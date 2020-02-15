The Department of Romance Languages and Literatures of Boston College

MASTER OF ARTS IN FRENCH & FRANCOPHONE STUDIES

Full Teaching Fellowships for Fall 2020

Application deadline: March 1st

The Boston College Department of Romance Languages and Literatures invites qualified students to apply for the 2-year Master of Arts program in French and Francophone Studies. The department is committed to the intellectual and professional formation of students, who graduate with broad experience in textual and cultural analysis, including a strong component of visual literacy and film as well as pedagogical training and practice. Our courses focus on the analysis of specific authors and themes, while using an interdisciplinary approach to literary studies. We offer a range of seminars that incorporate theoretical frameworks informed by developments made possible by philosophy, gender studies, poetics, and ecocriticism. We aim for an incoming class of about 5 students, and we maintain a low student-faculty ratio that allows individualized attention for each student.

All graduate students are supported by Teaching Fellowships with full tuition remission and a stipend. Summer research scholarships are available on a competitive basis.

While attending graduate seminars, our Master’s students teach undergraduate language courses and participate in departmental activities.

Boston is a cosmopolitan city enriched by over forty universities and colleges as well as by several institutions of French culture. In the second year of study, Master’s candidates at Boston College may enroll in courses offerings at a consortium of local universities including Boston University, Tufts University and Brandeis University.