CALL FOR PAPERS / APPEL A COMMUNICATIONS

20 Years Later: Looking Back at 9/11 / 20 ans après : retours sur le 11 septembre 2001

CFP 20 Years Later: Looking Back at 9/11

International Conference

October, 7-8, 2021

University of Toulouse Jean Jaurès, France

Twenty years after the 9/11 attacks, the Universities of Toulouse and Montpellier in the South of France are joining forces to organize an international interdisciplinary conference on these events. Its aim is to analyze, not only the events and their short-term consequences with a two-decade hindsight, but also the many ways in which those events have been perceived, represented, commented upon, co-opted or rewritten along the years. It also invites reflections upon the way in which some of these responses, representations or co-optations have been in their turn received, commented upon and used in this 20-year period.

The scope of the conference is interdisciplinary, as it welcomes contributions from scholars specializing in history (contemporary, political, institutional, military), geopolitics, international relations, sociology, psychology, law, economics, media and communication studies, literature, film studies, art, architecture, and popular culture. The conference is meant as a place for fruitful cross reflections on images, discourses, facts that have been seen, heard, told thousands of times, with varied intentions and perspectives. Joint paper proposals by two or three specialists from different fields are particularly welcome. Two interdisciplinary round tables will also be organized.

Our two keynote speakers are Kristiaan Versluys, Professor of US Literature and Culture at the University of Ghent (Belgium), author of Out of the Blue: September 11 and the Novel (New York: Columbia University Press, 2009), and Andrew Rudalevige, Professor of Government, Chair of Department of Government and Legal Studies, Bowdoin College (USA), and author of New Imperial Presidency: Renewing Presidential Power after Watergate (Chicago: University of Michigan Press, 2006).

Participants are invited to examine the various responses to the events (from the micro level of individuals to the macro level of institutions), and the evolution and variety of the representations of 9/11. Specific attention will be given to the context of such reactions and representations, in 2001, and throughout the two decades since then.

Proposals may include, but may not be limited to, the following topics:

- Twenty-years-later recontextualization of the attacks (the first Gulf War in the wake of the end of the Cold War, the influence of neoconservatism, US foreign policy in the Arab-Muslim world, the 2000 and 2004 general elections, the Bush presidency);

- Perspectives upon the aftermath of 9/11 in its political, institutional, military, ideological, economic, social, geopolitical, artistic, media, semiotic, psychological and architectural dimensions;

- Studies of the discursive and aesthetic responses to events that have hurled America into a semiotic vacuum, due to the erasure of traces, bearings, and meaning;

- Analyses of the reception of 9/11-related works produced over two decades, and especially of the impact on reception of the temporal distance between the events and the reception of those works;

- Enquiries into the way trauma has manifested itself, at the individual level and/or at the collective level, in given social groups or communities, or according to specific ideological points of view;

- Studies of the commemorative and remembering processes: institutional responses (from the Federal Government and the NYC authorities), architectural aspects (the debates over the rebuilding of Ground Zero and the construction of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum), media responses (anniversary coverage in the mainstream media, viral conspiracy theories on social media), or in pedagogy (how 9/11 made its way into US schoolbooks and syllabi).

Papers can be given in either English or French. Conference proposals of up to 300 words should be accompanied by a short biographical note and should be sent to Françoise Coste (francoste@hotmail.com) by September 11, 2020.

Conference organizers:

Marie Bouchet, University of Toulouse Jean-Jaurès, France

Françoise Coste, University of Toulouse Jean-Jaurès, France

Raphaël Ricaud, University of Montpellier Paul Valéry, France

Appel à communications 20 ans après : retours sur le 11 septembre 2001

Colloque international

Université Toulouse Jean Jaurès

7-8 octobre 2021

Vingt ans après les attentats qui ont frappé les États-Unis le 11 septembre 2001, les Universités Toulouse Jean Jaurès (CAS) et Montpellier Paul Valéry (EMMA) s’associent pour organiser un colloque international interdisciplinaire qui propose d’analyser non seulement ces événements et leurs conséquences à court et long terme avec le recul de deux décennies, mais aussi d’étudier les nombreuses manières dont ils ont été perçus, représentés, commentés, récupérés ou réécrits au fil des années, et la manière dont certaines perceptions, représentations ou récupérations ont été à leur tour commentées, reçues, et utilisées dans l’intervalle.

