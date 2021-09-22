Turin (Italie)

1922/2022 – Un modernisme total.

Continuité, discontinuité : le tournant expérimental

Centro Studi “Arti della Modernità”

18-19-20 Mai 2022 – Turin (Italie)



APPEL À COMMUNICATIONS

L’année 1922 ne marque pas la naissance du modernisme, ni n’en résume la portée, mais elle peut sans doute indiquer la césure entre un début et une fin. Certaines œuvres clés du modernisme littéraire ont été conçues, écrites ou achevées cette année-là : The Waste Land de T.S. Eliot, Ulysses de James Joyce, Wozzeck d’Alban Berg, Duineser Elegien de Rainer Maria Rilke, Das Schloß de Franz Kafka, Sodome et Gomorrhe de Marcel Proust, pour ne citer que les plus célèbres. D’un point de vue théorique, Arnold Schönberg publie son Harmonielehre, Victor Chklovski développe le concept de défamiliarisation dans le cadre d’une théorie de la prose, Clive Bell et Roger Fry élaborent la notion de « forme signifiante ». L’année 1922 voit également apparaître des formes de productions culturelles cruciales, qui n’entreront que lentement dans le canon moderniste, comme le cinéma, le cabaret, la danse et la musique populaire.

Un dialogue entre le haut et le bas ?

Des études récentes ont attiré l’attention sur les liens explicites qui unissent les chefs-d’œuvre du modernisme littéraire à toute une série de formes culturelles populaires - parmi lesquelles on classe alors les nouvelles formes d’art telles que le cinéma – dont l’appartenance au canon moderniste sera bientôt affirmée par Benjamin, Kracauer et bien d’autres. En ce sens, et comme la critique l’a souvent souligné, 1922 semble représenter un tournant historique, dans lequel les oppositions binaires traditionnelles entre le haut et le bas, l’ancien et le nouveau, l’ordre et le chaos sont perturbées par la formation de hiérarchies plus complexes.

Comment la haute culture s’est-elle appropriée les arts populaires et en quoi consistent le sens et les résultats de cette hybridation ? Sous quelles formes les arts populaires ont-ils assimilé les expériences modernistes ? Quel est l’intérêt, aujourd’hui, de ces transformations et de ces croisements ? Qu’est-ce qui distingue le haut du bas ? Comment peut-on les définir ? En comparant la production artistique actuelle avec ces expériences innovantes, quels éléments de continuité et de discontinuité peut-on trouver ? En quoi consiste l’héritage de cette révolution ?

En mai 2022, le Centro Studi “Arti della Modernità” (http://centroartidellamodernita.it/) organisera un colloque international à Turin dont le titre sera : 1922/2022 – Un modernisme total. Continuité, discontinuité : le tournant expérimental. Le colloque aura lieu en présence si les conditions sanitaires le permettent. Ce colloque est ouvert à des contributions qui portent sur le modernisme en 1922, année qui, comme l’a observé Jean-Michel Rabaté, signe peut-être le passage d’un « haut modernisme » à un « modernisme total », dans le sens où l’objet premier et problématique du modernisme y devient « la totalité peu avant que celle-ci ne se transforme en totalitarisme » (Rabaté 2015). C’est donc cette reformulation du « haut modernisme » en « modernisme total » que le colloque examinera, ainsi que les traces de ce tournant dans la culture contemporaine. Il s’agira de comprendre de quelle manière « le Gesamtkunstwerk wagnérien [a pu être] transformé en une totalité artistique qui combine tous les médias (musique, poésie, peinture, mise en scène, danse et film), par un croisement entre le plus expérimental et le plus populaire » (Rabaté 2015).

Comité scientifique: Alexander Etkind (European University, Firenze), Marie-Laure Ryan (Independent Scholar), Jens Brockmeier (American University, Paris), Andrei Bronnikov (Independent Scholar), Roxana Preda (University of Edinburgh), Ann Banfield (University of California, Berkeley).

