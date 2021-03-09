Oxford, Avignon

(English version below)

Appel à communications pour le colloque-festival international

Molière par la scène

Leçons de l’interprétation

À la Maison Française d’Oxford, les 27 et 28 juin 2022

En Avignon, les 11 et 12 juillet 2022

Organisé à l’occasion du quadricentenaire de la naissance de Molière, ce colloque-festival se propose d’examiner à nouveaux frais son théâtre, par le prisme de la mise en scène moderne et contemporaine (XXe-XXIe s.). Il s’agira d’une part de mesurer ce que notre regard sur ce théâtre doit aux grands metteurs en scène du XXe siècle comme Baty, Jouvet ou Planchon, et d’autre part de comprendre en quoi le passage par la scène peut constituer en lui-même, aujourd’hui, un instrument de connaissance du théâtre de Molière. Comment, en mettant le texte sur le plateau, le metteur en scène fait-il apparaître de nouveaux fonctionnements et mécanismes dramaturgiques, qui passaient inaperçus sans l’épreuve de la scène ?

La mise en scène est bien sûr par vocation un instrument herméneutique, qui met au jour les significations latentes – délibérées ou non – du texte de théâtre. Mais elle est aussi un instrument proprement heuristique : les grandes incarnations successives ayant donné corps aux personnages de Molière (le Dom Juan austère et grandiose de Jouvet, le Tartuffe fiévreux et séducteur de Richard Fontana chez Vitez, l’Agnès adolescente d’Isabelle Adjani chez Roussillon) ont ainsi permis de prendre conscience de multiples potentialités des pièces. De même, certains constats sur la structure dramatique ne peuvent se faire que par le passage à la scène (rythme général de la composition en actes, importance des liaisons scéniques, structuration de la tirade pour la voix, écriture entièrement pensée en fonction du souffle, etc.).

En s’imposant comme instances à part entière dans le processus artistique à partir de la fin du XIXe siècle, les metteurs en scène ont ainsi ouvert des voies nouvelles pour la compréhension et le rayonnement du théâtre de Molière, qui avait surtout jusqu’alors emprunté les outils de l’histoire et de l’analyse littéraire.

Ce colloque portera un regard global sur les mises en scène de Molière dans le théâtre vivant, en faisant place notamment au théâtre francophone, où Molière fait l’objet de nombreuses adaptations et hybridations, et aux théâtres d’autres langues et cultures (anglophones, hispanophones, orientales...), où le rayonnement de Molière passe par un travail de traduction sans cesse renouvelé.

*

Comité d’organisation

Gilles Declercq, Université Sorbonne-Nouvelle, IRET

Jean de Guardia, Université Grenoble-Alpes, Litt&Arts

Sylvie Chalaye, Université Sorbonne-Nouvelle, IRET

Céline Candiard, Université Lumière Lyon II, IHRIM

Tristan Alonge, Maison Française d’Oxford (CNRS), Université de la Réunion

Stella Spriet, University of Saskatchewan, Canada

*

Comité scientifique

Jean-Marie Apostolidès

Georges Banu

Jan Clarke

Marco Consolini

Sylvaine Guyot

Tiphaine Karsenti

Mario Longtin

Pierre Longuenesse

Bénédicte Louvat

Daniel Mesguich

Catherine Naugrette

Florence Naugrette

Wes Williams

*

Les propositions de communication sont attendues avant le 30 juin 2021 à ces adresses :

jean.deguardia@univ-grenoble-alpes.fr

celine.candiard@univ-lyon2.fr

tristan.alonge@cnrs.fr

*

Call for papers for the International Conference and Festival

Molière on stage

Lessons in Interpretation

The Maison Française, Oxford, June 27-28, 2022

Avignon, July 11-12 2022

Organized to mark the occasion of the 400th anniversary of Molière’s birth, this joint conference and festival seeks to re-examine his plays, through the prism of modern and contemporary (20th-21st century) productions. The aim of the conference will be to examine the ways in which the great directors of the 20th century such as Baty, Jouvet or Planchon have shaped our understanding of these plays, as well as to understand how the stage can in itself serve as an instrument of knowledge of Molière’s work. How does the director, in staging the text, reveal new dramaturgical functions and mechanisms, which would go unnoticed without the crucible of the stage?

Direction is a hermeneutic device by vocation, one that reveals latent meaning – conscious or otherwise – in the dramatic text. But it is also a heuristic device: the great series of incarnations that embodied Molière’s characters (Jouvet’s austere and grandiose Don Juan, Richard Fontana’s feverish and seductive Tartuffe directed by Vitez, the adolescent Agnès played by Isabelle Adjani directed by Roussillon) allowed for an awareness of the plays’ multiple potentialities. Similarly, certain observations on the dramatic structure can only be made upon the passage to the stage (the pacing of the acts, the importance of scene transitions, the structuring of the declamation for the voice, writing conceived entirely according to breath, etc.). Having established themselves as authorities in their own right in the artistic process as of the end of the 19th century, directors have opened new avenues for the continuation of Molière’s legacy and the understanding of his work, which hitherto largely borrowed tools from historical and literary analysis.

This conference will adopt a global perspective on the staging of Molière’s plays for live theatre, with a particular emphasis on francophone theatre, where Molière has been the object of numerous adaptations and hybridizations, as well as on theatre in other languages and cultures (English, Spanish, and Asian languages...), where Molière’s legacy is continually renewed through the act of translation.

*

Organizing Committee

Gilles Declercq, Université Sorbonne-Nouvelle, IRET

Jean de Guardia, Université Grenoble-Alpes, Litt&Arts

Sylvie Chalaye, Université Sorbonne-Nouvelle, IRET

Céline Candiard, Université Lumière Lyon II, IHRIM

Tristan Alonge, Maison Française d’Oxford (CNRS), Université de la Réunion

Stella Spriet, University of Saskatchewan, Canada

*

Scientific Committee

Jean-Marie Apostolidès

Georges Banu

Jan Clarke

Marco Consolini

Sylvaine Guyot

Tiphaine Karsenti

Mario Longtin

Pierre Longuenesse

Bénédicte Louvat

Daniel Mesguich

Catherine Naugrette

Florence Naugrette

Wes Williams

*

Proposals for papers can be sent to these addresses before June 30, 2021 :

jean.deguardia@univ-grenoble-alpes.fr

celine.candiard@univ-lyon2.fr

tristan.alonge@cnrs.fr