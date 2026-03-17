Grégory Miras, Isabel Colón de Carvajal, Nathalie Blanc, Shona Whyte, 60 Years of Applied Linguistics: Toward More Engaged Research
Nous avons le plaisir d’annoncer la publication de 60 Years of Applied Linguistics: Toward More Engaged Research, publié par John Benjamins Publishing Company.
Cet ouvrage fait écho aux discussions menées lors du congrès anniversaire de l’Association Internationale de Linguistique Appliquée (AILA) lors du Congrès Mondial de l’AILA 2023 à Lyon (France), marquant les 60 ans de la linguistique appliquée et réfléchissant à la manière dont le domaine peut évoluer vers une recherche plus engagée face aux défis éducatifs et sociétaux actuels.
Une rencontre en 2017 avec Isabel Colón de Carvajal et Nathalie Blanc a lancé un parcours humain inoubliable. Ce livre, achevé avec Shona Whyte, symbolise de nombreuses heures de collaboration et de travail en linguistique appliquée. Il témoigne également du rôle de l’Association française de linguistique appliquée (AFLA) depuis 1964, née à Nancy !
Le livre est intégralement disponible en accès libre, conformément à notre engagement pour la science ouverte : https://benjamins.com/catalog/aals.22?srsltid=AfmBOopXpOvJzMjuHZ2YuscGqpWNtn3rxE9JqpjLAH13twUmtPnkthVF
Remerciements aux auteurs et autrices : Henry Widdowson, Claire J Kramsch, Diane Larsen-Freeman, Angela Creese, Azirah Hashim, Kyria Finardi, Virginia Yip, Annick De Houwer, Alexandre Duchêne, Jean-Paul Narcy-Combes, Georges Daniel Véronique, Eilika Fobbe, Burrows Alice, Luisa Fernanda Acosta Córdoba !
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Table des matières - Applied Linguistics
Preface: Visible and invisible languages in Applied Linguistics Claire Kramsch
Introduction: Towards more engagement (even after) 60 years of Applied Linguistics Nathalie Blanc, Isabel Colón de Carvajal, Shona Whyte & Grégory Miras
The place of bilingualism in Applied Linguistics research
Chapter 1: Toward diversification of bilingual acquisition research - Insights from heritage bilingualism Virginia Yip
Chapter 2: The importance of research-based outreach activities for supporting bilingual families Annick De Houwer
New roles and identities for Applied Linguistics researchers
Chapter 3: An ethical-aesthetic account of giving an AILA keynote Angela Creese
Chapter 4: Language as a trace - The challenges of Applying Linguistics in the legal sphere Eilika Fobbe
Emerging discourses for social change
Chapter 5: Arturo Escobar's "Pluriversality" paradigm - Key issues for Applied Linguistics facing the organic crisis of the 21st century Luisa Fernanda Acosta Córdoba
Chapter 6: Research in language education, implications of present-day changes Jean-Paul Narcy-Combes
Chapter 7: 'Real people's concerns' - Paradigm shifts in Applied Linguistics through AILA Shona Whyte & Diane Larsen-Freeman
Applied Linguistics: Current challenges and disputes
Chapter 8: Applied Linguistics and the emergence of Foreign Language Didactics in France (1958–1984) Georges Daniel Véronique
Chapter 9: The French Association of Applied Linguistics and its pre-history - Political issues in the early emergence of a discipline Alice Burrows
Chapter 10: Problems with problems and solutions in Applied Linguistics - Some considerations and propositions Alexandre Duchêne
Chapter 11: Diversity in Applied LinguisticsHenry Widdowson
Epilogue Azirah Hashim
Postface: Shining diamonds and invisible mines intertwined in the history of AILA Kyria Finardi