Comité d’organisation: Franca Bruera (Università di Torino), Giuliana Ferreccio (Università di Torino), Roberto Gilodi (Università di Torino), Luigi Marfè (Università di Padova), Daniela Nelva (Università di Torino), Massimiliano Tortora (Università di Torino).

Conférenciers et conférencières invité.e.s: Jean-Michel Rabaté (University of Pennsylvania), Ann Banfield (en zoom, peut-être) (University of California, Berkeley), Peter Nicholls (New York University), Thomas Macho (Humboldt, IFK Wien), Guido Mazzoni (Università di Siena), Raffaele Donnarumma (Università di Pisa), Hubert Roland (Université Catholique de Louvain), Sigrid Weigel (Zentrum für Literatur- und Kulturforschung, Berlin).

Le comité scientifique examinera les propositions de communication qui porteront sur les thèmes suivants :

- Forme et performance

- La fin et le commencement

- La relation entre les mots, les choses et les idées en littérature et en philosophie

- Autonomie esthétique/Totalité esthétique

- Citation, déplacement, fragmentation

- Modernisme multilingue et transnational

- Modernisme de l’Est Européen

- Subjectivité et anti-subjectivisme

- Le Gesamtkunstwerk comme expression d’une époque

- Art international : Bauhaus, Vchutemas, etc.

- Architecture : Le Corbusier et Frank Lloyd Wright

- Anciens et nouveaux classicismes

- La musique et les nouveaux arts visuels

- Photographie et cinéma

- Danse, cabaret, musique populaire

- Dada et Surréalisme

- Diaspora cosmopolite

- Révolutions conservatrices

- Modernisme américain et modernisme européen

- Expatriés à Paris, Londres, Berlin et Vienne

- La ville comme espace total

Les propositions de communication, d’environ 250 mots, doivent être adressées au comité d’organisation par mail à l’adresse centrostudiartimodernita@gmail.com, avant le 15 décembre 2021. Elles seront accompagnées d’un bref profil bio-bibliographique et seront évaluées avant le 15 janvier 2022. Le temps de parole est de 20 minutes. Les frais d’inscription à la conférence sont de 70 euros pour les enseignants titulaires et de 40 euros pour les autres. Les langues de la conférence seront l’anglais, le français et l'italien.

Une sélection des contributions à la conférence sera publiée par la revue internationale à comité de lecture « Cosmo : Comparative Studies in Modernism » (ISSN 2281-6658, http://www.ojs.unito.it/index.php/COSMO). Les contributions acceptées seront publiées dans le numéro de juin 2023.

INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE

1922/2022 – TOTAL MODERNISM:

CONTINUITY, DISCONTINUITY, AND THE EXPERIMENTAL TURN

Centro Studi “Arti della Modernità”

18-19-20 May 2022 – Torino (Italy)

CALL FOR PAPERS

The year 1922 signals neither the birth of modernism nor its comprehensive scope, but it can certainly point to a decisive divide marking ends and beginnings. Some key works of literary High Modernism were conceived, written, or completed in that year—T.S. Eliot’s The Waste Land, James Joyce’s Ulysses, Alban Berg’s Wozzeck, Rainer Maria Rilke’s Duineser Elegien, Kafka’s The Castle, Proust’s Sodome et Gomorrhe, just to name the most obvious ones. On the theoretical side, Arnold Schönberg published his Theory of Harmony, Viktor Shklovsky expanded on his idea of defamiliarization (“art as device”) in the direction of a theory of prose, Clive Bell and Roger Fry elaborated on “significant form”. Just as importantly, the year 1922 saw the emergence of other crucial cultural productions that the canon of modernism has been slow—or reluctant—to incorporate, such as cinema, cabaret, dance, popular music.

A Dialogue between High and Low?

Recent scholarship has drawn attention to explicit connections between high-brow modernist masterpieces and a host of other “low-brow” cultural forms, as the new arts were deemed then, which demand their inclusion into the canon of modernism, just as Benjamin, Kracauer and others were soon to point out. The year 1922 seems to highlight a historical watershed where traditional binary oppositions of high and low, old and new, order and chaos appear to be disrupted by the formation of more complex hierarchies.

