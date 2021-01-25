Washington, DC

Calls for Papers from 17th-Century French Forum for MLA Washington, DC 2022



How the French 17th Century Invented (or Not)... What ideas, practices, forms, or genres can be ascribed to 17th-century France and what should be reconsidered in light of a different temporality or geographic origin? Send 300-word proposals to harrisod@grinnell.edu by 1 March 2021.



Restarts in 17th-Century France Instances of “starting over” in 17 -century French literature, art, philosophy, culture, and politics, and the rhetorical or performative gestures of beginning again. Send 300-word proposals to erwelch@email.unc.edu by 1 March 2021.



Francophonie and the Early Modern: Intertextual Connections Ways 20th/21st-century Francophone authors engage with early modern literary works or colonial histories; anti-racist/decolonial approaches to researching and teaching early modern texts. Collaborative, non-guaranteed roundtable organized by the Francophone and 17th-Century Forums. Send 300-word proposals to ajosephg@umich.edu and awilliar@mailbox.sc.edu by 15 March 2021.



The Political Ends of Early Modernity How have early modern texts, images, and ideas been used to promote or justify contemporary political discourses and actions, such as white supremacy or imperialism? Non-guaranteed roundtable. Send 300-word proposals to anna.rosensweig@rochester.edu by 1 March 2021.