted for its academic excellence where scholarship is informed by Christian principles. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, age, ancestry, non-job-related disability, use of a guide or support animal, or any other basis prohibited by applicable law in the administration of its educational policies, admission policies, scholarship and loan programs, and athletic and other college-administrative programs.