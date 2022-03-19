You will be teaching in a dynamic context with ample opportunities for the development of innovative pedagogy and research-led education. Your research will be part of the Amsterdam School for Cultural Analysis (ASCA), one of the five research schools of the Amsterdam Institute for Humanities Research. ASCA is home to more than 100 researchers and more than 140 PhD candidates, and conducts world-leading research in Cultural Analysis. ASCA members share a commitment to studying culture in all its forms and expressions within an interdisciplinary framework, and to maintaining a close connection with contemporary cultural and political debates. All ASCA research fits into at least one, but usually more than one of five thematic constellations: 1) Mediality; 2) Arts & Aesthetics; 3) Globalization & Migration; 4) Identities; and 5) Cultural & Social Critique. Across these constellations, ASCA is seeking to build expertise on Global South cultures and decolonial and postcolonial theory.



The Department of French Languages & Cultures is part of the Department of Modern and Foreign Languages (MVTC) in the Faculty of Humanities. It is located in the historical centre of Amsterdam, and home to scholars with a diverse range of research and teaching interests. It offers a three-year BA programme, with a special focus on modern literature, linguistics, and culture. In addition, it participates in various graduate programmes in the faculty, including RMA and MA programmes in Literary studies, Cultural Analysis, and Media Studies.

Tasks and responsibilities :

- designing and conducting independent research on topics in the fields of French decolonial literatures and cultures in all their interdisciplinary expressions and forms, with special attention for African and/or Caribbean literatures and cultures, and for decolonial theory and critique. This research will result in academic publications in peer-reviewed international journals and/or books;

- actively pursuing external funding for research, notably funding from research councils, national as well as European;

- actively contributing to and developing national and international research networks and other forms of cooperation;

- actively contributing to the research activities of the Amsterdam School for Cultural Analysis (ASCA) in one or more of the following research constellations: Mediality, Arts & Aesthetics; Globalization and Migration; Identities; and Cultural & Social Critique;

developing, co-coordinating and teaching in the BA programme in French languages and cultures and relevant (R)MA programmes of the Department of Modern Languages and Cultures, and in other relevant programmes across the department and/or the BA and MA programmes of other departments in the Faculty of Humanities;

- supervising Bachelor and Master theses and tutoring students; co-supervising PhD theses;

- actively contributing to the development and improvement of the broader teaching programmes in the department;

- taking part in committees and working groups, and engaging with departmental administrative tasks.



What do we require

Alongside an excellent research profile (see below), you are able to develop and provide, among other options, the BA courses La France contemporaine, Littérature française: theories et pratiques, and French language acquisition; and the MA programmes Literature, Culture and Society and Literary Studies. You will offer research-led core and elective courses that contribute to the existing BA in French Literatures and Cultures, to Linguistics & Literary Studies courses in the BA and rMA programmes in Literary and Cultural Analysis (click the links for details) and other relevant BA and MA programmes, and attract students from other disciplines. You are flexible in teaching on topics beyond your own research focus, willing to work in interdisciplinary teams of teachers, and able to offer lectures and classes that appeal to a wide range of students.

Your experience and profile

You hold a PhD in the field of French decolonial literatures and cultures. We are especially interested in candidates whose research focuses on African and/or Caribbean literatures and cultures. Your research aligns with one or more of ASCA’s research constellations named above;

participate in international academic networks;

have a strong publication record in the field of French decolonial literatures and cultures, and will produce research output of international standing, including peer-reviewed articles, books, chapters etc., as well as work of broader public interest;

demonstrate ability and ambition to obtain external research grants;

have broad and relevant teaching experience in French Literatures and Languages at BA and MA level;

are open to and interested in interdisciplinary collaboration;

have an excellent command of English and near-native oral and written command of French. In addition, If you are not fluent in Dutch, an active and passive command must be acquired within two years of the employment contract and the state examination for Dutch as a Second Language programme II must be passed;

have experience with digital and audiovisual teaching facilities and IT in university teaching;

are experienced in valorisation and able to communicate with wider audiences;

are a good team player and versatile at all levels, capable of multidisciplinary co-operation;

have excellent organisational experience and skills;

hold the Dutch Basic Teaching Qualification or are willing to acquire this within the first two years.



Our offer



We offer permanent employment upon a satisfactory evaluation following a temporary employment contract of a maximum of 18 months with a probationary period of two months. If you already have an employment contract with the UvA, we offer permanent employment upon a satisfactory evaluation following a temporary employment contract of a maximum of 12 months.



The employment is for 38 hours per week. The preferred starting date is 1 August 2022.



The gross monthly salary, based on 38 hours per week, ranges between €3,821 (scale 11) to €5,943 (scale 12) dependent on relevant experience. This sum does not include the 8% holiday allowance and the 8,3% year-end allowance. A favourable tax agreement, the ‘30% ruling’, may apply to non-Dutch applicants. The Collective Labour Agreement of Dutch Universities is applicable.



We additionally offer



the opportunity to collaborate in interdisciplinary teams;

excellent opportunities for study and personal development;

an inspiring academic and international working environment in the heart of Amsterdam.



About us



The University of Amsterdam is the Netherlands' largest university, offering the widest range of academic programmes. At the UvA, 30,000 students, 6,000 staff members and 3,000 PhD candidates study and work in a diverse range of fields, connected by a culture of curiosity.



The Faculty of Humanities provides education and conducts research with a strong international profile in a large number of disciplines in de field of language and culture. Located in the heart of Amsterdam, the faculty maintains close ties with many cultural institutes in the capital city. Research and teaching staff focus on interdisciplinary collaboration and are active in several teaching programmes.



Want to know more about our organisation? Read more about working at the University of Amsterdam.



Questions



Do you have any questions or do you require additional information? Please contact:



Ellen Rutten, chair of the department of Modern Foreign Languages and Cultures.



Job Application



If you feel the profile fits you, and you are interested in the job, we look forward to receiving your application. You can apply online via the link below. The deadline for applying for this vacancy is 24 March 2022.



Applications, including a letter of motivation, a detailed CV, a list of publications and the names and email addresses of two references, should be submitted in a single PDF document.



Only complete applications received within the response period via the link below will be considered.



The interviews will be held in the course of April-May 2022.

A trial lecture may be part of the application procedure.