Nous invitons donc des spécialistes de domaines scientifiques variés (histoire contemporaine, histoire politique et institutionnelle, histoire militaire, histoire des médias, géopolitique, relations internationales, sociologie, psychologie, droit, économie, information et communication, littérature, cinéma, arts visuels, architecture, culture populaire) à proposer une communication pour permettre une réflexion commune croisée sur des images, des discours, des faits qui ont été vus, entendus, racontés des milliers de fois, dans des perspectives et des intentions très variées. Les propositions de communications à deux ou trois voix croisant les spécialités sont les bienvenues. Deux tables rondes pluridisciplinaires seront également organisées.

Les deux conférenciers invités sont Kristiaan Versluys, Professeur de littérature et culture des États-Unis à l’Université de Ghent (Belgique), auteur de Out of the Blue: September 11 and the Novel (New York: Columbia University Press, 2009), et Andrew Rudalevige, Professeur de droit, spécialiste des institutions gouvernementales, Directeur du Département des Etudes de Droit et de Gouvernance, Bowdoin College (États-Unis), et notamment auteur de New Imperial Presidency: Renewing Presidential Power after Watergate (Chicago: University of Michigan Press, 2006).

Nous invitons les conférenciers à se pencher sur l’évolution et à la variété des divers modes de représentation des événements du 11 septembre, en prenant particulièrement en compte leur contexte de mobilisation, tant en 2001 qu’aujourd’hui, ainsi qu’au fil des deux décennies écoulées depuis les attentats.

Les propositions de communication pourront donc porter sur les sujets suivants, sans que cette liste ne soit exhaustive :

- La recontextualisation des attaques vingt ans après (la première Guerre du Golfe dans le sillage de la fin de la Guerre Froide, l’influence de la pensée néoconservatrice, la politique étrangère américaine dans le monde arabo-musulman, les élections de 2000 et de 2004, la présidence Bush) et l’impact de ce contexte sur les représentations, réactions et utilisations des attentats ;

- La mise en perspective des effets du 11 septembre dans leurs dimensions politiques, institutionnelles, militaires, idéologiques, économiques/budgétaires, sociales, géopolitiques, médiatiques, artistiques, sémiotiques, psychologiques, architecturales.

- L’étude des réponses discursives et esthétiques à des événements qui ont précipité l’Amérique dans un vide sémiotique, dû à l’effacement des traces, des repères, et du sens, et l’étude de la réception des œuvres produites sur deux décennies, en lien notamment avec le rôle fondamental de l’écoulement temporel dans la perception des œuvres ;

- L’analyse des manifestations du traumatisme produit par les événements, à des échelles autant individuelles que collectives, ainsi qu’en fonction de groupes sociaux définis ou de points de vue idéologiques ;

- L’étude des processus mémoriels et mémoriaux, dans leurs aspects institutionnels (réponse de l’Etat fédéral, réponse des autorités locales new yorkaises), architecturaux (débats autour du devenir de Ground Zero, construction du National September 11 Memorial & Museum), individuels (réponses des artistes, réponses des individus), médiatiques (couverture des anniversaires des attaques par les grands médias américains, prolifération des théories du complot sur les réseaux sociaux) ou pédagogiques (présence des attaques dans les programmes scolaires américains).

Chaque présentation ne saurait excéder 20 minutes. Les propositions peuvent être formulées en anglais ou en français. Les propositions de communication (300 mots maximum), accompagnées d’une courte notice biographique, sont à envoyer à Françoise Coste (francoste@hotmail.com), au plus tard le 11 septembre 2020.

Comité d’organisation :

Marie Bouchet, University of Toulouse Jean-Jaurès, France

Françoise Coste, University of Toulouse Jean-Jaurès, France

Raphaël Ricaud, University of Montpellier Paul Valéry, France