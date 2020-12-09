Appel à contribution pour le vol. V, no. 2 (juillet 2021)

de la Revue de Philologie et de Communication interculturelle

Représentations du bonheur

En pleine période de pandémie et de crise socio-économique mondiale, il est le temps d’évoquer – aujourd’hui peut-être plus que jamais – le « Décaméron » de Jean Boccace et l’exemple fourni par ses personnages. La revue RPCI vous invite alors à soumettre des articles sur le concept du bonheur et de ses différentes représentations ainsi que sur son contraire sombre, le malheur. La revue RPCI accepte des contributions provenant de différents domaines d'expertise, notamment la littérature, les arts visuels, les études culturelles, les études de genre et d'identité, la philosophie, la religion, l'anthropologie, la psychologie, la linguistique, entre autres.

Voici une liste non-exhaustive des axes de recherche qui pourraient être envisagés :

• Approches théoriques du bonheur/malheur ;

• Types de bonheur ;

• La quête éternelle du bonheur ;

• Les moyens de toucher au bonheur ;

• Bonheur collectif vs. bonheur individuel ;

• Bonheur social : utopie vs. dystopie

• Le bonheur dans les empires et les colonies ;

• Représentations mythologiques du bonheur ;

• Dieu / Divinité et l'expression du bonheur suprême ;

• Matérialisme / Consumérisme / Statut social et bonheur ;

• Les médias et la projection du bonheur ;

• Les âges humains et les étapes du bonheur ;

• La famille et les ancêtres / nouvelles façons de concevoir le bonheur ;

• Le lien entre le bonheur, l'amour et la passion ;

• Les passions et les addictions comme formes de bonheur ;

• Bonheur et maladie mentale ou physique, handicap ;

• Trouver le bonheur dans des conditions extrêmes : en guerre et en pandémie ;

• Le bonheur dans l’isolement : camps d'extermination, prison, hôpital, monastère.

Veuillez noter aussi que, indépendamment de son numéro thématique, la revue RPCI accepte des articles divers dans sa rubrique « Varia ».

Les contributions envoyées afin de paraître dans RPCI doivent être originales, sans avoir été déjà publiées dans d’autres revues. Les articles font l'objet d'une double évaluation anonyme par des pairs (des experts reconnus dans le domaine envisagé).

*

MODALITÉS DE SOUMISSION :

Les contributions, inédites et rédigées en français, en anglais ou en roumain seront envoyées, avant le 30 AVRIL, à l’adresse jpic@mta.ro.

Pour plus d’informations ou de renseignements complémentaires merci de contacter :

Adela CATANĂ : adela.catana@yahoo.com (anglais et roumain)

Andreea PREDA : andreea.preda@mta.ro (français et roumain)

CONSIGNES ÉDITORIALES :

Nous invitons nos collaborateurs à soumettre des articles originaux qui n’ont pas été déjà publiés ailleurs. Les contributeurs doivent s’assurer de l'originalité, de la paternité, de la pertinence des citations par des références complètes, de l'organisation cohérente et de la rigueur scientifique de leurs travaux.

Langues : anglais, français, roumain.

Longueur du texte : 12 pages au maximum, notes et bibliographie comprises.

Mise en page : A4, interligne 1,15, marges 20 mm de tous les côtés, texte justifié ;

Titre de l'article : Majuscules, caractères Times New Roman, taille 14 points, Gras, Centré, à 50 mm au-dessus du texte ;

Nom de l’auteur, titre scientifique et affiliation institutionnelle : 2 espaces blancs sous le titre, Times New Roman 12, Gras ;

Résumé : environ 250 mots en anglais, Times New Roman 11, italique, à deux blancs sous le nom de l’auteur, en anglais ;

Cinq mots-clés sous le résumé, en anglais (TNR 11) ;

Texte de l'article : à un espace blanc sous le résumé, en anglais, français ou roumain, Times New Roman 12, justifié ;

Bibliographie : à 2 espaces blancs de la fin du papier ;

Sans notes de fin (notes de bas de page uniquement) : TNR 10, de façon continue ; aucun saut de page dans le document ; tous les éléments graphiques mis en ligne avec le texte.

Œuvres citées : colonne unique, Times New Roman 12, italique, sous la bibliographie, à 2 espaces blancs de distance. Les références bibliographiques doivent être citées selon la dernière (7 e ) édition du MLA Handbook for Writers of Research Papers.

