Appels à communications sur le XVIIe siècle français - MLA Toronto 2021

Beyond Paris

Decentering Paris in seventeenth-century studies. How are cities and regions throughout early modern France written, pictured, performed, or practiced? How do these locations imagine or position themselves within France and/or the wider early modern world? 250-word abstracts to Anna Rosensweig (anna.rosensweig@rochester.edu) by 15 March 2020.

The Possibilities of Fiction in 17th-century France

The formal, imaginative, ideological, and epistemological possibilities of fiction as a means of challenging the limitations of genres, the sociopolitical order, and the frames of knowledge in seventeenth-century France. 250-word abstracts to Sylvaine Guyot (guyot@fas.harvard.edu) by 15 March 2020.

Thinking Early Modern Race Transnationally

Papers on early modern English, French, or other European representations of race. Relations between race, religion, imperial, colonial, (proto)national thought. Collaborative, non-guaranteed roundtable organized by 17th-Century British and French Forums. 250-word abstract, cv, and bio to Melissa E. Sanchez (sanchezm@english.upenn.edu) and Toby Wikström (tew@hi.is) by March 10, 2020.