(Im)mobilisations (ASMCF–SSFH Postgraduate Study Day 2021)
Call for papers – (im)mobilisations
A virtual study day to be held on 6 March 2021
« L'histoire sociale enseigne qu'il n'y a pas de politique sociale sans un mouvement social capable de l'imposer… En conséquence, la question…est de savoir comment mobiliser les forces capables de parvenir à cette fin et à quelles instances demander ce travail de mobilisation. »
Pierre Bourdieu, Contre-feux 2 (2001)
In the past twelve months, we have seen people across the globe seek to mobilise around many different issues, whilst simultaneously being immobilised. This tension, between the desire for mobility and mobilisation, and the limitation or prevention of such movement(s), has been endemic across history.
This Study Day will digitally unite postgraduates to examine how and why people mobilise, (or are prevented from doing so) or are moved, focusing on the period 1789 to the present. We invite proposals for 20-minute papers in English or French from across French and Francophone history and society, literature, politics, linguistics, film and visual cultures, philosophy, critical theory, and other disciplines, as well as interdisciplinary approaches. We particularly welcome contributions from postgraduates overseas and those from under-represented groups.
Suggested topics include, but are not limited to contemporary or historical studies on:
Museums and archives
Memory/le devoir de mémoire
Disability, pain and illness
Exile(s), migration and refugees
Institutions, spaces and places
Buildings, objects and sites
Gender and Sexuality
Footnotes to history
Power and revolution
Warfare and soldiers
Resistance
Emotions and their manipulation
La Francophonie/beyond the Hexagone
(Post)colonialism and (de)colonialism
Race and racism
Grassroot activism/Elite policy
Imagined communities
Class and capital; social mobility
Environmental issues
National Politics, International Influences and Transnationalism
Borders and Blockades
(Digital) Activism and Slacktivism
Performative power and symbolic violence
Civic freedoms and pandemics
Occupation
Incarceration and Prisons
Flânerie
Press, propaganda or political images
Abstracts of no more than 250 words, in either English or in French, should be sent to asmcf.ssfh.studyday@gmail.com. Submissions should be received by 9:00 AM (GMT) on Monday 25 January 2021.
Call for Flash Presentations
Share your voice! We welcome proposals from MA and early PhD students to explain their own research in three minutes, limited to one PowerPoint slide OR one creative method of their choice. Presentations on any topic connected to French and Francophone studies and histories are welcome.
Please email asmcf.ssfh.studyday@gmail.com to express your interest.
The Study Day will include professional development panels and an opportunity to engage with senior academics from other institutions. It is generously funded by the Association for the Study of Modern and Contemporary France (ASMCF) and the Society for the Study of French History (SSFH). Attendance is free but all attendees are kindly requested to become members of one of the two societies on or before the day via the societies’ websites. We will endeavour to ensure that the virtual conference is fully accessible, and we are very happy to discuss particular needs that participants might have and how we can best accommodate these.
Organising Committee: Daniel Baker (Cardiff, SSFH), Pallavi Joshi (Warwick, ASMCF) and Helen McKelvey (QUB, ASMCF)