) édition du MLA Handbook for Writers of Research Papers. Notice biobibliographique : Times New Roman 12, justifié.

Tous les articles seront soumis par voie électronique en tant que documents Microsoft Word 2007.

JOURNAL OF PHILOLOGY AND INTERCULTURAL COMMUNICATION

Vol. V, no. 2

Representations of Happiness

July 2021

In times of pandemic and world-wide socio-economic crisis, we evoke Giorgio Boccacio’s Decameron and the example provided by his characters and invite contributors to conceive papers on the concept of happiness, its various representations as well as its dark counterpart, the unhappiness. We welcome submissions from different fields of expertise including literature, visual arts, cultural studies, gender and identity studies, philosophy, religion, anthropology, psychology, linguistics, among many others and propose topics such as:

Theoretical approaches of (un)happiness;

Types of Happiness;

The eternal quest for happiness;

Ways of achieving happiness;

Collective vs individual happiness;

Social happiness: Utopia vs Dystopia

Happiness in empires and colonies;

Mythological representations of happiness

God / Divinity and the expression of supreme happiness

Materialism / Consumerism / Social status and happiness;

Mass media and the projection of happiness

Human ages and the stages of happiness

Family and its old / new ways of expressing happiness

The connection between happiness, love and passion;

Passions and addictions as forms of happiness

Happiness and mental or physical sickness, disability

Finding happiness in extreme conditions: wartime and pandemic

Happiness in seclusion: extermination camps, prison, hospital, monastery

Please note that the above topics are not exclusive and all contributions on the proposed themeare warmly welcomed. Likewise, the journal section titled Miscellaneous may include papers that are not related to the present theme.

HOW TO SUBMIT:

Contributions should be sent by April 30th 2021 to:

Adela Catana: adela.catana@yahoo.com (English and Romanian)

Andreea Preda: andreea.preda@mta.ro (French and Romanian)

All papers are subject to PEER REVIEW.

GUIDELINES FOR CONTRIBUTORS:

We invite our collaborators to submit original articles that have not been published elsewhere. It is the responsibility of authors to ensure the originality, authorship, accuracy, complete references, coherent organization and legible appearance of their works.

Languages : English, French, Romanian.

: English, French, Romanian. The page-limit for articles: no more than 12 pages, works cited included.

no more than 12 pages, works cited included. Paper setup : A4, 1,15 space between lines, 20 mm margins, justified;

: A4, 1,15 space between lines, 20 mm margins, justified; Title of the article: Caps, Times New Roman 14 Bold, Centred, at 50 mm above the text;

Caps, Times New Roman 14 Bold, Centred, at 50 mm above the text; Author’s name, scientific title and academic affiliation : Times New Roman 12 Bold, under the title, at 2 lines distance;

: Times New Roman 12 Bold, under the title, at 2 lines distance; Abstract : Approximately 250 words in English, Times New Roman 11, italics, at two lines distance under the author’s name, in English;

: Approximately 250 words in English, Times New Roman 11, italics, at two lines distance under the author’s name, in English; Five Keywords under the abstract, in English (TNR 11);

under the abstract, in English (TNR 11); Text of the article: at one line bellow the abstract, in English, French or Romanian, Times New Roman 12; justified

at one line bellow the abstract, in English, French or Romanian, Times New Roman 12; justified The Bibliography: 2 lines distance from the end of the paper;

2 lines distance from the end of the paper; No endnotes (footnotes only): font size 10, numbering: continuous; No Page Breaks in the document; All graphic elements set in line with the text.

(footnotes only): font size 10, numbering: continuous; No Page Breaks in the document; All graphic elements set in line with the text. Bibliographical statement / Works Cited : single column format, Times New Roman 12, italics, under the bibliography, at 2 lines distance. Sources must be quoted according to the latest (7 th ) edition of the MLA Handbook for Writers of Research Papers

/ : single column format, Times New Roman 12, italics, under the bibliography, at 2 lines distance. Sources must be quoted according to the latest (7 ) edition of the Biodata: Times New Roman 12; justified

Times New Roman 12; justified All papers will be submitted electronically in Microsoft Word 2007 format.

For more information, feel free to check our website https://jpic.mta.ro/

or email us:

Adela CATANA: adela.catana@yahoo.com (English and Romanian)

Andreea PREDA: andreea.preda@mta.ro (French and Romanian)