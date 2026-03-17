Grégory Miras, Isabel Colón de Carvajal, Nathalie Blanc, Shona Whyte, 60 Years of Applied Linguistics: Toward More Engaged Research

Nous avons le plaisir d’annoncer la publication de 60 Years of Applied Linguistics: Toward More Engaged Research, publié par John Benjamins Publishing Company.

Cet ouvrage fait écho aux discussions menées lors du congrès anniversaire de l’Association Internationale de Linguistique Appliquée (AILA) lors du Congrès Mondial de l’AILA 2023 à Lyon (France), marquant les 60 ans de la linguistique appliquée et réfléchissant à la manière dont le domaine peut évoluer vers une recherche plus engagée face aux défis éducatifs et sociétaux actuels.

Une rencontre en 2017 avec Isabel Colón de Carvajal et Nathalie Blanc a lancé un parcours humain inoubliable. Ce livre, achevé avec Shona Whyte, symbolise de nombreuses heures de collaboration et de travail en linguistique appliquée. Il témoigne également du rôle de l’Association française de linguistique appliquée (AFLA) depuis 1964, née à Nancy !

Le livre est intégralement disponible en accès libre, conformément à notre engagement pour la science ouverte : https://benjamins.com/catalog/aals.22?srsltid=AfmBOopXpOvJzMjuHZ2YuscGqpWNtn3rxE9JqpjLAH13twUmtPnkthVF

Remerciements aux auteurs et autrices : Henry Widdowson, Claire J Kramsch, Diane Larsen-Freeman, Angela Creese, Azirah Hashim, Kyria Finardi, Virginia Yip, Annick De Houwer, Alexandre Duchêne, Jean-Paul Narcy-Combes, Georges Daniel Véronique, Eilika Fobbe, Burrows Alice, Luisa Fernanda Acosta Córdoba !

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Table des matières - Applied Linguistics



Preface: Visible and invisible languages in Applied Linguistics Claire Kramsch

Introduction: Towards more engagement (even after) 60 years of Applied Linguistics Nathalie Blanc, Isabel Colón de Carvajal, Shona Whyte & Grégory Miras



The place of bilingualism in Applied Linguistics research

Chapter 1: Toward diversification of bilingual acquisition research - Insights from heritage bilingualism Virginia Yip

Chapter 2: The importance of research-based outreach activities for supporting bilingual families Annick De Houwer



New roles and identities for Applied Linguistics researchers

Chapter 3: An ethical-aesthetic account of giving an AILA keynote Angela Creese

Chapter 4: Language as a trace - The challenges of Applying Linguistics in the legal sphere Eilika Fobbe



Emerging discourses for social change

Chapter 5: Arturo Escobar's "Pluriversality" paradigm - Key issues for Applied Linguistics facing the organic crisis of the 21st century Luisa Fernanda Acosta Córdoba

Chapter 6: Research in language education, implications of present-day changes Jean-Paul Narcy-Combes

Chapter 7: 'Real people's concerns' - Paradigm shifts in Applied Linguistics through AILA Shona Whyte & Diane Larsen-Freeman



Applied Linguistics: Current challenges and disputes

Chapter 8: Applied Linguistics and the emergence of Foreign Language Didactics in France (1958–1984) Georges Daniel Véronique

Chapter 9: The French Association of Applied Linguistics and its pre-history - Political issues in the early emergence of a discipline Alice Burrows

Chapter 10: Problems with problems and solutions in Applied Linguistics - Some considerations and propositions Alexandre Duchêne

Chapter 11: Diversity in Applied LinguisticsHenry Widdowson



Epilogue Azirah Hashim



Postface: Shining diamonds and invisible mines intertwined in the history of AILA Kyria Finardi