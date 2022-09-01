Assistant Professor of French and Francophone Studies

Critical Race Studies

Gustavus Adolphus College invites applications for a tenure-track position of Assistant Professor of French and Francophone Studies in the Department of Modern Languages, Literatures, and Cultures to begin September 1, 2022. Gustavus is currently in the second year of a multiyear, multi-departmental hiring initiative to enhance and diversify departmental curricular and co-curricular offerings. We especially seek faculty members whose impact will be to advance academic and cultural programs in areas relevant to African, Black, or Indigenous history, arts, and culture, while also helping the College engage and support students of color.

We seek candidates who have an earned doctorate in French or a related field, but we will consider candidates who have achieved ABD status and will complete their doctorate by September 30, 2022. The successful candidate will have teaching and research interests in issues of race in the French-speaking world (any century), and the ability to contribute courses in English to the College’s interdisciplinary programs in African Studies; Gender, Women, and Sexuality Studies; and/or Latin American, Latinx, and Caribbean Studies. Candidates must have demonstrated excellence in teaching and experience in undergraduate teaching and advising at all levels in French.

Research and teaching interests in the intersection of race and gender in continental France and the Francophone world (any century) are highly desirable. We are especially interested in applicants who have experience in curricular design and who will complement our commitment to students and faculty from diverse cultural groups.

Gustavus faculty teach, advise, conduct research, and serve the college and department. Currently, tenure-line Gustavus faculty have a 6-course equivalent teaching assignment. The successful candidate will in their first year receive a reduced assignment of 5 courses.

Primary teaching responsibilities will include teaching all levels of French (from beginning language courses to advanced seminars on continental France and Francophone cultures), and contributions to general education. The successful candidate will also develop courses for interdisciplinary programs such as Latin American, Latinx, and Caribbean Studies; African Studies; and Gender, Women, and Sexuality Studies.

For further information about this position, visit https://gustavus.edu/employment/job/1897 or contact Dr. Sharon Marquart (smarqua2@gustavus.edu).

Application Information: For full consideration, applications must be received by November 1, 2021.

To apply, visit https://gustavus.edu/jobs and complete the online application. The documents that must be uploaded include: a letter of application; curriculum vitae; statements of teaching philosophy and research interests; transcripts (scanned copies acceptable); and the names, addresses, and phone numbers of three professional references. The cover letter should be addressed to:

Dr. Sharon Marquart, Search Chair

Gustavus Adolphus College

800 W College Ave

Saint Peter, MN 56082-1498

Gustavus Adolphus College is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer. The College does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, religion, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, marital status, disability, or veteran status in its education or employment programs or activities.