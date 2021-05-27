Numéro-pilote de la plateforme IN VIVO : "CRISE(s)"



EN FRANÇAIS (for English, see below)

La plateforme scientifique In Vivo (http://invivoarts.fr/) s’est constituée comme un foyer de réflexions pluridisciplinaires sur les manifestations artistiques immédiatement contemporaines, avec une préoccupation accrue pour les arts du spectacle vivant (théâtre, cinéma, danse, cirque, performance, musique et opéra). Compte tenu de l’hybridation des formes émanant de l’immédiateté artistique, In Vivo entend accueillir aussi des démarches réflexives autour des arts de l’écrit (littérature, bandes dessinées, biographies) et des arts visuels (peinture, sculpture, architecture, photographie et installations), notamment dans leur rapport à la scène et aux écrans.

Disponible en version bilingue (français et anglais) cette plateforme s’adresse principalement aux spécialistes issu.e.s, d’une certaine manière, de l’extérieur des domaines artistiques qui, par leurs intérêts ou démarches scientifiques, interrogent in vivo les formes d’expression artistique, en les transformant en objets d’études spécifiques. De la philo-performance aux sciences humaines et des études de genre aux études culturelles, In Vivo souhaite rassembler une communauté polymorphe de chercheur.e.s, à laquelle s’ajoutent des artistes et praticiens des arts (curateurs, critiques, chargé.e.s de production) s’intéressant aux démarches réflexives et critiques.

In Vivo souhaite offrir aussi un espace de publication destiné aux personnes impliquées dans la recherche académique. Grâce à une équipe internationale et à un comité scientifique pluridisciplinaire, In Vivo peut héberger des articles et des essais divers issus prioritairement de la jeune génération de chercheur.e.s, dès le niveau Master. Bien entendu, In Vivo valorise et soutient aussi toute autre contribution venue de la communauté académique ou artistique. In Vivo propose un accompagnement personnalisé aux jeunes spécialistes qui s’engagent dans la publication d’un premier article, et ouvre un espace propice à l’échange pluridisciplinaire.

In Vivo se donne pour but la publication de deux numéros annuels, chaque numéro étant consacré à un thème qui sera diffusé sur les différents réseaux académiques et institutionnels, et qui fonctionnera en régime d’appel à contributions.

La plateforme est structurée en 5 clusters spécifiques qui se différencient par la méthodologie adoptée et par le domaine auquel chacun est rattaché : ESTHÉTIQUE(s), PHILO-PERFORMANCE(s), HUMANITÉ(s), QUEERNESS, PLURALITÉ(s).

En outre, une section spéciale appelée DIALOGUE(s) sera consacrée aux entretiens avec des chercheur.e.s, artistes et praticien.ne.s des arts du spectacle vivant.

THÈME : CRISE(S) / représenter, subir, provoquer

L’année 2020 s’est configurée essentiellement comme l’année d’une crise sanitaire sans précédent, pendant laquelle tous les domaines de l’humain ont été affectés, et dont les prolongements restent encore à être étayés. La crise a affecté de façon inégale les différentes couches sociétales, les différents domaines d’activité (et d’inactivité) humaine, ainsi que les consciences individuelles et collectives. Au cœur de ces perturbations violentes et des réactions souvent incohérentes, les arts du spectacle vivant (scènes et écrans, dans toutes leurs manifestations) se sont vus interpellés par des réalités qui ont dépassé largement la sphère des processus de création (bloqués et interdits dans leur plus grande majorité) et qui ont modelé de nouveaux clivages.

Pourtant, au-delà de cette toile de fond qu’est la crise pandémique qui configure depuis plus d’un an nos sociétés, notre volonté est de rassembler, dans le numéro-pilote de la revue In Vivo, des réflexions et des entretiens émanant des chercheur.e.s issu.e.s des horizons scientifiques divers, des artistes, et des professionnel.le.s du spectacle vivant autour d’un thème plus générique :

CRISE(S)

Partant d’une définition très large qui explique la crise comme étant une « situation de trouble, due à une rupture d'équilibre et dont l'issue est déterminante pour l'individu ou la société », il s’agira d’agencer trois grands questionnements autour des imbrications entre les crises (individuelles et collectives) et les arts du spectacle vivant :

1) Comment les arts du spectacle vivant représentent les crises ?

2) Comment les arts du spectacle vivant subissent les crises ?

3) Comment les arts du spectacle vivant provoquent des crises ?

En réactivant le concept de « crisologie » (Edgar Morin, 1976) – lequel postulait le lien étymologique avec le mot grec krisis (signifiant littéralement décision) – nous souhaiterions creuser le renversement de ce mot, tel qu’opéré par Morin, c’est-à-dire la double béance surgissant de la situation de crise : béance dans notre savoir et béance dans la réalité sociale elle-même. Car, tout comme Morin le précisait, la crise « est le moment où, en même temps qu'une perturbation, surgissent les incertitudes ».

Comment, donc, les différentes méthodologies annoncées dans les clusters In Vivo rendent compte de cette double béance, lorsque les crises interpellent, à différents égards, les arts du spectacle vivant ?

Les propositions d’articles, essais, ou entretiens (300 – 400 mots), en anglais ou français, accompagnées d’une courte biographie doivent être envoyées par courriel, à l’adresse invivoarts@gmail.com, au plus tard le 31 juillet 2021, à minuit (heure de Paris).

Les contributions retenues (lesquelles seront communiquées courant août 2021) feront l’objet d’une publication dans le numéro-pilote In Vivo. À ce titre, la version définitive de la publication devra être envoyée au plus tard le 15 janvier 2022, à minuit (heure de Paris), la sortie du numéro-pilote étant prévue en avril 2022.

