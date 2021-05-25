De-Illustrating the History of the British Empire

Preliminary Perspectives

Annamaria Motrescu-Mayes (ed.)

ISBN 9781032006802

Routledge

116 Pages

£120.00

PRESENTATION

De-Illustrating the History of the British Empire aims to offer a timely and inclusive contribution to the evolving cross-disciplinary scholarship that connects visual studies with British imperial historiography. The key purpose of this book is to introduce scholars and students of British imperial and Commonwealth history to a clearly presented and diversely themed evaluation of several "visual manuscripts" – images of all genres depicting particular events, personalities, social and cultural contexts – that document the development of some of the British imperial and post-colonial visual literacies history. The concept of "visual manuscripts" alongside theories of visual anthropology and memory studies are addressed across the entire volume thus allowing the readers to approach with greater ease the discourse on imperial iconography and historiography.

Table of Contents:

1. Preliminary Perspectives

Annamaria Motrescu-Mayes

2. On Visual Rhetoric and British Imperial History

Annamaria Motrescu-Mayes

3. Art and Illustration: Re-viewing Empire

Carol Jacobi

4. A Visual History of a Hidden Exploration of Mid-19th Century Tibet: the British Library’s Wise Collection

Diana Lange

5. Illustrating the Warriors of Empire

Philip John Hatfield

6. Selling British "Empire-Consciousness": Imperial Rhetoric and Advertising Poetics

Annamaria Motrescu-Mayes