Actualité | Appels à contribution
46th Nineteenth-century French Studies Colloquium : "Power" (Washington DC)
Call for papers
46th Nineteenth-Century French Studies Colloquium
POWER
October 29-31, 2020, in Washington, DC
Hosted by Georgetown University and the George Washington University
The 2020 NCFS Colloquium explores the theme of power in its myriad incarnations. Our modern conceptions of power are in many ways rooted in the tumultuous events of the nineteenth century, the site of numerous articulations of this idea, whether political or cultural, commercial or industrial, colonial or metropolitan. Writers, artists, musicians, and philosophers grappled with these events in works that resonate to this day.
Washington DC bears the imprint of French influence. The capital of the country that gained its independence with the help of the Marquis de Lafayette and a city that owes much of its architecture and urban landscape to Pierre L’Enfant, DC naturally lends itself to reflections on power in nineteenth-century France.
We invite contributions on topics including but not limited to the following:
Industrialization
Politics in literature
Knowledge as power
Narrative authority
Despotism
Democracy
Colonialism
Empire
Monarchy
Revolutions
Le code civil and its discontents
Wealth and le pouvoir d’achat
Alexis de Tocqueville
Electricity & steam power
Trains, machines, engines
Physical strength
Sexuality: puissance and impuissance
Seduction and manipulation
The power of imagination
Violence
Race and racism
Gender and power dynamics
Abuse of power
Cultural influence
Literature and public debate
Supernatural or religious power
Media
Paris/Washington DC
Pierre L’Enfant
Monuments and commemoration
*
Submissions for individual papers may be in French or English and should be sent in the form of an abstract (250 words) to ncfs2020@gmail.com on or before March 15, 2020.
For session proposals a separate abstract for each paper should be included.
*
Organizers:
Masha Belenky (The George Washington University);
Susanna Lee (Georgetown University),
Anne O’Neil-Henry (Georgetown University).
Appel à communications
46e Colloque annuel de Nineteenth-Century French Studies
LE POUVOIR
Le 29-31 octobre, 2020 à Washington DC
Le Colloque NCFS de 2020 se penchera sur les différentes conceptions du pouvoir. Les événements tumultueux du XIXème siècle ont façonné notre vision moderne du pouvoir, tant au niveau politique que culturel, commercial qu’industriel, colonial que métropolitain. Les écrivains, les artistes, les musiciens et les philosophes ont tous exploré ce thème du pouvoir dans des œuvres qui restent encore d’actualité.
Capitale du pays qui doit son indépendance en partie au Marquis de Lafayette et ville dont Pierre l’Enfant fut l’architecte, Washington, DC se prête à merveille à une réflexion sur les différents sens du pouvoir dans la France du XIXème siècle.
Nous invitons des contributions sur les thèmes suivants, ces suggestions n’étant cependant pas limitatives :
Industrialisation
Politique en littérature
Savoir, pouvoir
Pouvoir narratif
Despotisme
Démocratie
Colonialisme
Empire
Monarchie
Révolution
Le code civil et ses troubles
Richesse et le pouvoir d’achat
Alexis de Tocqueville
Électricité et vapeur
Trains, machines, moteurs
Puissance physique
La sexualité: puissance et impuissance
Séduction et manipulation
Pouvoir de l’imagination
Violence
Race et racisme
Genre et dynamique du pouvoir
Abus de pouvoir
Influence culturelle
Littérature et débat public
Pouvoir religieux ou surnaturel
Média
Paris/Washington DC
Pierre L’Enfant
Monuments et commémoration
Les propositions de communication ou de séances (résumés de 250 à 300 mots en français ou en anglais) doivent être envoyées à ncfs2020@gmail.com, d’ici le 15 mars 2020. Pour les séances, veuillez inclure un résumé de chaque communication.
Organisatrices: Masha Belenky (The George Washington University), Susanna Lee (Georgetown University), Anne O’Neil-Henry (Georgetown University).