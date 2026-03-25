Enfance et femmes de plume. Autrices et traductrices pour la jeunesse en Grande-Bretagne et en Europe du XVIIIe au XXIe s. / Childhood and the Female Pen: Women Writers and Translators for Children and Young Adults in Britain and Europe from the 18th to the 21st C.

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International Conference

GRIC, Le Havre Normandy University, France, 5-6 May 2026

Childhood and the Female Pen: Women Writers and Translators for Children and

Young Adults in Britain and Europe from the 18th to the 21stCenturies

Children’s literature, which has been marginalised since its emergence in Britain in the mid-18th century, remained largely the preserve of female authors as long as it stayed on the margins, with the exception of authors of canonical works such as Lewis Carroll, Rudyard Kipling, J.M. Barrie, A.A. Milne, C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien. Edith Nesbit for instance, who published most of her work in the late 19th and early 20th centuries — the same period during which Rudyard Kipling, J.M. Barrie and Kenneth Grahame published their now-canonised masterpieces, respectively The Jungle Books (1894-95), Peter Pan (1904/1911) and The Wind in the Willows (1908). Nesbit, one of many authors of children’s literature whose pen name (E. Nesbit) concealed her female identity, was the subject of several biographies and monographs in the 1950s and 60s, significantly written by women – Noel Streatfeild, Anthea Bell, Doris Moore, and Julia Briggs, has almost fallen into oblivion today, even though her influence on contemporary children’s fiction has proved decisive. More than a century after the success of The Railway Children (1905), and now that children’s literature has eventually reached ‘maturity’1 and legitimacy, it is on the verge of being dominated quantitatively by men. Among Young Adult novels from the late 20th and early 21st centuries, for example, male authors tend to outnumber female authors. Yet, among British novelists, there have always been some talented women writers who deserve more critical attention than they have received, from Sarah Fielding (sister of Henry Fielding) with The Governess; The Little Female Academy (1749) to authors of recent decades, such as Diana Wynne Jones, Geraldine McCaughrean, Frances Hardinge, Meg Rosoff or Kiran Millwood Hargrave. To a certain extent, the genre of children’s literature, whose theory has been “bound up with sex”, according to Peter Hunt, might be repositioning itself in the twenty-first century, as the female “is redefined, rewritten, reasserted” and the “hierarchical male structure [is] replaced by the holistic female structure”.

This conference on the place of women in children’s writing in Britain and Europe will also explore the case of women who have translated for the young. Translation is a highly gendered activity, as is writing for children. Often considered the ancillary activity par excellence despite its intrinsic creativity, it has in many cases served as a catalyst for the affirmation of the female voice through writing for young people.4 Gillian Lathey has forcefully shown that the woman translator of children’s books has either been one of Venuti’s “invisible translators” (1995) – indeed, “the most transparent of all” (2010, 5) – or, in the words of the translator of Grimm’s

fairy tales into English and prolific Victorian author for children, Mary Howitt, a “traveller, keen language learner, and assertive professional” (97). With this conference, we hope to further the analysis of some of the research topics that Lathey called for in the conclusion of her 2010 book, particularly that of the role of women translators for young people in Britain and Europe.



All these questions, and others, may be addressed.



Paper proposals (400 words maximum), in French or in English, including an explicit title and a short bio-bibliographical notice, should be sent as two separate attached Word documents by April 13th, 2026 to Virginie Douglas (virginie.douglas@univ-lehavre.fr).