How did “high culture” uptake the popular arts and what was the meaning and outcome of such cross-fertilization? On the other hand, in what ways and to what results did the popular arts absorb modernist experimentation? Are those transformations, connections, and turns still of some interest to us today? What differentiates the high and the low? How do we define them? If we contrast the 2010s artistic productions and those ground-breaking experiments, do we find continuities or discontinuities and in what sense? Thinking back to 1922 from today, can we still talk of experimental art? Can a past revolution be inherited and in what way?



The Centro Studi Arti della Modernità (http://centroartidellamodernita.it/) is organizing an International Conference on 1922/2022 – Total Modernism: Continuity, Discontinuity, and the Experimental Turn to be held in Turin in May 2022. The conference will be held in person unless circumstances change. We will keep updating should problems arise for international travel. This conference seeks contributions addressing these decisive aspects of modernism in its golden year of 1922, a year in which, as Jean-Michel Rabaté has suggested, “one might be tempted to replace ‘high modernism’ with ‘total modernism’” or argue that the main problematic “object of high modernism is totality just before it turns into totalitarianism” (Rabaté 2015). It is this claim for high modernism as “total modernism”, and its reverberations today, that this conference is committed to examine, exploring the ways in which “one sees a metamorphosis of the Wagnerian Gesamtkunstwerk into an artistic totality that combines all media (music, poetry, painting, staging, dancing, and film) and, moreover, superimposes the most experimental and the most popular” (Rabaté 2015).

Academic Advisors: Alexander Etkind (European University, Florence), Marie-Laure Ryan (Independent Scholar), Jens Brockmeier (American University, Paris), Andrei Bronnikov (Independent Scholar), Roxana Preda (University of Edinburgh), Ann Banfield (University of California, Berkeley).

Conveners: Franca Bruera (University of Turin), Giuliana Ferreccio (University of Turin), Roberto Gilodi (University of Turin), Luigi Marfè (University of Padova), Daniela Nelva (University of Turin), Massimiliano Tortora (University of Turin).

Keynote Speakers: Jean-Michel Rabaté (University of Pennsylvania), Ann Banfield (University of California, Berkeley, possibly on zoom), Peter Nicholls (New York University), Thomas Macho (Humboldt, IFK Wien), Guido Mazzoni (University of Siena), Raffaele Donnarumma (University of Pisa), Hubert Roland (Université Catholique de Louvain), Sigrid Weigel (Zentrum für Literatur- und Kulturforschung, Berlin).

The Conference Advisory Board will consider proposals for papers addressing, but not limited to, the following topics:

Form vs. Performance

Ends and Beginnings

The relation between words, things and ideas in literature and philosophy

Aesthetic autonomy / aesthetic totality

Citation, displacement, fragmentation

Plurilingual, Transnational modernism

Subjectivity and anti-subjectivism

Gesamtkunstwerk as the expression of an epoch

International Style: The Bauhaus, the Vhkutemas and others

Architecture: Le Corbusier and Frank Lloyd Wright

Classicism old and new

New music and the new visual arts

Photography and Cinema

Ballet, cabaret, popular music

Dada vs. Surrealism

Cosmopolitan diaspora

Conservative revolutions

East European Modernism

American vs. European Modernism

Expatriates in Paris, London, Berlin, Vienna

The city as total space

Proposals of about 250 words may be submitted to convenors through centrostudiartimodernita@gmail.com, by 15 December 2021, together with a bio-bibliographical profile. Proposals will be read and evaluated by 15 January 2022. The time of delivery for each paper should be no more than 20 minutes. Registration fee for Participants: 70 euros; Graduate Students and PhDs: 40 euros. The conference languages will be English, French and Italian.

A number of conference presentations will be selected for publication in Cosmo: Comparative Studies in Modernism (ISSN 2281-6658, http://www.ojs.unito.it/index.php/COSMO) the digital international, peer-reviewed journal of the Centro Studi Arti della Modernità. Accepted contributions will be published in Cosmo’s June 2023 issue.

