Washington DC

Call for papers

46th Nineteenth-Century French Studies Colloquium

POWER

October 29-31, 2020, in Washington, DC

Hosted by Georgetown University and the George Washington University

The 2020 NCFS Colloquium explores the theme of power in its myriad incarnations. Our modern conceptions of power are in many ways rooted in the tumultuous events of the nineteenth century, the site of numerous articulations of this idea, whether political or cultural, commercial or industrial, colonial or metropolitan. Writers, artists, musicians, and philosophers grappled with these events in works that resonate to this day.

Washington DC bears the imprint of French influence. The capital of the country that gained its independence with the help of the Marquis de Lafayette and a city that owes much of its architecture and urban landscape to Pierre L’Enfant, DC naturally lends itself to reflections on power in nineteenth-century France.

We invite contributions on topics including but not limited to the following:

Industrialization

Politics in literature

Knowledge as power

Narrative authority

Despotism

Democracy

Colonialism

Empire

Monarchy

Revolutions

Le code civil and its discontents

Wealth and le pouvoir d’achat

Alexis de Tocqueville

Electricity & steam power

Trains, machines, engines

Physical strength

Sexuality: puissance and impuissance

Seduction and manipulation

The power of imagination

Violence

Race and racism

Gender and power dynamics

Abuse of power

Cultural influence

Literature and public debate

Supernatural or religious power

Media

Paris/Washington DC

Pierre L’Enfant

Monuments and commemoration

*

Submissions for individual papers may be in French or English and should be sent in the form of an abstract (250 words) to ncfs2020@gmail.com on or before March 15, 2020.

For session proposals a separate abstract for each paper should be included.

*

Organizers:

Masha Belenky (The George Washington University);

Susanna Lee (Georgetown University),

Anne O’Neil-Henry (Georgetown University).





Appel à communications

46e Colloque annuel de Nineteenth-Century French Studies

LE POUVOIR

Le 29-31 octobre, 2020 à Washington DC

Le Colloque NCFS de 2020 se penchera sur les différentes conceptions du pouvoir. Les événements tumultueux du XIXème siècle ont façonné notre vision moderne du pouvoir, tant au niveau politique que culturel, commercial qu’industriel, colonial que métropolitain. Les écrivains, les artistes, les musiciens et les philosophes ont tous exploré ce thème du pouvoir dans des œuvres qui restent encore d’actualité.

Capitale du pays qui doit son indépendance en partie au Marquis de Lafayette et ville dont Pierre l’Enfant fut l’architecte, Washington, DC se prête à merveille à une réflexion sur les différents sens du pouvoir dans la France du XIXème siècle.

Nous invitons des contributions sur les thèmes suivants, ces suggestions n’étant cependant pas limitatives :

Industrialisation

Politique en littérature

Savoir, pouvoir

Pouvoir narratif

Despotisme

Démocratie

Colonialisme

Empire

Monarchie

Révolution

Le code civil et ses troubles

Richesse et le pouvoir d’achat

Alexis de Tocqueville

Électricité et vapeur

Trains, machines, moteurs

Puissance physique

La sexualité: puissance et impuissance

Séduction et manipulation

Pouvoir de l’imagination

Violence

Race et racisme

Genre et dynamique du pouvoir

Abus de pouvoir

Influence culturelle

Littérature et débat public

Pouvoir religieux ou surnaturel

Média

Paris/Washington DC

Pierre L’Enfant

Monuments et commémoration

Les propositions de communication ou de séances (résumés de 250 à 300 mots en français ou en anglais) doivent être envoyées à ncfs2020@gmail.com, d’ici le 15 mars 2020. Pour les séances, veuillez inclure un résumé de chaque communication.

Organisatrices: Masha Belenky (The George Washington University), Susanna Lee (Georgetown University), Anne O’Neil-Henry (Georgetown University).