The Department of French and Italian at The University of Texas at Austin seeks to hire an Assistant Professor of French Studies. The position is open to any period, though preference will be given to candidates with a strong background and research agenda in postcolonial studies; migration and diaspora studies; and/or France’s global relations (literary, political, cultural, historical) with the Caribbean, Africa, the Americas and beyond. Additional preferred areas of expertise include ecocriticism, queer studies, or critical race theory; special consideration will be given to candidates with demonstrated interest in the ancien régime. Duties will include undergraduate and graduate teaching, research, and service to the Department, the College of Liberal Arts, and the University. We are interested in candidates who will contribute to diversity and equal opportunity in higher education through their teaching, research, and service.

Qualifications

Applicants must hold a Ph.D. for appointment as Assistant Professor, or expect to obtain it within a year of joining the faculty as Instructor. Candidates should have native or near-native fluency in French. Successful applicants must demonstrate excellence in research, publication, and teaching. We seek colleagues with the ability to work with students and colleagues across the campus (in Comparative Literature, Caribbean Studies, History, African/African Diaspora Studies, Mediterranean Studies, Asian Studies, European Studies, International Relations and Global Studies, Geography, Anthropology).

Application Instructions

To apply, please submit a letter of interest, curriculum vitae, one writing sample (up to 25 pages), teaching dossier including sample undergraduate syllabi, undergraduate student evaluations and three letters of recommendation. Electronic submissions only via Interfolio (apply.interfolio.com/94251). All materials should be submitted by November 1, 2021.

The department expects to review applications between November 1 and November 15, 2021.

Salary is competitive and commensurate with experience and qualifications. Position funding is subject to budget availability. The University of Texas at Austin is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.

For further information, please contact: Alexandra Wettlaufer, Search Committee Chair. Email: akw@austin.utexas.edu

Equal Employment Opportunity Statement

The University of Texas at Austin, as an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, complies with all applicable federal and state laws regarding nondiscrimination and affirmative action. The University is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all persons and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, marital status, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, disability, religion, or veteran status in employment, educational programs and activities, and admissions.