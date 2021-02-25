Washington D.C. (Etats-Unis)

Convention : "Nabokov's Languages"



International Nabokov Society i

MLA 2022

Washington, D.C.

6-9 January 2022

PRÉSENTATION

We invite papers on Nabokov’s languages, the transnational and multi-lingual Nabokov, his invented languages, translation (between languages, cultures and different genres and media), Nabokov’s theory of language, Nabokov’s style, etc. We particularly welcome comparative, transnational, and intermedial perspectives.

Please send 250-word abstracts and brief CVs to siggy.frank@nottingham.ac.uk and zokuzmanovich@davidson.edu by 15 March 2021.

MLA membership is mandatory in order to participate in the MLA Convention. Partial funding may be granted in case the speaker's home institution cannot cover travelling expenses.