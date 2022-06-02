Alkemie 2022 – 1, n° 29. "Le moi", (Răzvan Enache & Mihaela-Genţiana Stănişor, dir.)
- Paris, Classiques Garnier, coll. "Alkemie ", 2022
- EAN: 9782406132219
- DOI: 10.48611/isbn.978-2-406-13222-6
- ISSN: 1843-9012
- Numéro : 29
- 385 pages
- Prix : 35€
- Date de publication : 02 Juin 2022
Alkemie 2022 – 1, n° 29. Le moi
sous la direction de Răzvan Enache et Mihaela-Genţiana Stănişor
Francophone et internationale, Alkemie est une revue semestrielle de littérature et philosophie. Elle bénéficie du soutien d’universitaires, de philosophes, d’écrivains reconnus.
ARGUMENT
Marc de Launay
L’identité ambiguë /
Ambiguous Identity 15
AGORA
Emmanuelle Bruyas
Marcher, la pensée en chemin /
Walking, the Pathway of Thought 29
Ciprian Vălcan
L’empire et les barbares /
The Empire and the Barbarians 43
Michel Orcel
À la mémoire de Mario Andrea Rigoni /
To the Memory of Mario Andrea Rigoni 49
DOSSIER THÉMATIQUE
LE MOI
Shen-Ping Wang
Du champ de la conscience au champ de l’événement.
Une déconstruction totale de la subjectivité /
From the Field of Consciousness to the Field of Events.
A Total Deconstruction of the Subjectivity 53
Jean-Claude Vuillemin
Souci de Moi, appropriation et réhabilitation /
Self-concern, Appropriation and Restoration 75
Rodolphe Olcèse
Le secret d’Antigone.
La communication du moi selon Søren Kierkegaard /
Antigone’s Secret.
The Communication of the Ego According to Søren Kierkegaard 97
Franck Colotte
Peinture du moi dans la Correspondance de Flaubert.
De l’ego dolens à l’ego furens /
Self-portrait in Flaubert’s Correspondence.
From the Ego dolens to the Ego furens 109
Gianluca Leoncini
« Qui suis-je ? ». Itinéraires du moi chez André Breton /
“Who Am I?”. Itineraries of the Self with André Breton 125
Saber Idoudi
Le moi valéryen entre kantisme et nihilisme /
The Valeryan Self between Kantianism and Nihilism 141
Imen Kacem
Le tâtonnement identitaire. Le moi, de l’ombre à la lumière /
The Identity Groping. The Self, from Shadow to Light 163
Michel Dion
La dynamique du moi chez
Yukio Mishima et Haruki Murakami /
The Dynamics of the Self
in Yukio Mishima and Haruki Murakami 181
Gert Valentijn
Le moi ici et maintenant.
Philippe Jaccottet et la traversée d’un miroir du monde /
I Here and Now.
Philippe Jaccottet and the Crossing of a Mirror of the World 201
Alberto Russo Previtali
Le moi et l’expérience initiatique.
Lecture de Olimpia de Luigia Sorrentino /
The Ego and the Initiatory Experience.
A Critical Reading of Luigia Sorrentino’s Olimpia 219
Stéphane Cermakian
De l’alter ego inversé au moi-chimère.
Mélusine, André Breton et l’Arménie /
From the Inverted Alter Ego to the Chimera-Self.
Mélusine, André Breton and Armenia 237
Alexandre Gascoin
Le Je et le Nous. Reconstituer la singularité
au prisme de la communauté culturelle /
The I and the We. Rebuilding Singularity
Through Cultural Community 257
EXPRESSIS VERBIS
Mihaela-Genţiana Stănişor
« La littérature doit échapper à toute forme de dogmatisme, d’idéologie, de mode, de terrorisme intellectuel ou moral.
L’écrivain doit s’affirmer comme un homme libre. »
Entretien avec Michel Lambert / Interview with Michel Lambert 285
HOMMAGE À EUGÈNE VAN ITTERBEEK
Ion Dur
Un intellectuel d’une envergure occidentale /
An Intellectual of Western Allure 295
Rodica Brad
Eugène van Itterbeek,
l’érudit occidental à Sibiu et à Cisnădioara /
Eugène van Itterbeek –
The Western Sage at Sibiu and Cisnădioara 297
José Thomaz Brum
Un cioranien mystique /
A Mystical Admirer of Cioran 309
Ger Leppers
Eugène van Itterbeek / Eugène van Itterbeek 311
Mihaela-Genţiana Stănişor
Eugène van Itterbeek – solidaire et solitaire /
Eugène van Itterbeek – Solidary and Solitary 315
Ger Groot
La joie franciscaine d’Eugène van Itterbeek /
The Franciscan Joy of Eugène van Itterbeek 323
CŒURRESPONDANCES
Mihaela-Genţiana Stănişor
« Savoir rire de soi est le summum de l’humilité, de l’équité et
de l’équilibre mental ». En dialogue avec Christiane Rancé /
An Interview with Christiane Rancé 347
LE MARCHÉ DES IDÉES
Mihaela-Genţiana Stănişor
L’écriture de l’exil comme transgression
topologique et linguistique / The Writing of Exile
as a Topological and Linguistic Transgression 365
Résumés/Abstracts 373
https://classiques-garnier.com/alkemie-2022-1-n-29-le-moi.html