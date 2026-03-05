Michèle Bacholle, Violence and Rebellion in Contemporary French Women’s Autofiction: "We Stand Up and We Split"

This book breaks the silence on systemic violence against women in French society and showcases various forms of actual and/or literary rebellion.

Blending auto-ethnography with the analysis of contemporary autofiction by French women writers and drawing portraits of other victims/rebels, Michèle Bacholle addresses physical, symbolic, cultural, institutional, and psychological forms of gender violence across different social spheres and within an intersectional framework (i.e., age, class, immigration, race). She engages with established authors (Nina Bouraoui, Sophie Chauveau, Chloé Delaume, Virginie Despentes, Annie Ernaux, Camille Laurens, Linda Lê, Léonora Miano, Delphine de Vigan) and emerging voices in French literature (Mathieu Deslandes and Zineb Dryef, Rokhaya Diallo, Laure Gouraige, Bebe Melkor-Kadior, Samira Sedira), and bridges personal and scholarly discourse in an innovative manner. #MeToo and its repercussions, as well as current social movements provide hope for deeper societal change, short of which, following Adèle Haenel's lead, French women may have to “stand up and split.”

Dr. Adrienne Angelo, Director of Women’s and Gender Studies at Auburn University called the book, “A bold and necessary intervention. Bacholle’s book reveals how French women writers are rewriting trauma into resistance, making it a must-read for anyone interested in feminist literature and social justice. Through its innovative blend of literary criticism, autobiographical portraits, and cultural commentary, it stands as a vital contribution to feminist scholarship – a clarion call for continued resistance and transformation.”

Michèle Bacholle is Professor in French Studies at Eastern Connecticut State University (USA)

Table of Contents

Acknowledgments

About the Author

A Note on Translations

Introduction

Portrait: Émélie and Joséphine, unwed mothers

0. The Making of Gender Violence

Portrait: Florence Hainaut and Myriam Leroy, journalists

1. Remembering and Writing the Slut: Annie Ernaux's Mémoire de fille

Portrait: Anne Tonglet and Araceli Castellano, victims, Gisèle Halimi, lawyer

2. Virginie Despentes's Baise-moi: The “Niquetamère” Approach to Rape

Portrait: Ovidie, feminist activist, writer, podcaster, film director

3. “Those” Women Who Choose Sex Work

Portrait: Jacqueline Sauvage, wife

4. From Femicide Victim to Soror: Chloé Delaume

Portrait: Amandine Gay, transracial adoptee and Afrofeminist film director and writer

5. The Violence of (Expected) Motherhood: Linda Lê

Portrait: Sophie Fontanel, fashion journalist

6. Now You (Don't) See Me: Camille Laurens and the Invisibility of the Desiring Ageing Woman

Portrait: Fanny Ardant and Julie Depardieu, actors

7. Can women work in middle management? Delphine de Vigan's Les Heures souterraines and Nina Bouraoui's Otages

Portrait: Clémentine Autain, politician, and Dominique Laffin, actor

8. Samira Sedira's New French Fiction

Portrait: Fadily Camara, Shirley Souagnon, Claudia Tagbo, and Tahnee, comedians

9. “Les Noires de…” (Black Girls)

Conclusion?

Works Cited