La longueur des contributions se décline ainsi :

- Articles scientifiques / études de cas : entre 5 000 et 10 000 mots

- Essais : entre 3 000 et 5 000 mots

- Comptes rendus (livres, spectacles, films) : entre 1 500 et 2 500 mots

- Entretiens : entre 3 000 et 5 000 mots

L’équipe In Vivo accepte et encourage les propositions venues de la part des chercheur.e.s, dès le niveau Master. Dans l’esprit In Vivo, l’appel à contributions est également ouvert à l’ensemble de la communauté artistique, qu’il s’agisse de personnes engagées dans la création ou des spécialistes situé.e.s du côté de la production et de la promotion artistiques.

Nous vous prions de bien vouloir préciser dans votre courriel le cluster auquel vous souhaitez contribuer.

IN ENGLISH

In Vivo (http://invivoarts.fr/) is an online platform specialized in multidisciplinary research on contemporary artistic creation, with an (almost) exclusive preoccupation with Performing Arts (theatre, choreography and dance, circus, performance art, opera) and Cinema. Given the hybridity of contemporary artistic forms, In Vivo intends to host reflections on the written arts (literature, comics, biographies, etc.) and non-cinematic visual arts (painting, sculpture, architecture, photography, installations, etc.) notably in their imbrication with the performing scenes and screens.

In Vivo is a bilingual platform (French and English), which was broadly created for two main reasons.

Firstly, academic work on Performing Arts and Cinema mainly emanates from within these specific sites of artistic research. The presence of such approaches in other academic disciplines and publications remains marginal, even when the multidisciplinary seems to be the scope. Thus, In Vivo intends to attract specialists from fields of expertise which are, in a way, exterior to Performing Arts and Cinema. It aims to encourage analyses of artistic creation which combine, in a mutually exploratory manner (in vivo), artistic and non-artistic perspectives and methodologies.

From philo-performance to human sciences, and from gender studies to cultural studies, In Vivo is looking to assemble a polymorphic community of researchers, to whom are added artists and professionals of the arts (curators, critics, production assistants, etc.) who have a vivid interest in reflective and critical approaches.

Secondly, the aim of In Vivo’s international team (whose members pertain to different levels of study and expertise) is thus to prioritize the young generation of researchers, artists, and professionals who would like to engage with the Performing Arts and Cinema from a multidisciplinary perspective.

In Vivo’s goal is to publish two annual issues, each one being dedicated to a specific theme which will be announced through a call for papers made available via academic and institutional networks.

In Vivo contains 5 clusters, differentiated according to the methodology and the field of expertise to which they are respectively attached: AESTHETIC(s), PHILO-PERFORMANCE(s), HUMANITIES, QUEERNESS, PLURALITIES.

In addition, a special section called DIALOGUE(s) will be exclusively dedicated to interviews with scholars, artists, and practitioners of the Performing Arts and Cinema.

CALL FOR PAPERS In Vivo -1st ISSUE

Theme: CRISIS /representing, enduring, provoking

2020 has essentially been the year of an unprecedented health crisis, during which all areas of human life have been impacted, and the consequences are yet to be substantiated. The crisis has unevenly affected different layers of our societies; different areas of human activity (and inactivity), as well as individual and collective consciousness. At the heart of these violent disturbances and often incoherent reactions, the Performing Arts and Cinema have been challenged by realities which have largely gone beyond the sphere of creative processes (blocked and prohibited in their vast majority) and which have shaped new cleavages.

However, beyond this framework of the pandemic crisis that has been shaping our societies for over a year, our desire is to bring together reflections and interviews by researchers from various scientific backgrounds, artists, and Performing Arts and Cinema professionals, around a generic and common theme:

CRISIS

Starting from a very broad definition of crisis as a "situation of turmoil, due to a breakdown in balance and the outcome of which is decisive for the individual or society", our theme articulates three major questions regarding the interweaving between crises (individual and collective) and the Performing Arts and Cinema:

1) How do the performing arts represent crises?

2) How are the performing arts enduring crises?

3) How do the performing arts provoke crises?

By reactivating the concept of “crisology” (Edgar Morin, 1976) - which postulated the etymological link with the Greek word krisis (literally meaning decision) - we would like to explore the reversal of this concept – as formulated by Morin – i.e., the double gap arising from the situation of crisis: gap in our knowledge and gap in the social reality itself. For, as Morin specified, the crisis "is the moment when, at the same time as a disturbance, uncertainties arise".

How do the different methodologies of the In Vivo clusters account for this double gap when crises challenge, in the three ways suggested above, the Performing Arts and Cinema?

Proposals for articles and / or interviews (300 - 400 words), along with a short biography, should be sent by email to invivoarts@gmail.com, no later than 31st July 2021, at midnight (Central European Time).

The selected contributions (which will be communicated by the end of August 2021) will be published in the In Vivo pilot issue. As such, the final version of the contribution must be sent no later than 15th January 2022, at midnight (CET), with the release of the pilot issue being scheduled for April 2022.

Contributions are accepted in English and French.

The length of the contributions is as follows:

Research papers/case studies: 5,000-10,000 words

5,000-10,000 words Opinion essays: 3,000-5,000 words

3,000-5,000 words Reviews: 1,500-2,500 words

1,500-2,500 words Interviews: 3,000-5,000 words

The In Vivo team accepts and encourages article submissions by researchers starting from the MA level of study. The call for contributions is also open to the entire artistic community (artists and production professionals and curators).

We kindly ask you to specify in your email the cluster to which you wish to contribute.