Confirmed keynote: Pr. Vanessa Joosen, University of Antwerp (Belgium)

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Colloque International

GRIC, Université Le Havre Normandie, 5-6 mai 2026

Enfance et femmes de plume : Autrices et traductrices pour la jeunesse en

Grande-Bretagne et en Europe du XVIIIe au XXIe siècles

La littérature pour la jeunesse, marginalisée depuis son émergence en Grande-Bretagne au milieu du XVIIIe siècle, est restée majoritairement l’affaire d’autrices tant qu’elle demeurait dans cette marge, mis à part dans le cas des auteurs d’œuvres canonisées comme Lewis Carroll, Rudyard Kipling, J.M. Barrie, A.A. Milne, C.S. Lewis ou J.R.R. Tolkien. Qu’on songe par exemple au sort d’Edith Nesbit, qui publia la majeure partie de son œuvre à la fin du XIXe siècle et au début du XXe siècle, c’est-à-dire au moment même où Rudyard Kipling, J.M. Barrie ou encore Kenneth Grahame publiaient leurs chefs d’œuvre désormais canonisés, respectivement The Jungle Books (1894-95), Peter Pan (1904 pour la pièce, 1911 pour le roman) et The Wind in the Willows (1908). Nesbit, l’une des nombreuses autrices pour la jeunesse dont le nom de plume (E. Nesbit) masquait l’identité féminine et qui a fait l’objet de plusieurs biographies ou monographies dans les années 1950 et 60 (significativement écrites par des femmes), est presque tombée dans l’oubli aujourd’hui, alors même que son influence sur le roman contemporain pour la jeunesse s’est avérée déterminante. Plus d’un siècle après le succès de The Railway Children (1905) et alors que la littérature pour la jeunesse a désormais atteint « sa maturité » et qu’elle est enfin légitimée, celle-ci est en passe d’être dominée quantitativement par les hommes. Parmi les romans Young Adult de la fin du XXe siècle et du début du XXIe siècle par exemple, les auteurs masculins ont tendance à être majoritaires. Or, depuis l'apparition de la littérature de jeunesse au XVIIIe siècle, il y a eu parmi les romancières britanniques de très belles plumes qui mériteraient davantage d’attention critique qu’elles n’en ont suscité, depuis Sarah Fielding (sœur de Henry Fielding) avec The Governess; or, The Little Female Academy (1749) jusqu’aux autrices des décennies récentes, comme Diana Wynne Jones, Geraldine McCaughrean, Frances Hardinge, Meg Rosoff ou encore Kiran Millwood Hargrave. Dans une certaine mesure, le genre de la littérature pour la jeunesse, dont la théorie demeure « liée au genre (gender) » selon Peter Hunt, pourrait se repositionner au XXIe siècle, à mesure que la femme « est redéfinie, réécrite, réaffirmée » et que « la structure hiérarchique du masculin [est] remplacée par la structure holistique du

féminin ».

Ce colloque sur la place des femmes dans l’écriture pour la jeunesse en GrandeBretagne et en Europe s'intéressera également au cas des femmes qui ont traduit pour la

jeunesse. La traduction est une activité profondément genrée, au même titre que l'écriture pour la jeunesse. Souvent considérée comme l’activité ancillaire par excellence malgré sa créativité intrinsèque, elle a dans bien des cas servi de catalyseur à l'affirmation de la voix féminine à travers l'écriture pour la jeunesse.9 Gillian Lathey démontre de manière convaincante que la traductrice de livres pour enfants a toujours fait partie des « traducteurs invisibles » de Venuti (1995) – voire « la plus transparente de tous » (2010, 5), mais aussi, selon les termes de Mary Howitt, traductrice des contes de Grimm en anglais et prolifique autrice victorienne pour la jeunesse, une « voyageuse, passionnée d'apprentissage des langues et professionnelle affirmée » (97). Grâce à cette conférence, nous espérons approfondir l'analyse de certains des thèmes

de recherche que Lathey a évoqués dans la conclusion de son ouvrage publié en 2010, en particulier celui du rôle des femmes traductrices pour les jeunes en Grande-Bretagne et en Europe.

Toutes ces questions, et d’autres encore, pourront être abordées au cours du colloque.

Les propositions de communications (400 mots maximum), en français ou en anglais, accompagnées d'un titre clair et d'une courte notice bio-bibliographique, sont à envoyer sous forme de deux fichiers Word séparés avant le 13 avril 2026 à Virginie Douglas (virginie.douglas@univ-lehavre.fr).



Keynote confirmée : Pr. Vanessa Joosen, Université d'Anvers (Belgique)



