GRINNELL COLLEGE. The Department of French and Arabic invites applications for a one-year appointment in the literatures and cultures of French Caribbean and the African diaspora beginning Fall 2022. Assistant Professor (Ph.D.) preferred; Instructor (ABD) or Associate Professor possible. Candidates should be able to teach at all levels of a rigorous, undergraduate curriculum, including Introductory, Intermediate French language, and advanced literary survey courses, and be passionate about teaching in a liberal arts setting.



Grinnell College is a highly selective undergraduate liberal arts college with a strong tradition of social responsibility. In letters of application, candidates should discuss their potential to contribute to a college community that maintains a diversity of people and perspectives as one of its core values. To be assured of full consideration, all application materials should be received by March 16, 2022. Please visit our application website at https://jobs.grinnell.edu to find more details about the job and submit applications online. Candidates will need to upload a letter of application, curriculum vitae, transcripts (copies are acceptable), and provide email addresses for three references. Questions about this search should be directed to the search chair, Professor Philippe Moisan, at [FrenchSearch@grinnell.edu] or 641-269-3157.



Grinnell College is committed to establishing and maintaining a safe and nondiscriminatory educational environment for all College community members. It is committed to a policy of nondiscrimination in matters of admission, employment, and housing, and in access to and participation in its education programs, services, and activities. The college does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnicity, national origin, age, sex, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, veteran status, pregnancy, childbirth, religion, disability, creed, or any other protected class.



An offer for this position will be contingent on successful completion of a background check.