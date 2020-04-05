International Association of Multicultural Discourses

Babes-Bolyai University, Faculty of Letters, English Department

Hangzhou Normal University, China

7th International Conference on Multicultural Discourses

Multicultural Discourses in a Turbulent World

The successful international conferences on Multicultural Discourses organized in China, Brazil, and the Netherlands, respectively, have reinforced the importance of Cultural Discourse Studies in contemporary social science and the humanities. The 7th International Conference on Multicultural Discourses, under auspices of the International Association of Multicultural Discourses, will be co-organized by the English Department of the Faculty of Letters, Babeş-Bolyai University, Romania and the School of Contemporary Chinese Communication Studies, Hangzhou Normal University, China. The event will be hosted at the Faculty of Letters, Babes-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca, Romania from October 24-26, 2020.

Mankind is witnessing yet again the centennial moment of global transformation and the world is ridden with grave challenges and great opportunities. To answer to these uncertain winds of change, scholars from various fields such as communication, media, language, literature, society, culture, international relations, etc. are encouraged to offer their insights into topics including, though not restricted to, the following:

Multicultural discourses of (anti)globalization, diversity, connectivity, globalism

Multicultural discourses of security, conflict, war, peace

Multicultural discourses of protectionism, (in)tangible borders, immigration, racism

Multicultural discourses of development, the Developing World, the Global South

Multicultural digital, multimodal, literary, cinematic discourses

Multidisciplinary, multicultural approaches to human discourses

*

Abstracts of about 250 words, panel proposals of about 500 words (of min 4 speakers with 250 words abstracts) should be sent to the organizers at the following email address:

Deadline for submission of abstracts and panel proposals: July 15, 2020.

Notification of acceptance will be sent out not later than July 30, 2020.

Conference fee: 150 euros (coffee breaks, lunches and conference materials will be covered); 75 euros for doctoral students and young researchers (under 26). Ph.D. candidates should present a document from their home institution proving their academic status. 75 euros for participants from Romanian universities;

30 euros for doctoral students from Romanian universities.

The conference fee can be paid on the spot or electronically. Details will be provided after the acceptance of the papers.

CONFERENCE WEBSITE

https://multiculturaldiscourses7.blogspot.com/

*

Registration

The participants will be notified of their proposal’s acceptance / rejection. Registration procedure to be added soon.