The following position (100%) is available at the Department of Romance Languages and Literatures at Heidelberg University from 01.10.21 for a limited period until 30.09.24 (with an extension option of three years):

Academic Assistant for Literature and Cultural Studies (f/m/d). Focus: Italian

Your tasks:

International research and publication activity in the field of literary and cultural studies; development of a PhD or Postdoc project or a third-party funding proposal

Independent teaching in the area of Italian literary studies (2 resp. 4 SWS); supervisory and examination work

Participation in research proposals and projects of the professorship; conceptual, editorial and organisational collaboration in publications, conferences and media-cultural activities

Assumption of tasks in the university self-administration

Your profile:

Requirements for the position are:

Completion of a Master or PhD in Romance literary studies or related subjects, appropriate research resp. publishing activity

Very good competence in Italian

Experience in university teaching and self-administration

Initiative, social competence and collective commitment

Desirable, but not absolutely necessary, are also

Good language skills in another language (such as French or English)

Interdisciplinary competencies (e.g. in Mediterranean, Gender or Cultural Media Studies); alternatively: practical skills (such as knowledge transfer, cultural or media practice).

We offer:

Diverse opportunities for further education and networking in a dynamic and interdisciplinary working environment

A strongly internationally oriented Romance Studies Department at a renowned and research-intensive university

The position is basically divisible. Remuneration is according to TV-L E 13.

*

We look forward to receiving your application, which you should send with the usual documents (curriculum vitae, list of teaching, lectures and publications, 1 exemplary publication, PhD thesis, certificates, if possible also a project outline) by 31.07.21 in a PDF file by e-mail to the office of the Romance Studies Department (geschaeftszimmer@rose.uni-heidelberg.de) for the attention of Prof. Daniel Winkler.

The interviews will take place digitally.

For further information, please contact us.

Heidelberg University stands for equal opportunities and diversity.

Qualified female candidates are especially invited to apply. Disabled persons will be given preference if they are equally qualified.

Information on the job advertisements and the collection of personal data is available at

www.uni-heidelberg.de/en/job-market