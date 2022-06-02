Alkemie 2022 – 1, n° 29. Le moi

sous la direction de Răzvan Enache et Mihaela-Genţiana Stănişor

Francophone et internationale, Alkemie est une revue semestrielle de littérature et philosophie. Elle bénéficie du soutien d’universitaires, de philosophes, d’écrivains reconnus.

Sommaire

ARGUMENT

Marc de Launay

L’identité ambiguë /

Ambiguous Identity 15

AGORA

Emmanuelle Bruyas

Marcher, la pensée en chemin /

Walking, the Pathway of Thought 29

Ciprian Vălcan

L’empire et les barbares /

The Empire and the Barbarians 43

Michel Orcel

À la mémoire de Mario Andrea Rigoni /

To the Memory of Mario Andrea Rigoni 49

DOSSIER THÉMATIQUE

LE MOI

Shen-Ping Wang

Du champ de la conscience au champ de l’événement.

Une déconstruction totale de la subjectivité /

From the Field of Consciousness to the Field of Events.

A Total Deconstruction of the Subjectivity 53

Jean-Claude Vuillemin

Souci de Moi, appropriation et réhabilitation /

Self-concern, Appropriation and Restoration 75

Rodolphe Olcèse

Le secret d’Antigone.

La communication du moi selon Søren Kierkegaard /

Antigone’s Secret.

The Communication of the Ego According to Søren Kierkegaard 97

Franck Colotte

Peinture du moi dans la Correspondance de Flaubert.

De l’ego dolens à l’ego furens /

Self-portrait in Flaubert’s Correspondence.

From the Ego dolens to the Ego furens 109

Gianluca Leoncini

« Qui suis-je ? ». Itinéraires du moi chez André Breton /

“Who Am I?”. Itineraries of the Self with André Breton 125

Saber Idoudi

Le moi valéryen entre kantisme et nihilisme /

The Valeryan Self between Kantianism and Nihilism 141

Imen Kacem

Le tâtonnement identitaire. Le moi, de l’ombre à la lumière /

The Identity Groping. The Self, from Shadow to Light 163

Michel Dion

La dynamique du moi chez

Yukio Mishima et Haruki Murakami /

The Dynamics of the Self

in Yukio Mishima and Haruki Murakami 181

Gert Valentijn

Le moi ici et maintenant.

Philippe Jaccottet et la traversée d’un miroir du monde /

I Here and Now.

Philippe Jaccottet and the Crossing of a Mirror of the World 201

Alberto Russo Previtali

Le moi et l’expérience initiatique.

Lecture de Olimpia de Luigia Sorrentino /

The Ego and the Initiatory Experience.

A Critical Reading of Luigia Sorrentino’s Olimpia 219

Stéphane Cermakian

De l’alter ego inversé au moi-chimère.

Mélusine, André Breton et l’Arménie /

From the Inverted Alter Ego to the Chimera-Self.

Mélusine, André Breton and Armenia 237

Alexandre Gascoin

Le Je et le Nous. Reconstituer la singularité

au prisme de la communauté culturelle /

The I and the We. Rebuilding Singularity

Through Cultural Community 257

EXPRESSIS VERBIS

Mihaela-Genţiana Stănişor

« La littérature doit échapper à toute forme de dogmatisme, d’idéologie, de mode, de terrorisme intellectuel ou moral.

L’écrivain doit s’affirmer comme un homme libre. »

Entretien avec Michel Lambert / Interview with Michel Lambert 285

HOMMAGE À EUGÈNE VAN ITTERBEEK

Ion Dur

Un intellectuel d’une envergure occidentale /

An Intellectual of Western Allure 295

Rodica Brad

Eugène van Itterbeek,

l’érudit occidental à Sibiu et à Cisnădioara /

Eugène van Itterbeek –

The Western Sage at Sibiu and Cisnădioara 297

José Thomaz Brum

Un cioranien mystique /

A Mystical Admirer of Cioran 309

Ger Leppers

Eugène van Itterbeek / Eugène van Itterbeek 311

Mihaela-Genţiana Stănişor

Eugène van Itterbeek – solidaire et solitaire /

Eugène van Itterbeek – Solidary and Solitary 315

Ger Groot

La joie franciscaine d’Eugène van Itterbeek /

The Franciscan Joy of Eugène van Itterbeek 323

CŒURRESPONDANCES

Mihaela-Genţiana Stănişor

« Savoir rire de soi est le summum de l’humilité, de l’équité et

de l’équilibre mental ». En dialogue avec Christiane Rancé /

An Interview with Christiane Rancé 347

LE MARCHÉ DES IDÉES

Mihaela-Genţiana Stănişor

L’écriture de l’exil comme transgression

topologique et linguistique / The Writing of Exile

as a Topological and Linguistic Transgression 365

Résumés/Abstracts 373