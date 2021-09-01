Assistant Professor of French and Francophone Studies, Tenure Track

Vassar is a highly selective, coeducational liberal arts college of about 2400 undergraduates (no graduate students) located in the beautiful and historic Hudson Valley seventy-five miles north of New York City. The city of Poughkeepsie benefits from rich cultural diversity and from convenient commuter rail access to New York City. Vassar faculty are committed teachers/scholars who bring research and creative discovery to life for students in classrooms, labs, and studios and in individually mentored projects. They teach broadly in the curricula of their departments, advise students, and serve on college-wide and departmental committees. The College maintains a generous leave policy, provides strong support for research, and encourages multidisciplinary approaches to teaching.

The Department of French and Francophone Studies at Vassar College invites applications for a tenure-track Assistant Professor position, beginning Fall 2022.

Vassar College is an affirmative action and equal opportunity employer with a strong commitment to increasing the diversity of the campus community and the curriculum, and promoting an environment of equality, inclusion, and respect for difference. Candidates who can contribute to this goal through their teaching, research, advising, and other activities are encouraged to identify their strengths and experiences in this area. Individuals from groups whose underrepresentation in the American professoriate has been severe and longstanding are particularly encouraged to apply.

We seek candidates with expertise in pre-1800 studies with a focus in ecocriticism and/or performance studies, combined with one or more of the following areas of specialization: New World Studies, Atlantic Studies, Migration Studies, and Visual Studies. The successful candidate will teach French language courses at all levels as well as courses focusing on pre-1800 studies.

The candidate will also be able to teach in one or more of following Multidisciplinary programs, such as: Environmental Studies, Medieval/Renaissance Studies, Africana Studies, or the Consortium on Forced Migration. Excellence in teaching and evidence or clear promise of scholarship are essential.

Candidates must have a PhD in hand by June 2022; native or near-native fluency in French and English and a strong commitment to teaching French language and literature/culture courses at all levels in a liberal arts environment are expected. In addition to contributing to the departmental curriculum, this position will include teaching in one or more multidisciplinary programs on campus, as well as the possibility of directing our program in Paris. Teaching load in the first year is four courses followed by five courses annually in subsequent years.

To apply, please visit https://employment.vassar.edu/postings/2124 to link to the posting for this position. Candidates should submit a cover letter, C.V., research statement, teaching statement, diversity statement (a statement highlighting contributions to or future plans for promoting diversity and inclusion through teaching, research and other involvements – for information about writing a diversity statement, click here), graduate school transcript (unofficial copies accepted for initial application), and at least three letters of recommendation. For inquiries, email ffsjob@vassar.edu. Applications received by October 15, 2021 will receive full consideration. There is no guarantee that applications received after this date will be considered.

